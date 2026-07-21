SpaceX faces $116 billion insider share release

SpaceX is approaching its first major post-listing share release, with stock worth about $116 billion becoming eligible for sale after the rocket and satellite group publishes its maiden quarterly results as a public company.

The release could sharply expand the number of SpaceX shares available to investors and test demand following a volatile first month on the Nasdaq. Employees and some early shareholders will be permitted to sell about 911.5 million shares on the second trading day after the results announcement, which is expected in early August.

Those shares would be valued at roughly $117 billion at Tuesday’s market price of $128.53, although the figure will fluctuate with the stock. The value was closer to $123 billion when SpaceX traded near its $135 initial public offering price.

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SpaceX has not confirmed the date of its earnings report. The scheduled release is nevertheless attracting close attention because the company sold fewer than 5 per cent of its shares to the public during its June flotation. That limited supply helped fuel intense demand and briefly pushed its valuation above $2 trillion.

The company raised a record $75 billion by selling 555.6 million shares at $135 each. SpaceX began trading on June 12 and climbed to a peak above $225 before surrendering most of its post-listing gains. The stock has since fallen below the offer price, increasing concerns that additional supply could weigh on the market.

Eligibility to sell does not mean every shareholder will immediately dispose of stock. Employees and early investors may retain their holdings, particularly if they believe the Starlink satellite business and launch operations will support higher valuations. Some holders, however, could use the first available opportunity to diversify wealth that has been tied to the privately held company for years.

The initial release would introduce more stock than the value of shares currently available for normal Nasdaq trading. Market participants are therefore preparing for wider price swings, increased short-selling activity and heavier trading volumes around the earnings announcement.

A second block of 455.8 million shares could also become eligible for sale if SpaceX stock remains above $175.50 for at least five days within a specified 10-session period ending around the quarterly report. That condition appears unlikely to be met unless the shares stage a substantial recovery.

Further restrictions are due to expire in stages through December 8. By then, as much as 40 per cent of the company could be freely tradable. The remaining 60 per cent, including Elon Musk’s holding, is expected to stay locked until the middle of 2027.

Musk was required to retain his shares for 366 days after the flotation, limiting the immediate risk of a large founder sale. His continued ownership also preserves the governance structure established through SpaceX’s dual-class shares, which give Musk and selected insiders disproportionate voting control.

The share-release timetable comes as investors reassess a valuation built around SpaceX’s dominance of commercial launches, the expansion of Starlink and ambitious plans for artificial intelligence infrastructure in orbit. The company generated revenue of $18.67 billion in 2025 but recorded a net loss of $4.94 billion.

Revenue reached $4.69 billion during the first three months of 2026, compared with $4.07 billion a year earlier. Losses widened during the same period as SpaceX continued investing in Starship, satellite deployment, spectrum assets and computing capacity.

Starlink remains the company’s principal source of profit and growth. Its network has more than 8 million customers and approximately 9,000 satellites in orbit, giving SpaceX a scale advantage in satellite broadband. Falcon 9 also dominates the commercial launch market and carries government, military and private-sector payloads.

The company’s valuation also assumes that Starship will lower launch costs and support lunar missions, Mars exploration and large orbital computing platforms. Development setbacks have raised doubts about the timing of those programmes. A July launch attempt was halted during the ignition sequence after several engines failed to start.