tridorian launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Singapore to help enterprises turn AI ambition into business outcomes

New executive experience center helps business and technology leaders explore secure, connected AI workflows built around real business priorities.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – tridorian today announced the launch of its Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Singapore, a new physical space designed to help enterprise leaders explore how AI can support measurable business outcomes across functions such as operations, customer service, sales, finance, and internal knowledge work.

tridorian Gemini Enterprise Experience Center

Located in tridorian’s Singapore office, the Gemini Enterprise Experience Center is intended to move the conversation beyond one-off AI experiments and feature-led demos. Instead, the center is designed around the practical questions that many organizations are now asking: which business problems should we solve first, how can AI fit securely into our existing systems and data, and what would an enterprise-ready path from idea to implementation look like.

Powered by Gemini Enterprise, including the Gemini Enterprise App and Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, the center showcases how enterprises can securely connect business data, support multi-step workflows, and apply governance and oversight as AI use matures across the organization. Google Cloud describes Gemini Enterprise as an end-to-end system that combines secure connectors, workflow automation, governance, and identity controls, while the Agent Platform provides the foundation to build, scale, govern, and optimize enterprise-grade agents grounded in enterprise data.

Visitors to the center are guided through business-outcome narratives tailored to their role and priorities. A customer service leader might explore how AI can help reduce handling time while improving consistency. An operations leader might examine how multi-step workflows can reduce manual overhead. A CIO or risk leader might focus on governance, visibility, data controls, and the appropriate level of human involvement required for a production setting.

The center currently includes a live demo environment, which serves as a working example of how complex orchestration can be presented as a business workflow rather than a standalone chatbot interaction. In Google’s current product language, that shift reflects a broader move from isolated AI tasks towards governed systems that can support complex, multi-step work processes.

Jimmy Jigmo, CEO of tridorian said, “Most AI demos look impressive. Very few connect to the work that actually matters. The Experience Center exists because enterprise leaders don’t need more features. They need clarity on where AI fits, what governance looks like, and how to move from experiment to outcome.”

The center also offers structured workshops that guide teams from mapping business priorities and exploring role-based use cases to planning next steps like a pilot or MVP. This practical format aligns with Google Cloud’s Singapore agenda, focusing on immediate, real-world business results.

“Organizations today are moving beyond the initial excitement of AI and are now seeking solutions that are secure, governed, and fundamentally aligned with their operational realities,” said Giri Babu Madathala, Head of SMB Partnerships, JAPAC, Google Cloud. “Security and governance are no longer optional; they are the foundation upon which effective AI must be built. tridorian’s Gemini Enterprise Experience Center addresses this by providing customers with a sophisticated, hands-on environment to move from high-level experimentation to tangible results. It allows them to experience firsthand exactly how Gemini Enterprise can be integrated into their specific, real-world business workflows to drive meaningful operational efficiency”

For Singapore enterprises, this matters because AI adoption is increasingly judged not by novelty alone but by whether it can support productivity, decision quality, operational efficiency, and governance simultaneously. Singapore’s own responsible AI guidance stresses explainability, transparency, fairness, and appropriate human oversight, while enterprise examples such as DBS show that measurable value comes from disciplined implementation rather than hype.

Evan Febrianto, CTO, tridorian added “This is a place for leadership teams to explore where AI can make a difference in their business, what the right controls look like, and how to move from experimentation to enterprise implementation with greater clarity.”

Hashtag: #tridorian #technology #business #google #AI #cloud

https://tridorian.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tridorian/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About tridorian

tridorian is a Google Cloud-focused services and solutions company helping organizations modernize platforms, AI, data, and applications. As a people-centric and an outcome-focused Google Cloud Premier Partner, tridorian specializes in building secure, governed AI systems designed for production. With operations spanning eight countries and customers across 14, tridorian ensures that technology only succeeds when the people using it do.

Reach out at tridorian.com/contact to discuss your business challenges and schedule a visit to tridorian’s Gemini Enterprise Experience Center.