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Chinese carrier starts daily direct flight to Doha

xiamen

Arabian Post Staff

Xiamen Airlines has become the first Chinese carrier to offer direct flights from China to Qatar.

On October 20, a Boeing-787 of Xiamen Airlines departed from Beijing Daxing International Airport for Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, commencing regular flights between Beijing and Doha.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Qatar, and the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. The opening of this air route will build a broader Air Silk Road to promote economic and trade cooperation and strengthen cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The Xiamen Airlines on Beijing Daxing- Doha route will operate daily. The flight MF845 departs from Daxing, Beijing at 18:30 and arrives in Doha at 22:45 local time, MF846 in return leaves Doha at 02:00 local time and arrives in Daxing, Beijing at 15:20.

This year, Xiamen Airlines and Qatar Airways were accredited with the 2023 APEX World Class Award. When Xiamen Airlines was preparing for the Beijing Daxing-Doha flight route, the two airlines had a close strategic partnership.

Relying on the high-quality resources of the two sides, Xiamen Airlines will create a service network covering over 160 destinations worldwide, including Dammam, Lagos, and Algiers, delivering extensive transit products to passengers. The two sides will also conduct wide cooperation in network intermodal transportation, intermodal check-in, and direct baggage handling to provide global passengers with convenient experience just with one ticket including one-time security check, passenger check-in, and baggage check-in.

 

Also published on Medium.

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