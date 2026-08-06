Moonlighter goes free as sequel sets launch date

Moonlighter is available free to keep on Steam until 9 August, giving players permanent access to the shopkeeping dungeon crawler once it has been added to their accounts.

The limited-time offer marks a 100% reduction on the action role-playing game, which normally sells as a paid title. Players need only sign into Steam, visit the Moonlighter store page and select “Add to Account” before the promotion expires. The game can then be downloaded and played later without a subscription.

Developed by Spain-based Digital Sun and published by 11 bit studios, Moonlighter combines two distinct jobs. Players manage a shop in the village of Rynoka during the day, pricing goods, serving customers and investing their earnings. At night, they enter dangerous dungeons to fight monsters and gather merchandise for the next trading session.

The giveaway accompanies confirmation that Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will leave Early Access and launch in full on 2 September. The sequel has been available through Steam’s Early Access programme since 19 November 2025, allowing Digital Sun to expand its systems using player feedback before the version 1.0 release.

A free demo of Moonlighter 2 is also available through Steam. The promotion is designed to introduce more players to Will, the merchant-adventurer who leads both games, before his next journey reaches its full commercial release.

Moonlighter first launched on 29 May 2018. Its central idea gives equal importance to combat and commerce. Loot obtained in procedurally arranged dungeons has no guaranteed retail success. Players must study customer reactions, adjust prices and decide whether an item should be sold immediately or retained for crafting and upgrades.

That economic layer distinguishes the title from conventional rogue-lite games. A successful expedition may fill Will’s backpack with valuable goods, but poor pricing can reduce the benefit. Charging too little sacrifices potential earnings, while setting excessive prices may drive customers away. Shoplifters and limited display space add further pressure during business hours.

Profits can be used to expand the shop and restore Rynoka’s commercial activity. Players can support businesses operated by a blacksmith, potion maker and other villagers. Those investments unlock equipment, enchantments and services that improve Will’s chances during later dungeon expeditions.

Combat uses a top-down perspective with an emphasis on movement, positioning and timed attacks. Players can choose among different weapon types and must learn the behaviour of enemies and bosses. Dungeons are divided into themed areas, including Golem, Forest, Desert and Tech environments, each offering different opponents and materials.

Updates issued after the original launch added mini-bosses, companions, more than 100 room layouts, equipment, additional lore and a New Game Plus mode. The free offer covers the base game. The Between Dimensions expansion remains a separate product and adds an interdimensional dungeon, new enemies, weapons, armour, rings and story content.

Steam lists Moonlighter as a single-player title with achievements, cloud saves, trading cards, Family Sharing and remote-play support. Its interface and subtitles are available in 13 languages. The game carries a “Very Positive” rating among English-language Steam reviews, with about four-fifths of rated submissions recommending it.

Moonlighter 2 preserves the original division between adventuring and trading while moving the series from pixel art to fully three-dimensional environments. Will and other residents are stranded in Tresna, where players must rebuild a shop, support local establishments and search other dimensions for relics.

The sequel’s Early Access version includes multiple biomes, more than 120 relics, four principal weapons and an expanded system of shop and dungeon perks. Updates have added weapons, gadgets, armour, perk paths, a boss-rush mode, new vendors, quests, customisation features and further sections of the Endless Vault.