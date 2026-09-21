Facebook and Instagram resume service after US outage

Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram returned to normal operation after a brief disruption affected thousands of users across the United States on Sunday night, with outage reports dropping sharply within little more than an hour.

The disruption began at about 8.55 pm Eastern Time on September 20, according to data from Downdetector, which tracks service problems using reports submitted by users and information from other sources. Reports involving Facebook climbed above 17,000 at the peak, while Instagram drew more than 5,000 reports.

By around 10 pm Eastern Time, complaints for both platforms had fallen steeply, indicating that services had largely recovered. Users had reported difficulties accessing the platforms and using core functions during the interruption.

Meta had not issued a public explanation for the disruption by early Monday and did not immediately provide details on what caused the outage, which systems were affected or whether the problem originated within infrastructure shared by Facebook and Instagram.

The incident appeared to be short-lived compared with some previous Meta service failures, but the spike in complaints highlighted the scale at which even a limited technical disruption can affect users when major social networks experience problems at the same time.

Downdetector figures do not represent a precise count of affected users. The service compiles reports submitted voluntarily by users, meaning the total can rise or fall depending on reporting behaviour and may differ substantially from the number of people who actually encountered problems.

Reports also emerged outside the United States during the disruption. Users in markets including Singapore, the Philippines, Australia and Mexico registered problems, although the volumes recorded in those countries were lower than the totals reported in the US.

In Singapore, complaints for Facebook rose to around 220 and Instagram reports reached about 120 at approximately 9.20 am local time on Monday. Many of those reports concerned difficulties using the websites, according to outage-tracking data.

Facebook Messenger also showed an increase in user complaints during the same period. Reports involving the messaging service climbed above its normal baseline, while WhatsApp, another Meta-owned service, recorded a smaller rise. The available data did not establish whether every reported issue stemmed from the same technical fault.

The outage came roughly two months after another disruption affecting Facebook and Instagram. During that July incident, Downdetector recorded as many as 4,808 reports involving Facebook and 2,829 involving Instagram, lower than the peaks recorded on Sunday.

Meta operates a group of services that share parts of their technical infrastructure, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Threads. Problems affecting common systems can therefore generate complaints across more than one application, although Meta had not said whether shared infrastructure played a role in Sunday’s interruption.

Large consumer internet platforms typically rely on extensive networks of data centres, routing systems and software services to keep applications available across regions. A fault in authentication, networking, configuration or another shared component can sometimes affect several services simultaneously, but no such cause had been confirmed in this case.

The disruption also underscored the limitations of relying on crowdsourced outage measurements. A rapid surge in reports can provide an early indication of widespread trouble, but the figures cannot establish the full geographic reach, duration or technical severity of an incident without supporting information from the service operator.

Facebook and Instagram remained accessible after the recovery period, and the sharp decline in complaints suggested that the interruption had not developed into a prolonged outage. There was no immediate indication of a broader continuing failure as Monday began in the United States.

Meta’s platforms have experienced occasional service interruptions over the years, ranging from brief regional problems to wider outages. The company generally provides technical explanations only after larger incidents or once engineers have completed an internal review.