BJP alleges Cong, CPM deal to save Vijayan

Kerala BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling Congress and the CPI(M) of collaborating to protect former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the CMRL-Exalogic corruption case, questioning the state government’s reluctance to defend an investigation initiated by its own Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

The allegation followed the Supreme Court’s decision to suspend the Vigilance investigation for seven days while permitting Vijayan, his daughter T. Veena and son-in-law P. A. Mohammed Riyas to challenge the Kerala High Court’s direction to register a criminal case.

BJP leaders questioned why Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan’s administration had not vigorously defended the investigation despite having registered cases against the former chief minister and his family members. They alleged that the government’s approach strengthened suspicions of political accommodation between the state’s principal rival alliances.

The accusations remain political claims, with no judicial finding establishing collusion between the Congress and CPI(M). The two parties have maintained opposing positions on the investigation, while the government has defended its handling of the proceedings.

The Supreme Court’s interim order provided temporary relief to Vijayan but did not invalidate the first information reports registered by the VACB. The investigation will remain suspended for a week, allowing the accused to pursue their legal remedies before the High Court.

The BJP’s criticism centred on the government’s conduct before the courts and its earlier decision to undertake a preliminary inquiry rather than immediately register a criminal case following information supplied by the Enforcement Directorate.

Satheesan had previously defended that decision, maintaining that his government wanted to avoid unnecessary haste or any appearance of political vengeance against its predecessor.

The chief minister argued that conflicting judicial principles concerning preliminary inquiries in corruption matters had required careful consideration. He subsequently said the government would fully implement the High Court’s direction to register the case.

The BJP has rejected the government’s explanation, alleging that the delay and subsequent courtroom developments demonstrated an unwillingness to pursue allegations against the CPI(M) leadership with sufficient determination.

Earlier, BJP legislator V. Muraleedharan had demanded that Vijayan relinquish his position as Leader of the Opposition following the High Court’s direction to register a criminal case.

The CPI(M), meanwhile, welcomed Wednesday’s Supreme Court intervention as a setback for both the Enforcement Directorate and the Congress-led government.

CPI(M) general secretary M. A. Baby described the judicial observations as a rebuke to the central investigating agency and Satheesan’s administration. He maintained that the court had questioned the circumstances surrounding the registration of the case.

Former finance minister T. M. Thomas Isaac also criticised the state’s handling of the allegations, arguing that the authorities had failed to undertake an adequate examination before proceeding with criminal action.

These responses underscored the sharply different interpretations placed on the Supreme Court proceedings by the competing political formations.