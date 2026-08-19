logo
0 likes

Google AI agents expose over 100 critical code flaws

Google’s Mandiant cybersecurity unit has disclosed that an artificial intelligence system uncovered more than 100 genuine critical vulnerabilities in stolen corporate source-code repositories within two days, demonstrating how agent-based AI could sharply accelerate security investigations and software auditing.

The Agentic Vulnerability Discovery Harness, or AVDH, combines multiple specialised AI agents with structured orchestration and human security expertise. Mandiant has deployed the system for about 10 months across incident-response investigations, penetration tests, red-team exercises and proactive source-code reviews.

The result involving more than 100 critical vulnerabilities emerged during an investigation into corporate repositories stolen by attackers. The findings were classified as true positives rather than unverified alerts, an important distinction because automated security scanners can produce large volumes of findings that ultimately prove harmless. Human specialists remained involved in confirming exploitability.

AVDH has been used to examine software environments containing tens of millions of lines of code. Thousands of analysis pipelines have produced tens of thousands of potential findings, while deeper investigation has exposed dozens of flaws capable of qualifying for formal vulnerability identifiers. Twelve Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, or CVEs, have already been assigned, while roughly another dozen flaws are moving through coordinated disclosure processes.

Among the assigned vulnerabilities are CVE-2026-13242 and CVE-2026-55803. The technology has also identified weaknesses in widely used web extensions and open-source projects, widening its potential relevance beyond investigations of proprietary enterprise software.

Rather than asking a single large language model to inspect an entire application, the system divides vulnerability discovery into a series of specialised tasks. An initial agent examines the purpose and structure of the codebase, studies available documentation and identifies directories that should be excluded from analysis, such as testing components. Other agents focus on areas including authentication, authorisation and routing.

Their findings are consolidated into a threat model that must be reviewed by a human consultant before the automated investigation proceeds. Discovery agents then analyse files for potential entry points, including HTTP routes, inter-process communication listeners and other locations where user-controlled data can enter an application.

Additional agents collect surrounding context that could determine whether apparent weaknesses are genuinely exploitable. This includes permission checks, sanitisation functions, routing conditions and nested function calls. The approach is intended to address a long-standing limitation of conventional static-analysis tools, which can identify suspicious coding patterns without always understanding whether vulnerable code can actually be reached by an attacker.

The system separately evaluates control flow and data flow. Control-flow analysis can identify weaknesses such as missing authorisation checks, privilege escalation opportunities and cross-site request forgery. Data-flow agents trace untrusted input through an application to determine whether it can reach sensitive operations capable of enabling SQL injection, cross-site scripting, command injection or path traversal.

Potential vulnerabilities then pass through several validation agents before being confirmed, rejected or marked for further examination. Verified findings are deduplicated and assigned risk levels. Security specialists subsequently attempt to reproduce the weakness and validate proof-of-concept exploits, preserving human oversight at the stage where an automated hypothesis becomes an actionable security finding.

AVDH has also demonstrated value in offensive-security simulations. During one customer engagement, analysis of a web application uncovered a remote-code-execution vulnerability that provided a route for initial access, showing how the same technology can help red teams locate weaknesses that attackers might exploit.

The development reflects a wider shift towards multi-agent security systems rather than reliance on individual AI models. Research published this year has shown that the design of the surrounding agent harness — including roles, tools, communication and verification procedures — can substantially influence vulnerability-discovery performance even when the underlying language model remains unchanged.

Google is positioning AVDH as a point-in-time tool for intensive investigations rather than continuous software monitoring. Its CodeMender technology is designed to complement that approach by scanning code, validating exploitable weaknesses and generating tested patches within development workflows.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

0 likes

Google AI agents expose over 100 critical code flaws

Google’s Mandiant cybersecurity unit has disclosed that an artificial intelligence system uncovered more than 100 genuine critical vulnerabilities in stolen corporate source-code repositories within two days, demonstrating how agent-based AI could sharply accelerate security investigations and software auditing.

The Agentic Vulnerability Discovery Harness, or AVDH, combines multiple specialised AI agents with structured orchestration and human security expertise. Mandiant has deployed the system for about 10 months across incident-response investigations, penetration tests, red-team exercises and proactive source-code reviews.

The result involving more than 100 critical vulnerabilities emerged during an investigation into corporate repositories stolen by attackers. The findings were classified as true positives rather than unverified alerts, an important distinction because automated security scanners can produce large volumes of findings that ultimately prove harmless. Human specialists remained involved in confirming exploitability.

AVDH has been used to examine software environments containing tens of millions of lines of code. Thousands of analysis pipelines have produced tens of thousands of potential findings, while deeper investigation has exposed dozens of flaws capable of qualifying for formal vulnerability identifiers. Twelve Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, or CVEs, have already been assigned, while roughly another dozen flaws are moving through coordinated disclosure processes.

Among the assigned vulnerabilities are CVE-2026-13242 and CVE-2026-55803. The technology has also identified weaknesses in widely used web extensions and open-source projects, widening its potential relevance beyond investigations of proprietary enterprise software.

Rather than asking a single large language model to inspect an entire application, the system divides vulnerability discovery into a series of specialised tasks. An initial agent examines the purpose and structure of the codebase, studies available documentation and identifies directories that should be excluded from analysis, such as testing components. Other agents focus on areas including authentication, authorisation and routing.

Their findings are consolidated into a threat model that must be reviewed by a human consultant before the automated investigation proceeds. Discovery agents then analyse files for potential entry points, including HTTP routes, inter-process communication listeners and other locations where user-controlled data can enter an application.

Additional agents collect surrounding context that could determine whether apparent weaknesses are genuinely exploitable. This includes permission checks, sanitisation functions, routing conditions and nested function calls. The approach is intended to address a long-standing limitation of conventional static-analysis tools, which can identify suspicious coding patterns without always understanding whether vulnerable code can actually be reached by an attacker.

The system separately evaluates control flow and data flow. Control-flow analysis can identify weaknesses such as missing authorisation checks, privilege escalation opportunities and cross-site request forgery. Data-flow agents trace untrusted input through an application to determine whether it can reach sensitive operations capable of enabling SQL injection, cross-site scripting, command injection or path traversal.

Potential vulnerabilities then pass through several validation agents before being confirmed, rejected or marked for further examination. Verified findings are deduplicated and assigned risk levels. Security specialists subsequently attempt to reproduce the weakness and validate proof-of-concept exploits, preserving human oversight at the stage where an automated hypothesis becomes an actionable security finding.

AVDH has also demonstrated value in offensive-security simulations. During one customer engagement, analysis of a web application uncovered a remote-code-execution vulnerability that provided a route for initial access, showing how the same technology can help red teams locate weaknesses that attackers might exploit.

The development reflects a wider shift towards multi-agent security systems rather than reliance on individual AI models. Research published this year has shown that the design of the surrounding agent harness — including roles, tools, communication and verification procedures — can substantially influence vulnerability-discovery performance even when the underlying language model remains unchanged.

Google is positioning AVDH as a point-in-time tool for intensive investigations rather than continuous software monitoring. Its CodeMender technology is designed to complement that approach by scanning code, validating exploitable weaknesses and generating tested patches within development workflows.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

0 likes

Google AI agents expose over 100 critical code flaws

Google’s Mandiant cybersecurity unit has disclosed that an artificial intelligence system uncovered more than 100 genuine critical vulnerabilities in stolen corporate source-code repositories within two days, demonstrating how agent-based AI could sharply accelerate security investigations and software auditing.

The Agentic Vulnerability Discovery Harness, or AVDH, combines multiple specialised AI agents with structured orchestration and human security expertise. Mandiant has deployed the system for about 10 months across incident-response investigations, penetration tests, red-team exercises and proactive source-code reviews.

The result involving more than 100 critical vulnerabilities emerged during an investigation into corporate repositories stolen by attackers. The findings were classified as true positives rather than unverified alerts, an important distinction because automated security scanners can produce large volumes of findings that ultimately prove harmless. Human specialists remained involved in confirming exploitability.

AVDH has been used to examine software environments containing tens of millions of lines of code. Thousands of analysis pipelines have produced tens of thousands of potential findings, while deeper investigation has exposed dozens of flaws capable of qualifying for formal vulnerability identifiers. Twelve Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, or CVEs, have already been assigned, while roughly another dozen flaws are moving through coordinated disclosure processes.

Among the assigned vulnerabilities are CVE-2026-13242 and CVE-2026-55803. The technology has also identified weaknesses in widely used web extensions and open-source projects, widening its potential relevance beyond investigations of proprietary enterprise software.

Rather than asking a single large language model to inspect an entire application, the system divides vulnerability discovery into a series of specialised tasks. An initial agent examines the purpose and structure of the codebase, studies available documentation and identifies directories that should be excluded from analysis, such as testing components. Other agents focus on areas including authentication, authorisation and routing.

Their findings are consolidated into a threat model that must be reviewed by a human consultant before the automated investigation proceeds. Discovery agents then analyse files for potential entry points, including HTTP routes, inter-process communication listeners and other locations where user-controlled data can enter an application.

Additional agents collect surrounding context that could determine whether apparent weaknesses are genuinely exploitable. This includes permission checks, sanitisation functions, routing conditions and nested function calls. The approach is intended to address a long-standing limitation of conventional static-analysis tools, which can identify suspicious coding patterns without always understanding whether vulnerable code can actually be reached by an attacker.

The system separately evaluates control flow and data flow. Control-flow analysis can identify weaknesses such as missing authorisation checks, privilege escalation opportunities and cross-site request forgery. Data-flow agents trace untrusted input through an application to determine whether it can reach sensitive operations capable of enabling SQL injection, cross-site scripting, command injection or path traversal.

Potential vulnerabilities then pass through several validation agents before being confirmed, rejected or marked for further examination. Verified findings are deduplicated and assigned risk levels. Security specialists subsequently attempt to reproduce the weakness and validate proof-of-concept exploits, preserving human oversight at the stage where an automated hypothesis becomes an actionable security finding.

AVDH has also demonstrated value in offensive-security simulations. During one customer engagement, analysis of a web application uncovered a remote-code-execution vulnerability that provided a route for initial access, showing how the same technology can help red teams locate weaknesses that attackers might exploit.

The development reflects a wider shift towards multi-agent security systems rather than reliance on individual AI models. Research published this year has shown that the design of the surrounding agent harness — including roles, tools, communication and verification procedures — can substantially influence vulnerability-discovery performance even when the underlying language model remains unchanged.

Google is positioning AVDH as a point-in-time tool for intensive investigations rather than continuous software monitoring. Its CodeMender technology is designed to complement that approach by scanning code, validating exploitable weaknesses and generating tested patches within development workflows.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

0 likes

Google AI agents expose over 100 critical code flaws

Google’s Mandiant cybersecurity unit has disclosed that an artificial intelligence system uncovered more than 100 genuine critical vulnerabilities in stolen corporate source-code repositories within two days, demonstrating how agent-based AI could sharply accelerate security investigations and software auditing.

The Agentic Vulnerability Discovery Harness, or AVDH, combines multiple specialised AI agents with structured orchestration and human security expertise. Mandiant has deployed the system for about 10 months across incident-response investigations, penetration tests, red-team exercises and proactive source-code reviews.

The result involving more than 100 critical vulnerabilities emerged during an investigation into corporate repositories stolen by attackers. The findings were classified as true positives rather than unverified alerts, an important distinction because automated security scanners can produce large volumes of findings that ultimately prove harmless. Human specialists remained involved in confirming exploitability.

AVDH has been used to examine software environments containing tens of millions of lines of code. Thousands of analysis pipelines have produced tens of thousands of potential findings, while deeper investigation has exposed dozens of flaws capable of qualifying for formal vulnerability identifiers. Twelve Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures, or CVEs, have already been assigned, while roughly another dozen flaws are moving through coordinated disclosure processes.

Among the assigned vulnerabilities are CVE-2026-13242 and CVE-2026-55803. The technology has also identified weaknesses in widely used web extensions and open-source projects, widening its potential relevance beyond investigations of proprietary enterprise software.

Rather than asking a single large language model to inspect an entire application, the system divides vulnerability discovery into a series of specialised tasks. An initial agent examines the purpose and structure of the codebase, studies available documentation and identifies directories that should be excluded from analysis, such as testing components. Other agents focus on areas including authentication, authorisation and routing.

Their findings are consolidated into a threat model that must be reviewed by a human consultant before the automated investigation proceeds. Discovery agents then analyse files for potential entry points, including HTTP routes, inter-process communication listeners and other locations where user-controlled data can enter an application.

Additional agents collect surrounding context that could determine whether apparent weaknesses are genuinely exploitable. This includes permission checks, sanitisation functions, routing conditions and nested function calls. The approach is intended to address a long-standing limitation of conventional static-analysis tools, which can identify suspicious coding patterns without always understanding whether vulnerable code can actually be reached by an attacker.

The system separately evaluates control flow and data flow. Control-flow analysis can identify weaknesses such as missing authorisation checks, privilege escalation opportunities and cross-site request forgery. Data-flow agents trace untrusted input through an application to determine whether it can reach sensitive operations capable of enabling SQL injection, cross-site scripting, command injection or path traversal.

Potential vulnerabilities then pass through several validation agents before being confirmed, rejected or marked for further examination. Verified findings are deduplicated and assigned risk levels. Security specialists subsequently attempt to reproduce the weakness and validate proof-of-concept exploits, preserving human oversight at the stage where an automated hypothesis becomes an actionable security finding.

AVDH has also demonstrated value in offensive-security simulations. During one customer engagement, analysis of a web application uncovered a remote-code-execution vulnerability that provided a route for initial access, showing how the same technology can help red teams locate weaknesses that attackers might exploit.

The development reflects a wider shift towards multi-agent security systems rather than reliance on individual AI models. Research published this year has shown that the design of the surrounding agent harness — including roles, tools, communication and verification procedures — can substantially influence vulnerability-discovery performance even when the underlying language model remains unchanged.

Google is positioning AVDH as a point-in-time tool for intensive investigations rather than continuous software monitoring. Its CodeMender technology is designed to complement that approach by scanning code, validating exploitable weaknesses and generating tested patches within development workflows.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 AI Reimagining Entertainment with Infinite Wonders // Bitcoin leaps past $68,000 as shorts unwind // UAE freezes trade and financial dealings with Iran // Google AI agents expose over 100 critical code flaws // Young Americans turn wary as AI job fears grow // Saudi Arabia raises US Treasury holdings to $142.5bn // Google AI agents expose over 100 critical code flaws // ADNOC expands spot crude sales amid Hormuz risks // Medusa ransomware breaches more than 500 organisations // Oil prices climb as Iran tensions deepen // UK fraud filings reach first-half record // Telegram seeks .gram domain for user web identities // Abu Dhabi book fair moves to September // GitHub Actions reliability falls below enterprise benchmark // Google AI agents expose over 100 critical code flaws // Rupee weakens as oil and geopolitical risks mount // Warsh Fed will do nothing to derail rally in US bank shares // At Just 27, Hamdan Bin Turki Al Mehairi Is Building One of the Most Ambitious Business Groups // CodeRabbit secures $143 million for AI governance push // Medusa ransomware breaches more than 500 organisations //