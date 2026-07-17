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Escape to China’s Mysterious Guizhou and enjoy a cool 23°C summer retreat.

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GUIZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 July 2026 – Direct flights now connect Malaysia and Guizhou, complemented by visa-free policies between China and Malaysia. Travelers can easily reach Guiyang from Kuala Lumpur in four hours and stay for up to 30 days per visit. With its cool climate, convenient transport, and favorable policies, Guizhou is becoming a preferred summer holiday destination for more Malaysian tourists. Guizhou is also building an international tourism product system centered on “summer retreat + ecology + culture.”

Escape to China's Mysterious Guizhou and enjoy a cool 23°C summer retreat.
Escape to China’s Mysterious Guizhou and enjoy a cool 23°C summer retreat.

Link: Guizhou in July

In midsummer July, Malaysian travel operators and cultural tourism influencers visited Guizhou, China, a renowned summer retreat, as if stepping into another season. Known as the “Green Karst Kingdom” and a “Natural Air Conditioner,” Guizhou has a mountainous area coverage of 92.5% and an average summer temperature of just 23°C. Beyond its cool climate, Guizhou offers a hidden-gem experience where spectacular landscapes meet diverse cultures, leaving every visitor amazed.

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Link: https://youtu.be/nL7ayiYqB-k?si=nfasDLnhaBIFgkqB

Spectacular Landscapes at Every Turn

From the lush peak forests of Wanfenglin to the magnificent Huangguoshu Waterfall; from the emerald waters of Xiaoqikong to the cloud-covered summit of Mount Fanjing; and to the world-record Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge spanning a deep gorge, every landscape in Guizhou is worth a stop. A Malaysian travel influencer remarked, “Before departure, I had only heard that Guizhou was a summer retreat. After visiting, I realized the surprises go far beyond 23°C.”

Cultural Experiences Full of Surprises

Visitors can enter distinctive villages and try intangible cultural heritage crafts such as Miao embroidery and batik; gather around a long-table banquet to taste local specialties such as sour soup fish and spicy chicken; explore cool hidden landscapes within a World Natural Heritage site with children through waterfall play and paddleboarding; or venture deep into ancient caves for an underground adventure. From heritage crafts to nature exploration, Guizhou offers family-friendly experiences for everyone to enjoy.

A Spontaneous Trip Made Easy

This summer, reserve a ticket for Mysterious Guizhou, and begin your “summer escape plan.”

Explore more of Mysterious Guizhou: www.guizhoutravel.com

Hashtag: #Guizhou

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