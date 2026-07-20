Chip rebound restores Wall Street’s artificial confidence

US stocks rose on Monday as chipmakers recovered from last week’s sell-off, reassuring investors that artificial intelligence remains perfectly capable of generating profits, provided nobody asks where the profits are.

The S&P 500 gained about 0.6%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced roughly 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a smaller rise as traders concentrated on semiconductor shares, corporate earnings and the comforting possibility that another expensive computer might solve everything.

Nvidia climbed around 1.5%, joining Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, Micron Technology, Marvell and other chipmakers in a broad recovery. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose about 2.5% after entering bear-market territory, a technical condition that occurs when investors suddenly remember that share prices can move in both directions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Market strategists described the rebound as evidence of resilience, renewed confidence and the enduring human ability to forget Friday by Monday morning.

“Investors have carefully examined last week’s losses and concluded that they did not enjoy them,” said one fictional Wall Street strategist, adjusting a chart until the line pointed upwards. “The fundamentals remain strong, especially the fundamental belief that someone else will buy at a higher price.”

The rally followed a sharp retreat in technology shares that had tested enthusiasm for the artificial-intelligence boom. Semiconductor stocks have powered much of the market’s advance, supported by huge spending on data centres, processors and cloud infrastructure. Their valuations have also required investors to imagine several prosperous decades in advance while politely ignoring the electricity bill.

Alphabet rose more than 3% after reports of new artificial-intelligence chips, giving traders another opportunity to celebrate a company spending billions to compete against other companies spending billions. The apparent objective is to build machines intelligent enough to explain why all the spending was necessary.

AMD advanced after expanding its artificial-intelligence partnership with Microsoft, reinforcing the industry’s preferred business model in which one technology giant sells equipment to another technology giant so both can announce accelerating demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandisk, Micron, Intel and Marvell also gained, helping the semiconductor sector recover part of its previous losses. The iShares Semiconductor exchange-traded fund rose more than 1%, confirming that diversified exposure can enable investors to worry about several chipmakers simultaneously.

Attention now turns to quarterly results from Alphabet, Tesla, Intel, IBM and Texas Instruments. Analysts expect the announcements to determine whether soaring technology valuations are supported by earnings, revenue, guidance or sufficiently confident use of the phrase “long-term opportunity”.

Companies failing to beat forecasts, raise forecasts and express excitement about artificial intelligence could face punishment. Merely producing record profits may no longer be enough, since Wall Street increasingly requires corporations to outperform expectations that were raised because they previously outperformed expectations.

Second-quarter earnings for companies in the S&P 500 are projected to rise strongly, with technology firms expected to provide a large share of the growth. The market’s tolerance for disappointment, however, has narrowed as valuations have expanded and investors have become accustomed to results that would once have been considered extraordinary.

Artificial-intelligence expenditure by major cloud providers remains a central pillar of the rally. Data centres are consuming more advanced processors, memory chips, networking equipment and power, creating a vast industrial ecosystem dedicated to helping office workers produce meeting summaries they will not read.

Executives insist the investments will improve productivity, transform industries and unlock new revenue streams. Investors have broadly accepted those assurances while requesting quarterly proof, daily share-price appreciation and immediate confirmation that spending with no obvious limit will generate returns on a convenient timetable.

Outside technology, Domino’s Pizza gained after reporting stronger revenue, demonstrating that markets still recognise older forms of innovation such as placing cheese on bread and delivering it to people who have spent the day refreshing their brokerage accounts.

AMC Entertainment also surged after better-than-expected revenue, reminding traders that cinemas remain attractive whenever audiences are offered films, air conditioning and temporary shelter from financial television.

The gains came despite elevated Treasury yields, geopolitical tension and concerns about energy costs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury moved towards 4.6%, presenting investors with the unfamiliar possibility of earning a return without studying semiconductor supply chains or pretending to understand neural-network architecture.

Oil prices remained volatile as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz sustained inflation fears. Market participants acknowledged the risks before returning to the more urgent question of whether Nvidia might rise another 2% before lunch.

Trading desks said the chip recovery had restored order after last week’s slump, although caution remained visible in the widespread practice of describing every purchase as “selective”.

By the closing hours, Wall Street had once again established that artificial intelligence was either a historic transformation, an expensive experiment or both, depending on the next earnings slide.