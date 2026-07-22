World Cup reshaped global internet traffic patterns

The 2026 FIFA World Cup altered internet use across time zones, with match schedules, streaming behaviour and short breaks in play producing sharp shifts in global online activity throughout the tournament.

An analysis of HTTP traffic across more than 120 countries found that kickoff times were among the strongest influences on digital behaviour. Matches played between midnight and 8am local time frequently pushed internet activity well above normal levels as supporters stayed awake or rose early to watch. Traffic more than doubled in some markets where overnight usage would ordinarily have been low.

Daytime fixtures produced a different effect. Matches beginning during working hours generally caused only limited movement because much of the audience was already connected. Evening games were more likely to reduce browsing as viewers put aside other devices and concentrated on the action.

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The contrast was especially visible when teams in different time zones watched the same fixture. Brazil’s Round of 32 match against Japan began during normal waking hours in South America but landed deep into the night in Japan. Traffic in Japan rose to roughly twice its usual level, while activity in Brazil fell below the established baseline as people moved away from routine browsing.

Bosnia and Herzegovina showed a similar divide across matches. Traffic climbed above twice its normal level during a 2am kickoff, but dropped to about 70 per cent of typical activity when the national side played during the evening.

Cloudflare measured these changes by comparing minute-by-minute traffic with the median recorded during the previous four weeks. The method allowed high-volume and smaller internet markets to be assessed on a comparable basis while reducing distortions caused by ordinary daily fluctuations.

Argentina generated the strongest overall pull on global internet activity. Traffic in the typical country moved about 17 per cent away from normal whenever the defending champions played. France, Spain, Brazil, Portugal, Morocco and Norway also ranked among the teams producing the largest worldwide shifts.

Argentina’s quarter-final against Switzerland on July 11 created a greater global traffic movement than any other match, including the semi-finals and final. The fixture moved internet activity by a factor of about 1.26, ahead of the France-Spain semi-final at approximately 1.21.

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The figures measured the scale of change rather than whether traffic rose or fell. A sharp decline caused by viewers abandoning other online activity was therefore treated as equally significant as a surge generated by streaming, messaging or social-media use.

Online behaviour also changed during pauses in play. Most participating countries recorded increases in traffic at half-time as viewers reached for phones, checked scores, browsed social platforms or exchanged messages. Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina displayed some of the clearest half-time increases.

The tournament’s mandatory three-minute hydration breaks produced smaller but still measurable spikes. Traffic commonly rose as soon as play stopped and declined again when the match resumed, showing that even brief interruptions were long enough to prompt viewers to switch attention to another screen.

Patterns were not uniform. Forty-four countries, covering 101 national-team match appearances, recorded increases during half-time and hydration breaks. Eight countries followed an almost opposite pattern, with traffic falling during those pauses.

Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo were among the markets where streaming appeared to account for much of the difference. Internet use climbed strongly at kickoff, remained elevated during play and declined at half-time when some viewers closed streams or stepped away.

During Algeria’s match against Austria, multimedia and streaming requests drove much of the traffic increase. Activity dropped during half-time before rising again for the second half. Austria, where streaming represented a smaller share of match-related traffic, recorded greater browsing during the interval.

Hydration breaks had less impact in streaming-heavy markets because viewers were unlikely to close a live feed for a three-minute stoppage. A 15-minute interval gave users more time to disconnect, move away from the screen or switch to another activity.

Traffic to sports-betting websites also rose after the tournament began. Before the opening match, requests followed a clear weekly cycle. Once fixtures started, activity became steadier because matches were played on an almost daily basis, generating more continuous demand.