MyRepublic wins Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for Fastest Broadband and Speedtest Verified™ Claim for Fastest Upload Speed

MyRepublic won Fastest Broadband in Singapore – Ookla Speedtest Awards

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 August 2026 – MyRepublic has won the Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for Fastest Broadband and the Speedtest Verified™ Claim for Fastest Upload Speed in Singapore.

Every day, millions of people around the world use Speedtest® to evaluate the performance of their internet connections. Through its award and verification programmes, Ookla® recognises network operators for outstanding network achievements using its established methodologies.

The recognition marks another milestone for MyRepublic and reinforces our ongoing commitment to delivering quality broadband connectivity to customers across the country.

The Ookla® Speedtest Award™ for Fastest Broadband recognises MyRepublic’s achievement in fixed network performance, while the Speedtest Verified™ Claim for Fastest Upload Speed further highlights the company’s broadband capabilities. Together, these recognitions underscore MyRepublic’s continued efforts to deliver reliable connectivity and an exceptional broadband experience for residential and business customers in Singapore.

These latest recognitions add to MyRepublic’s growing list of industry accolades and reflect the company’s continued focus on providing customers with quality broadband services. MyRepublic remains committed to enhancing its connectivity offerings while delivering an experience that meets the evolving needs of homes and businesses in Singapore.

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MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

MyRepublic is an award-winning telecom operator whose values lie in the future of connectivity, the next opportunity to disrupt, and innovations that will make a real difference. The provider’s priority is to redefine broadband and mobile connectivity in the markets it operates and empower customers to understand what a true modern connectivity experience can be.

Ookla®

Ookla, an Accenture company, is a global leader in connectivity intelligence that brings together the trusted expertise of Speedtest®, Downdetector®, Ekahau® , and RootMetrics® to deliver unmatched network and connectivity insights. By combining multi-source data with industry-leading expertise, we transform network performance metrics into strategic, actionable insights.

Our solutions empower service providers, enterprises, and governments with the critical data and insights needed to optimize networks, enhance digital experiences, and help close the digital divide. At the same time, we amplify the real-world experiences of individuals and businesses that rely on connectivity to work, learn, and communicate. From measuring and analyzing connectivity to driving industry innovation, Ookla helps the world stay connected.