Abu Dhabi strengthens position in hydrogen economy

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi is emerging as one of the best-positioned global centres for low-carbon hydrogen production, processing and export, supported by competitive energy costs, industrial capacity and expanding links to overseas markets.

A new assessment by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry places the emirate at the forefront of a hydrogen sector that is moving beyond policy pledges towards commercially focused projects. The transition is taking place as several international ventures face delays caused by uncertain regulations, high financing costs and limited commitments from buyers.

The UAE could achieve some of the world’s lowest production costs for hydrogen and ammonia by 2030. Abu Dhabi is targeting annual output of 1.4 million tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031, forming a central part of national plans to build an export-oriented clean-energy industry.

The emirate’s advantages include abundant solar energy, efficient electricity infrastructure, access to natural gas, carbon-storage capacity, established heavy industries and relatively low capital costs. Its ports and industrial zones also provide infrastructure for producing, processing and shipping hydrogen-derived products.

The commercial strategy increasingly extends beyond transporting hydrogen in its pure form. Projects are being developed around green ammonia, methanol, sustainable aviation fuel, synthetic fuels and e-methane, which are easier to ship and can serve established industrial markets.

This shift reflects wider doubts about whether a global trade system based mainly on pure hydrogen can grow quickly enough. Hydrogen is difficult and expensive to store and transport because of its low density. Converting it into ammonia, methanol or synthetic fuel can improve commercial viability, although each conversion stage adds cost and consumes energy.

Abu Dhabi is seeking to combine hydrogen production with existing demand from steel, fertiliser, aviation, shipping and chemical industries. The approach reduces dependence on speculative export markets and gives developers clearer routes to securing long-term customers.

The EMSTEEL-Masdar green steel pilot has already demonstrated the use of green hydrogen in steelmaking. The project, described as the first hydrogen-based steel initiative of its type in the Middle East and North Africa, replaces part of the natural gas used in the production process.

Agreements with property developers Modon and Aldar are designed to channel lower-carbon steel into construction projects. Such arrangements are important because only about 12 per cent of announced low-carbon hydrogen projects worldwide have secured confirmed buyers.

The limited number of binding purchase agreements has become one of the sector’s biggest constraints. Developers need predictable demand before committing billions of dollars to electrolysers, renewable power facilities, pipelines, storage systems and export terminals. Customers, however, remain cautious because hydrogen-based products generally carry a price premium over conventional alternatives.

Long-term contracts with steelmakers, fertiliser companies, airlines and shipping groups could narrow that gap. Industries facing emissions targets may be more willing to absorb higher costs when hydrogen offers one of the few practical routes to decarbonisation.

Abu Dhabi’s hydrogen programme also creates opportunities outside fuel production. The emirate could become a manufacturing and re-export centre for electrolysers, port equipment, storage systems, blending technology and other components needed by hydrogen projects worldwide.

Potential exports by 2029 include about AED2.3 billion in green hydrogen production equipment, AED1.2 billion in port infrastructure components and AED1.3 billion in blending-related products. China, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia are among the possible destination markets.

Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi and Khalifa Port offer a combined industrial and logistics base for this expansion. Manufacturers can serve domestic projects while using established shipping links to reach markets in Europe and Asia.

ADNOC, John Cockerill Hydrogen and Strata Manufacturing signed an agreement in 2023 to explore producing electrolysers in the UAE for local use and export. Local manufacturing could reduce dependence on imported equipment, shorten delivery times and strengthen specialised engineering capabilities.

Large-scale ammonia development at Al Ruwais is another pillar of the strategy. A one-million-tonne-a-year lower-carbon ammonia facility involving TA’ZIZ, Fertiglobe, Mitsui and GS Energy is scheduled to begin production in 2027. Carbon capture and storage will be used to reduce emissions from the manufacturing process.

Masdar is pursuing hydrogen investments beyond the UAE to gain technology, market access and project-development experience. Its international portfolio includes projects in Europe and other regions, while its long-term ambition covers green hydrogen production supported by a renewable energy platform spanning more than 40 countries.

Policy uncertainty remains a material risk. Hydrogen projects depend heavily on emissions regulations, subsidies, carbon pricing and government-backed demand mechanisms. Changes to these measures can weaken expected returns or delay final investment decisions.