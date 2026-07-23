CycloTech advances air taxi with directional rotors

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

CycloTech is advancing an unconventional air-taxi concept that replaces exposed horizontal propellers with barrel-shaped CycloRotors capable of directing thrust through 360 degrees.

The four-seat design, configured for a pilot and three passengers, has been projected to travel about 85 kilometres, remain airborne for 40 minutes and cruise at 150 kilometres per hour. Those figures remain development targets rather than certified performance data from a passenger-carrying aircraft.

The Austria-based aviation technology company says its propulsion system could give electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft greater control in congested urban areas. Unlike conventional rotors, which generally produce thrust along a fixed axis, each CycloRotor can rapidly redirect force without requiring the aircraft’s body to tilt.

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That capability is intended to allow sideways and backward flight, mid-air braking and precise movement around buildings or restricted landing zones. It could also help maintain a level passenger cabin while the aircraft transitions between hovering and forward flight.

The concept uses four electrically driven CycloRotors, each comprising multiple airfoil blades arranged around a horizontal cylindrical frame. As the cylinder rotates, a mechanical control system continuously changes the pitch of the blades, determining the magnitude and direction of thrust.

CycloTech’s technology originates from the operating principle of the Voith Schneider marine propeller, which has long been used to provide highly manoeuvrable thrust for tugboats and specialised vessels. Adapting the system for aviation has required lighter structures, faster control responses and flight-critical electronics capable of making repeated blade adjustments at high rotational speeds.

The company has moved beyond computer renderings through a succession of unmanned demonstrators. Its first-generation aircraft completed more than 800 flights between 2021 and 2024, including outdoor testing authorised by Austria’s civil aviation regulator, Austro Control.

A larger vehicle called BlackBird made its maiden flight on 27 March 2025. The battery-powered demonstrator carries no passengers and uses six seventh-generation CycloRotors. Four provide the main lifting and propulsion forces, while two mounted along the aircraft’s longitudinal axis expand its control authority.

BlackBird has a maximum take-off weight of about 340 kilograms and a projected speed of up to 120 kilometres per hour. Its purpose is to test flight-control software, propulsion integration and manoeuvres that could later be applied to passenger and cargo aircraft.

The demonstrator was developed in 11 months from concept to first flight. Its airframe was derived from CycloTech’s passenger-vehicle studies, although its dimensions, weight and power system differ substantially from those of a commercial air taxi.

Flight testing has focused on comparing real-world aircraft behaviour with simulations built from wind-tunnel data. The company has reported stable hovering, forward transitions and controlled movement in several directions, but has not announced a certification timetable for the four-seat model.

CycloTech has also developed CruiseUp, a compact two-seat air-car study with six CycloRotors. That concept has a stated maximum speed of 150 kilometres per hour and a targeted range of 100 kilometres while carrying a 200-kilogram payload.

The newer design illustrates how the company’s passenger-vehicle plans have evolved since the four-seat air-taxi proposal. CycloTech now presents itself primarily as a propulsion supplier that could provide customised rotor systems to aircraft manufacturers, rather than relying solely on producing a complete vehicle under its own brand.

Commercial prospects will depend on whether CycloRotors can meet demanding requirements for efficiency, noise, reliability, weight and maintenance. Their constantly adjusting blades and mechanical control assemblies offer exceptional manoeuvrability but create engineering complexity that must be addressed before large-scale passenger use.

Battery limitations remain another constraint across the electric aviation industry. Vertical take-off consumes substantial energy, reducing the distance available for cruise and leaving operators to balance passenger payload, reserve power and charging time.

Certification authorities will also require evidence that aircraft can remain controllable after failures involving motors, batteries, electronics or individual propulsion units. Developers must demonstrate acceptable emergency procedures, structural durability and safe operations over populated areas.

CycloTech established a subsidiary in Abu Dhabi in November 2025 as part of the emirate’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries cluster. The expansion is intended to support collaboration on low-altitude mobility, unmanned logistics and propulsion applications in the UAE.