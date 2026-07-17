Escape to China’s Mysterious Guizhou and enjoy a cool 23°C summer retreat.

Link: Guizhou in July
In midsummer July, Malaysian travel operators and cultural tourism influencers visited Guizhou, China, a renowned summer retreat, as if stepping into another season. Known as the “Green Karst Kingdom” and a “Natural Air Conditioner,” Guizhou has a mountainous area coverage of 92.5% and an average summer temperature of just 23°C. Beyond its cool climate, Guizhou offers a hidden-gem experience where spectacular landscapes meet diverse cultures, leaving every visitor amazed.
Link: https://youtu.be/nL7ayiYqB-k?si=nfasDLnhaBIFgkqB
Spectacular Landscapes at Every Turn
From the lush peak forests of Wanfenglin to the magnificent Huangguoshu Waterfall; from the emerald waters of Xiaoqikong to the cloud-covered summit of Mount Fanjing; and to the world-record Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge spanning a deep gorge, every landscape in Guizhou is worth a stop. A Malaysian travel influencer remarked, “Before departure, I had only heard that Guizhou was a summer retreat. After visiting, I realized the surprises go far beyond 23°C.”
Cultural Experiences Full of Surprises
Visitors can enter distinctive villages and try intangible cultural heritage crafts such as Miao embroidery and batik; gather around a long-table banquet to taste local specialties such as sour soup fish and spicy chicken; explore cool hidden landscapes within a World Natural Heritage site with children through waterfall play and paddleboarding; or venture deep into ancient caves for an underground adventure. From heritage crafts to nature exploration, Guizhou offers family-friendly experiences for everyone to enjoy.
A Spontaneous Trip Made Easy
This summer, reserve a ticket for Mysterious Guizhou, and begin your “summer escape plan.”
Explore more of Mysterious Guizhou: www.guizhoutravel.com
Hashtag: #Guizhou
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