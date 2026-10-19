Strategy adds 267 bitcoin in $22 million purchase

Strategy, the bitcoin treasury company chaired by Michael Saylor, has acquired another 267 bitcoin for approximately $22.1 million, taking its holdings to 848,517 coins as it continues buying the cryptocurrency despite pressure on its shares.

The latest acquisition, disclosed on Monday, 19 October, represents an average expenditure of roughly $82,800 per bitcoin. Strategy’s cumulative holdings were acquired for approximately $64.02 billion, including transaction costs, at an average purchase price of about $75,446 per coin.

The relatively small transaction follows a purchase of 250 bitcoin for $21.5 million during the week ending 11 October. That earlier acquisition cost an average $86,194 per coin, indicating that the latest disclosed buying occurred at a lower average price.

Strategy’s total position now represents slightly more than four per cent of bitcoin’s maximum supply of 21 million coins. Its market value changes continuously with the cryptocurrency’s price, making comparisons between the company’s acquisition costs and the prevailing market price an important measure of its unrealised gains or losses.

The average price paid for the new coins is not necessarily the market price at the time of disclosure. Purchases may be executed across several trading sessions, while the company’s reported figures incorporate fees and expenses. Its holdings are therefore measured using both acquisition costs and market valuations.

The company’s purchases form part of a capital management model that combines bitcoin accumulation with equity issuance, preferred securities and cash reserves. Strategy has positioned its publicly traded shares and preferred instruments as different ways for investors to gain exposure to its bitcoin holdings.

The acquisition comes as Strategy faces a significant question over its eligibility for widely followed equity indices. MSCI has introduced criteria aimed at excluding companies considered non-operating entities or resembling investment funds from its Global Investable Market Indexes, with changes scheduled to take effect on 30 November.

Strategy has challenged the proposed treatment of digital asset treasury companies. Its concern is that excluding businesses holding substantial cryptocurrency reserves could force index-tracking funds to sell shares, regardless of those companies’ underlying investment performance.

A final list of affected securities is expected on 11 November. The possibility of exclusion has added another source of uncertainty for shareholders already exposed to movements in bitcoin prices, financing conditions and the market valuation of Strategy’s securities.

The index issue is separate from the latest bitcoin transaction, but it matters to the company’s ability to raise capital efficiently. A weaker share price can make equity financing less attractive, particularly when issuing additional stock dilutes existing shareholders’ ownership interests.

Strategy’s capital structure also includes preferred shares that carry distribution obligations. Those commitments mean the company must manage liquidity alongside its objective of maintaining a substantial bitcoin position. The relative allocation of cash between cryptocurrency acquisitions, securities repurchases and distributions has therefore become an important feature of its weekly disclosures.

Alongside the latest bitcoin purchase, the company was reported to have repurchased approximately $193.1 million of preferred securities and expanded its authorisation for preferred securities buybacks to $3 billion. Such repurchases can reduce outstanding obligations, although their financial effect depends on the price paid and the terms of the securities involved.

For the preceding reporting week, Strategy disclosed repurchasing 1,932,145 shares of its STRC preferred stock for $192.4 million. It also sold 125,183 common shares, generating about $21 million in net proceeds that were directed towards bitcoin purchases. A further $500,000 came from cash available for treasury purposes.

As of 11 October, the company held a $4.88 billion dollar reserve intended to support preferred dividends and interest payments on debt, alongside $640.5 million in separately designated cash available for broader capital management purposes.

Those balances illustrate why Strategy’s disclosures now encompass considerably more than bitcoin purchases alone. Investors must also assess how the company funds acquisitions, services financing commitments and manages the securities it has issued to support its treasury strategy.

Saylor, Strategy’s co-founder and executive chairman, signalled continued interest in accumulation on Sunday by publishing a chart of historical purchases accompanied by the message that the company had found room for more orange, a reference to the colour used to mark bitcoin transactions.

Strategy remains listed on Nasdaq under the ticker MSTR. The company also operates an enterprise analytics software business, although its bitcoin holdings and related financing activities have become central to its financial profile and investor attention.