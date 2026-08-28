Asian shares turn cautious as Kospi slides

Asian equities traded cautiously on Friday as South Korea’s Kospi fell sharply, with investors cutting exposure to heavyweight technology stocks ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s closely watched Jackson Hole address.

The Kospi closed 1.79% lower at 6,788.88, shedding 123.49 points and snapping a three-session advance. Samsung Electronics dropped 3.38% to 257,000 won, while SK hynix fell 4.45% to 1.653 million won as investors locked in gains following an earlier technology rally fuelled by strong results from Nvidia. Foreign and institutional investors sold a combined 2 trillion won of Seoul-listed shares, while retail investors were net buyers.

The retreat highlighted growing caution over valuations in artificial intelligence-linked stocks. Nvidia had jumped nearly 9% in the previous Wall Street session after delivering strong quarterly results and indicating that spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure remained robust. The performance initially lifted technology stocks across the region, but enthusiasm faded in Seoul as attention shifted towards interest rates and the outlook for global bond yields.

Warsh’s first keynote address as Federal Reserve chair at the annual Jackson Hole symposium became the central focus for markets. Investors were looking for guidance on how the central bank would respond to persistent inflation pressures and whether policymakers were moving closer to raising borrowing costs. Interest-rate futures before the speech indicated roughly a one-third probability of an increase at the September meeting, with markets pricing in a move by December.

Bond markets have become particularly sensitive to Federal Reserve communication after longer-term Treasury yields climbed amid concerns that inflation could remain above target. The 30-year US Treasury yield was around 5.2% on Friday after briefly exceeding 5.3%, its highest level since 2007. The 10-year yield stood near 4.67%, while the two-year yield was about 4.23% before Warsh addressed the gathering.

Elsewhere in Asia, market performances were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei advanced around 0.5%, supported by technology shares and inflation data that reinforced expectations of further monetary tightening by the Bank of Japan. Tokyo consumer inflation for August remained close to the central bank’s 2% objective, keeping expectations of another interest-rate increase alive.

Taiwanese shares gained about 1.2%, benefiting more directly from Nvidia’s strong performance because of the island’s extensive semiconductor supply chain. Hong Kong shares moved slightly lower during part of the session, while mainland Chinese equities traded in a narrow range. The CSI 300 slipped about 0.1% at one stage and the Shanghai Composite edged higher, with investors also preparing for purchasing managers’ index data due next week.

Australia’s ASX 200 gained around 0.5%, while Singapore’s Straits Times Index advanced modestly. The Nifty 50 also moved higher as technology shares supported a rebound after two sessions of losses. Regional investors nevertheless avoided large positions as the direction of US monetary policy remained the dominant influence on risk appetite.

Currency markets were similarly restrained. The dollar index hovered around 99.1 and was on course for a weekly gain. The Australian dollar performed strongly after hotter inflation data led traders to reassess the interest-rate outlook, touching a three-month high near $0.72 and extending what was set to become a ninth consecutive weekly advance.

Oil prices provided some relief for equities after falling sharply during the week. Brent crude traded around $89.6-$89.7 a barrel and was heading for a weekly decline of more than 5%, partly reflecting developments involving Iran and Oman over administration of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Lower energy prices eased one source of inflation concern, although geopolitical risks remained embedded in commodity markets.

Gold slipped towards $4,590 an ounce as traders awaited clearer signals on US rates. The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan was little changed, showing how the powerful Nvidia-led technology trade was being offset by uncertainty over monetary policy, elevated chip valuations and higher bond yields.