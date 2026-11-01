Crypto.com introduces regulated perpetual futures to US traders

Crypto. com and OG. com have begun offering cryptocurrency perpetual futures to eligible US traders, introducing round-the-clock contracts with leverage of up to five times through federally regulated derivatives infrastructure.

The rollout, announced on 27 October, gives retail customers access through the Crypto. com App, while institutional and advanced traders can use the Crypto. com Exchange. The contracts have no fixed expiry date and allow participants to take positions on both rising and falling cryptocurrency prices.

Crypto. com said it had registered as an introducing broker with the National Futures Association to distribute the products. Trading and clearing are supported by OG. com’s Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated exchange and clearinghouse, alongside a registered futures commission merchant.

The arrangement brings perpetual contracts, a widely used instrument in international cryptocurrency markets, into a US regulatory framework. Unlike conventional futures, which expire on specified dates, perpetual contracts can remain open while traders meet margin requirements and cover applicable funding costs.

The companies are offering leverage of up to five times, allowing a trader to control a position larger than the capital committed as margin. Such leverage can magnify gains but also accelerate losses when markets move against a position, potentially triggering liquidation.

The contracts incorporate take-profit and stop-loss orders, which traders can use to establish exit instructions, together with isolated margin arrangements intended to separate the collateral allocated to individual positions. Those mechanisms can help manage exposure but cannot remove market risk or guarantee execution at a chosen price.

Kris Marszalek, founder and chief executive of Crypto. com and OG. com, said the addition would allow customers to hedge cryptocurrency holdings or respond to price movements without switching between different trading applications. He described the offering as part of the companies’ effort to expand access to regulated financial products.

The launch follows regulatory moves that have enabled more US platforms to offer perpetual-style cryptocurrency derivatives. Coinbase and Kraken have also entered the market, increasing competition for customers seeking leveraged exposure through domestic trading venues rather than offshore exchanges.

The distinction between domestic and offshore products matters because US derivatives businesses operate under specific registration, clearing and customer protection requirements. Nevertheless, federal oversight does not make leveraged cryptocurrency contracts suitable for every investor, particularly where abrupt price changes can exhaust posted collateral.

Crypto. com’s published guidance says eligible users can trade the new contracts without trading fees between 27 October and 26 November 2026. The waiver does not eliminate funding payments, which are periodically exchanged between traders holding opposing positions to help keep contract prices aligned with underlying cryptocurrency markets.

The company also describes a separate promotional fee rebate worth up to $50 for qualifying users who establish a perpetuals account from 27 October. The voucher applies to eligible trading fees over a seven-day period and cannot be withdrawn as cash. Funding payments and liquidation fees are excluded.

The initial announcement did not provide a comprehensive list of eligible US jurisdictions, supported contracts or individual trading parameters. Access therefore remains subject to the applicable account and location requirements rather than extending automatically to every customer in the country.

Perpetual futures differ from buying cryptocurrencies directly because traders do not acquire the underlying tokens. Instead, their profit or loss depends on movements in the referenced asset’s price and the terms of the derivative contract. Positions can be maintained without an expiry date, but continuing exposure may entail recurring payments.

The launch also broadens the range of services available through Crypto. com’s trading interfaces, which already support spot cryptocurrency transactions and other derivatives-related products. OG. com’s regulated infrastructure is separately used for event-based prediction markets, although those contracts are distinct from cryptocurrency perpetual futures.

The promotional arrangements distinguish between transaction charges and the costs of maintaining an open position. A fee-free execution does not mean that holding a perpetual contract is cost-free. Funding payments can change as market conditions shift, and traders must monitor collateral requirements throughout a position. Because cryptocurrency markets operate continuously, price movements and associated margin pressures can arise outside market hours. Customers using automated exit instructions remain exposed to gaps between intended and actual execution prices during volatility.

For institutional and advanced customers, the Crypto. com Exchange provides a separate trading interface from the consumer application. The companies said both channels would be included in the phased introduction, with availability and trading specifications dependent on the instruments and jurisdictions supported.