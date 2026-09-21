Merz pledges continuity after historic CDU state setback

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to remain in office and press ahead with his government’s reform programme after his Christian Democratic Union suffered its worst result in a German state election, falling below the threshold for parliamentary representation in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Preliminary official results from Sunday’s vote gave the CDU 4.9 per cent of second votes in the northeastern Baltic coast state, leaving it without seats in the regional parliament. The Alternative for Germany won 38.2 per cent, while the governing Social Democrats took 35.5 per cent. Voter turnout was 78.1 per cent.

Merz, speaking at CDU headquarters in Berlin after the results emerged, described the showing in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as a “disaster” but rejected suggestions that he should step down as chancellor or party leader. He said the government would continue with planned changes to taxation, pensions, healthcare and bureaucracy, arguing that Germany needed reform rather than a change of course.

“What now needs to be done requires backbone, steadfastness and patience,” Merz said, adding that he intended to show those qualities as CDU chairman and chancellor.

The defeat compounded pressure on the CDU after another performance in Berlin, where the party lost its position as the largest force in the city parliament. Preliminary official results gave the CDU 18.8 per cent of second votes, down 9.5 percentage points from the previous election.

Die Linke finished first in Berlin with 25.7 per cent, gaining 13.4 points, while the AfD took 16.3 per cent. The Greens secured 14.3 per cent and the Social Democrats 12.1 per cent. Turnout in the capital rose to 74.2 per cent.

The results left Merz confronting a widening gap between the CDU’s position at federal level and its performance in several eastern states. Earlier this month, the AfD also finished first in Saxony-Anhalt, intensifying scrutiny of the chancellor’s leadership and of the coalition government’s ability to respond to voter dissatisfaction over the economy, migration and public services.

Merz has resisted calls for a change in leadership and has argued that the government’s economic programme needs more time to produce results. Before Sunday’s elections, the eight CDU state premiers issued a joint statement backing him and opposing further debate over the party leadership.

The Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania result was particularly significant because the CDU had been represented continuously in the state parliament since German reunification. Its 4.9 per cent share was below the five per cent threshold and marked the first time the party had failed to enter a state legislature since the Federal Republic was founded.

The AfD’s first-place finish strengthened its position in eastern Germany but did not automatically give it a route to government. Other major parties have maintained their refusal to form coalitions with the party, making post-election negotiations dependent on whether alternative majorities can be assembled.

The Social Democrats, led in the state by Minister-President Manuela Schwesig, remained the second-largest force in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania despite losing ground. Preliminary results gave the SPD 35.5 per cent of second votes, while Die Linke took 6.5 per cent and the Greens 5.7 per cent.

At federal level, Merz governs with the Social Democrats, whose leaders have also faced pressure to demonstrate that the coalition can deliver economic improvements and political stability. The federal coalition was formed after last year’s parliamentary election in Germany.

In Berlin, the result altered the balance of power around Mayor Kai Wegner’s CDU-led administration. The CDU’s share fell from its 2023 performance, while Die Linke emerged as the largest party. The outcome is expected to trigger coalition discussions because no single party came close to securing a majority.

Merz’s coalition at federal level has made economic revival a central priority as Germany struggles with weak growth and pressure on public finances. The chancellor has promoted tax relief, changes to social spending and measures to reduce regulation, while coalition partners have negotiated over the scale and timing of those changes.

Sunday’s elections were the final state contests scheduled for 2026. Five more state elections are due next year, giving the CDU and its rivals further tests before the next federal election timetable comes into sharper focus.