Village Voyage: Where Guilin’s landscape inspires new ways to experience rural China

GUILIN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2026 – Known worldwide for its dramatic karst landscapes, Guilin has long been one of southern China’s most iconic travel destinations. As travelers increasingly seek deeper connections with local communities, rural Guilin offers a different way to experience the countryside. Here, visitors are not simply observers of the landscape — they become part of it, walking through rice terraces, cycling along rivers, tasting local cuisine, and discovering traditions that have evolved alongside nature for generations.

In the latest season of Village Voyage, CGTN host Julian Waghann from the United States and Filipino traveler Eliza Arce journey into Longsheng and Yangshuo, exploring how the mountains, rivers and people of Guilin continue to inspire a unique rural lifestyle.

Terraces shaped by generations of farming wisdom

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Rising high in the mountains of Guangxi, the Longji Rice Terraces are far more than a spectacular agricultural landscape. Carved into the hillsides over centuries by generations of local communities, they embody a remarkable balance between human ingenuity and the natural world.

For local villager Liao Yanmei, the terraces are inseparable from everyday life. “They mean everything to us,” she says. “They’re our life.” Today, she is leading efforts to restore and preserve the ancient terraces, ensuring this living heritage continues to thrive for generations to come.

Julian and Eliza arrive during the Shuyang Festival, one of Longsheng’s most important annual farming celebrations. Walking along the narrow paths between the fields, they join villagers in the traditional seedling-throwing ritual and carry torches through the illuminated terraces as night falls.

For Eliza, the landscape evokes memories of the Banaue Rice Terraces in her native Philippines. “They’re in the northern part of the country,” she says. “They were also carved into the mountains by local communities. I was amazed by how closely our rice terrace cultures mirror each other. It made me realize we share deeper roots. And, in that moment, I truly felt at home.”

Through these encounters, Julian and Eliza discover that the Shuyang Festival no longer marks only the beginning of the farming season. It has also become an immersive cultural experience, inviting visitors to step into the rhythms of rural life and discover a new way of experiencing China’s countryside.

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The secret behind the world’s long hair village

Deep within the Longji Rice Terraces lies Huangluo Yao Village, home to the Red Yao people and renowned for its centuries-old long hair tradition. For generations, Red Yao women have cared for their famously long, glossy hair using fermented rice water, a natural hair treatment passed down from one generation to the next.

“Long hair, in Red Yao culture, symbolizes longevity and prosperity,” said local cultural ambassador Haili. “We believe that healthy hair reflects a healthy body, bringing both long life and good fortune.”

Drawing on generations of ecological knowledge, the Red Yao have long used rice water together with locally grown herbs to create a natural hair-care recipe. Rooted in the surrounding landscape, the tradition reflects a sustainable way of living that values natural resources and respects the rhythms of the environment.

Beyond their long hair tradition, the Red Yao are equally renowned for their exquisite costume craftsmanship. According to master artisan Pan Jifeng, completing a single traditional outfit can take an entire year. Weaving, batik, natural dyeing, and intricate embroidery come together in garments whose patterns are inspired by the mountains, animals, and everyday life, preserving generations of cultural memory.

Beyond the landscape: A new way to experience rural Guilin

While Guilin has long attracted visitors with its iconic scenery, a new generation of travelers is discovering the region through more immersive experiences.

In Yangshuo, the mountains and rivers have become a playground for outdoor exploration. Cycling through countryside paths, hiking among karst peaks, drifting along rivers on bamboo rafts, and experiencing cliffside adventures offer visitors a chance to engage with the landscape rather than simply admire it.

Supported by convenient transportation, diverse outdoor activities and growing tourism facilities, Yangshuo is emerging as an international destination where nature, culture and local life come together.

More than a journey: Villages connected by nature and culture

Every village tells its own story.

Some are written in the mountains, others in the rivers. Some live on through songs and festivals, while others survive through everyday traditions passed from one generation to the next.

From the rice terraces to the Karst landscapes, Guilin shows how rural communities continue to grow from the landscapes that shaped them — welcoming new visitors while keeping their own stories alive.

Hashtag: #CGTN #Guilin

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