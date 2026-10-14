UAE passport leads 2026 mobility ranking with 182 destinations

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates holds first place in Arton Capital’s 2026 Passport Index, with its citizens able to access 182 destinations through visa-free travel or facilitated entry arrangements, according to the latest published rankings.

The assessment places the UAE ahead of Singapore and Malaysia, which share second place with mobility scores of 175, while Spain follows with 174. The seven-destination advantage reflects the index’s measurement of travel access without obtaining a conventional visa before departure.

The result confirms the UAE’s continued leadership in this particular ranking rather than a new ascent to the top. Arton Capital had already placed the Emirates first earlier this year, with the same mobility score of 182. The country has occupied the leading position in the company’s index since 2018.

The distinction matters because passport rankings use different methodologies and do not produce identical results. The Henley Passport Index, another widely followed assessment, currently places Singapore first with access to 192 destinations and the UAE joint second with Japan and South Korea, each on 188.

Consequently, the UAE’s number-one position applies specifically to Arton Capital’s Passport Index, not to every international passport league table. Neither ranking is an official global classification issued by a government or international treaty organisation. Both are commercial assessments drawing on entry requirements for travellers.

Arton Capital calculates its mobility score by combining destinations offering visa-free admission with those permitting visas on arrival and certain electronic travel authorisations. A score of 182 therefore does not mean Emirati citizens can enter 182 countries entirely without completing entry formalities.

The index also counts destinations rather than exclusively sovereign states. Depending on the immigration rules concerned, separate territories can be included in passport access assessments. Travellers must still comply with passport validity requirements, permitted lengths of stay and any conditions imposed by the destination.

The Emirates’ performance reflects the breadth of its international travel arrangements, which have expanded through diplomatic negotiations and reciprocal entry agreements. Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pursued visa exemptions and simplified procedures with partner governments, improving access for citizens travelling for tourism, business and other permitted purposes.

The latest ranking also highlights differences among leading passports. Singapore and Malaysia stand together in second position on the Arton Capital measure, despite differing substantially in their positions under other indices. Spain, on 174, remains close behind, illustrating how relatively small changes in entry rules can affect the order of countries near the top.

Arton Capital’s figures provide a snapshot of the travel permissions available under its scoring rules. They do not guarantee admission at a border, where immigration authorities retain the power to examine documentation, request supporting evidence or refuse entry under applicable laws.

The UAE’s standing also differs from the rights available to foreign residents of the country. Holding a UAE residence visa, including a long-term residence permit, does not confer the international travel privileges attached to Emirati citizenship. Residents generally travel using passports issued by their countries of nationality.

For UAE citizens, facilitated access can reduce the time and paperwork required to arrange international journeys. Visa-free travel typically removes the requirement to secure a visa beforehand, whereas visa-on-arrival systems may still involve fees, documentation checks and restrictions on the purpose or duration of a visit.

Electronic travel authorisation is a separate category. Such systems commonly require passengers to submit information and obtain approval before boarding, even where a conventional embassy-issued visa is unnecessary. The precise obligations vary by destination and can change independently of annual passport rankings.

Arton Capital’s published 2026 material identifies the UAE’s mobility score as a record for its index. However, breakdowns of visa-free, visa-on-arrival and electronic authorisation destinations have varied between published updates, making the combined score the clearest comparable figure for the current ranking.

The company’s Passport Index tracks changes in immigration access and presents country comparisons based on its own classification of entry permissions. Its results can change when governments introduce visa waivers, suspend exemptions or revise electronic authorisation requirements, even without any alteration to the passport itself.

The Henley assessment uses International Air Transport Association travel information and a different destination universe and scoring framework. Its higher UAE access figure therefore should not be treated as evidence that either publisher has counted the same set of permissions incorrectly.

Passport holders planning travel must consult the destination’s current immigration instructions, particularly where electronic approval, onward tickets or minimum passport validity are required.