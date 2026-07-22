Galaxy Watch maps metabolic trends without glucose readings

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch can provide insights linked to long-term metabolic health without using a continuous glucose monitor, but it does not measure blood sugar or replace established diabetes-testing devices.

The distinction centres on Samsung’s Advanced Glycation End-products Index, known as the AGEs Index. Available on the Galaxy Watch7 and newer supported models, the feature estimates the accumulation of compounds formed when sugars react with proteins or fats in the body. These compounds are influenced by diet, ageing and lifestyle habits.

Samsung presents the index as a general wellness indicator rather than a medical measurement. Users wear the watch while sleeping, allowing its BioActive Sensor to collect optical signals from the skin. The information is processed through Samsung Health and displayed as a trend that can help users observe how their metabolic profile changes over time.

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The result is not expressed as a blood glucose concentration in milligrams per decilitre or millimoles per litre. It cannot show glucose rises after meals, issue alerts for dangerously low sugar levels or calculate the insulin dose a person may require.

This limitation is important because the term “blood sugar-related insight” can easily be mistaken for glucose monitoring. The AGEs Index reflects the longer-term effects of glycation and lifestyle rather than the amount of glucose circulating in the bloodstream at a particular moment.

Advanced glycation end-products accumulate naturally with age, but their formation can accelerate with sustained high blood sugar, diets rich in processed carbohydrates, smoking, oxidative stress and some cooking methods. Higher levels have been associated with inflammation, vascular damage and complications connected with diabetes, kidney disease and cardiovascular disorders.

A watch-based index may therefore encourage users to examine broader habits such as food choices, physical activity, sleep and weight management. A falling or stable trend could support healthier routines, while a persistent rise may prompt closer attention to lifestyle or a discussion with a healthcare professional.

Samsung requires users to wear a compatible watch during sleep and use Samsung Health version 6.27 or later. Availability may vary by device, country and software version. The company describes the readings as personal reference information and states that they are not intended to detect, diagnose or treat any medical condition.

People who need actual blood sugar readings must still use an approved glucose meter or a continuous glucose monitoring system. Traditional meters analyse a drop of blood obtained through a finger prick. CGMs use a small sensor inserted beneath the skin to measure glucose in interstitial fluid and provide readings throughout the day and night.

Samsung Health can store or display blood glucose information obtained from compatible external devices and applications. Users may also enter readings manually. That integration allows glucose measurements to be viewed alongside exercise, food, sleep, heart rate and other wellness data, but the readings originate from a separate monitor rather than the watch itself.

Health regulators have warned consumers against watches and rings that claim to measure or estimate blood glucose independently without piercing the skin. No stand-alone smartwatch has been authorised in the United States for that purpose, and inaccurate readings could lead people with diabetes to take incorrect medication doses or overlook dangerous changes.

The Galaxy Watch’s AGEs feature does not make that claim. Its value lies in identifying broad metabolic patterns, not delivering numbers suitable for treatment decisions. Users should not alter insulin, diabetes medicines or dietary treatment plans on the basis of the index.

Researchers continue to investigate whether optical sensors, physiological signals and artificial intelligence can eventually support reliable non-invasive glucose estimation. Studies using heart-rate signals, skin measurements and photoplethysmography have produced encouraging experimental results, including work conducted with Galaxy Watch devices. Such models remain under development and require broader clinical validation before they can be used as diagnostic tools.

The wearables industry is moving towards combining multiple signals rather than relying on a single measurement. Samsung’s expanding health platform incorporates heart rate, heart-rate variability, blood oxygen, skin temperature, respiratory rate, sleep quality, activity and body composition to produce personalised guidance.