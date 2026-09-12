VinFast widens Philippine network with 27 showrooms

VinFast has signed memoranda of understanding with 13 dealer groups to develop 27 new showrooms across the Philippines, advancing a plan to build a 60-dealership network in the country during 2026.

The Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker said the proposed outlets would span Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, extending its reach beyond major centres such as Metro Manila and Cebu into markets including Cagayan de Oro, Tacloban and Subic Bay. The sites are expected to combine vehicle display, customer consultations, sales and after-sales services under VinFast’s global showroom standards.

The agreements, announced on September 11, bring together Elite North Auto Cars Inc., MG Gateway Mantrade Corp., Grand Canyon Multi Holdings Inc., Britannica United Motors Incorporated, VF Auto Sto Tomas Inc., GR8 Marketing Motors Inc., ARCMA Motors Corporation, Autonomics Motor Corp., Gershom Car Trading Corp., Areza Motor Sales Inc., Central Auto Resources Inc., Autolink Global Motors Inc. and Greenport Mobility Inc.

VinFast said the partners’ distribution experience and regional networks would help accelerate expansion and improve access to its electric cars and support services. The company did not disclose investment values, opening dates for individual locations or how many of the 27 sites would provide full workshop facilities.

Antonio Zara, chief executive of VinFast Southeast Asia, said the Philippines remained a key market in the company’s longer-term regional and global plans. He said VinFast was seeking to develop not only its retail footprint but also products, services, infrastructure and the wider electric-vehicle ecosystem, working with local partners to make battery-powered mobility more accessible.

The latest dealer push builds on a network expansion already under way. VinFast said in April 2025 that it had reached agreements with six Philippine dealers to establish more than 60 new showrooms, including planned locations in Metro Manila, Quezon City and other urban centres. Its third-quarter 2025 financial disclosure later said the company had nine showrooms operating nationwide, underscoring the gap between announced development plans and sites actually opened.

That distinction remains important for the new programme: the 27 outlets are covered by memoranda of understanding and are expected to be developed, rather than being newly opened locations. VinFast’s stated target is to develop a total network of 60 dealerships in the Philippines in 2026.

The company has also been adding after-sales and charging capacity as it seeks to reduce practical barriers to electric-vehicle ownership. VinFast previously signed an agreement with Motech aimed at bringing up to 63 service workshops into its authorised repair, warranty and maintenance network. It has also worked with other service partners and has promoted charging infrastructure through V-Green, the charging-network business associated with the wider Vingroup ecosystem.

VinFast entered the Philippine passenger-vehicle market with a battery-electric range that has included the VF 3, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7 and VF 9. At the Philippine International Motor Show in June 2026, the company displayed its broader mobility offering and highlighted programmes combining vehicle access, charging and transport services.

Its expansion comes as carmakers compete for position in a Philippine electric-vehicle market supported by government measures intended to encourage cleaner transport. The Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act established a national policy framework for EV adoption, charging infrastructure and industry development, while tariff measures have lowered import costs for qualifying electric vehicles and components.

Dealer coverage is a central challenge for newer entrants because buyers expect servicing, spare parts and warranty support alongside vehicle sales. VinFast has increasingly used local dealer partnerships across Southeast Asia and other markets rather than relying solely on company-owned retail outlets, allowing it to add sales points faster while drawing on established operators’ local knowledge.

The 13 new partners are expected to help VinFast reach customers across several island groups, where distribution and after-sales logistics can be more complicated than in a single contiguous market. VinFast has separately worked with logistics providers in the Philippines to support vehicle inspection, distribution and servicing as its product range expands.