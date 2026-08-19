10Life Test: Airline Add-On Travel Insurance Priced by Airfare — Same Coverage, Premiums Differ by up to 34%

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – Adding travel insurance when booking a flight is a common practice among many Hong Kong travellers. However, the latest test by 10Life’s Research and Data Analytics team found that the same coverage may not always come at the same price.

Using the profile of one Hong Kong adult traveller, 10Life compared airline embedded travel insurance for a 14-day Hong Kong to New York trip across two departure dates and three economy fare classes, covering six scenarios in total. Each scenario involved the same travel insurance plan, coverage level, coverage details and benefit limits. Despite this, premiums ranged from HK$859 to HK$1,153, with the highest quote 34% higher than the lowest.

Table 1: Six quotes for the same travel insurance plan for a 14-day Hong Kong to New York trip, ranked by premium

Return airfare Travel insurance premium Difference vs. lowest premium Fare class Departure date HK$9,131 HK$859 — Light 15 to 28 October HK$10,631 HK$892 +4% Essential 15 to 28 October HK$12,531 HK$935 +9% Flexi 15 to 28 October HK$19,411 HK$1,087 +27% Light 17 to 30 August HK$20,461 HK$1,110 +29% Essential 17 to 30 August HK$22,361 HK$1,153 +34% Flexi 17 to 30 August

Note: The premium difference is calculated against the lowest premium among the six tested scenarios, at HK$859. Test conditions: one adult traveller, single return trip, destination New York (John F. Kennedy International Airport), 14-day trip. Test and data update date: 6 August 2026. All amounts are in Hong Kong dollars. Premium amounts and percentages are calculated based on the relevant premiums and rounded to the nearest whole number. Premiums and quotes may change from time to time. Actual prices should be based on the relevant page shown at the time of purchase or booking.

1. Premiums appear to move with airfare, rather than being priced solely by coverage

Across the six tested scenarios, higher airfares were consistently associated with higher add-on travel insurance premiums. 10Life’s analysis found an almost linear relationship between airfare and premium: for every HK$1,000 increase in airfare, the add-on travel insurance premium rose by around HK$22.

Travel insurance premiums should generally be priced according to factors such as trip duration, destination, traveller age and coverage details, as these are the factors that typically determine risk. For the same departure date, destination and trip duration, the likelihood of an accident or medical claim should not increase simply because the airfare is higher.

It is also worth noting that higher fare classes usually offer more flexible change, cancellation or refund arrangements, which could theoretically reduce part of the trip cancellation risk. However, in the test, premiums for higher fare classes increased instead of decreasing. During the booking process, consumers may not easily notice these fluctuations in the travel insurance premium.

2. Other purchase channels did not show similar price fluctuations, with premiums up to 77% lower

10Life also reviewed two travel insurance products in the market offering similar coverage, referred to here as Product A and Product B. The findings showed that, whether purchased directly through an insurer’s website or via an insurance comparison platform, premiums were generally calculated based on trip details, such as destination, trip duration and traveller age. They did not appear to vary according to airfare.

Table 2: Premium comparison across different purchase channels for a 14-day Hong Kong to New York trip

Purchase channel Premium Does the premium vary with airfare? Product A purchased through an insurance comparison platform HK$262 No observed fluctuation Product A purchased through an insurer’s website HK$287 No observed fluctuation Product B purchased through an insurance comparison platform HK$442 No observed fluctuation Product B purchased through an insurer’s website HK$553 No observed fluctuation Airline booking page add-on HK$859 to HK$1,153 Fluctuation observed

Note: Quotes for products purchased directly through insurer websites and insurance comparison platforms were based on travel insurance products with similar coverage. Product names, quote sources and key benefit limits are set out in the appendix. Test conditions are the same as Table 1. All amounts are in Hong Kong dollars and rounded to the nearest whole number. Coverage scope, benefit limits, claim conditions and exclusions may vary between products. Consumers should read the policy terms carefully before purchasing. Product A refers to MSIG iTravel Go Plan B; Product B refers to HSBC TravelSurance Worldwide Basic Plan. Quotes from the insurance comparison platform were obtained from the 10Life platform.

The airline booking page’s highest quote was HK$1,153, while Product A, which offers similar coverage, was quoted at HK$287 on the insurer’s website and HK$262 through an insurance comparison platform — approximately 75% and 77% lower respectively. Even compared with the airline booking page’s lowest quote of HK$859, Product A was still approximately 67% and 70% lower through the two channels.

Product B showed a similar trend. It was quoted at HK$553 on the insurer’s website and HK$442 through an insurance comparison platform, which were approximately 52% and 62% lower than the airline booking page’s highest quote, and approximately 36% and 49% lower than its lowest quote. Unlike the airline booking page, quotes from insurer websites and comparison platforms did not appear to vary according to airfare, suggesting that the convenience of one-click add-on may come at a higher cost.

3. 10Life view: Convenience should not come at the expense of pricing transparency

Airlines have increasingly separated flight-related charges, with services such as seat selection, baggage and ticket changes priced individually. Consumers can usually understand these differences because the service itself varies.

Dexter Ng, Head of Research and Data Analytics at 10Life, said: “Consumers generally understand why seat selection or baggage fees may differ, because the service itself is different. But if it is the same travel insurance plan, with the same coverage and the same benefit limits, the premium should not rise simply because the airfare is higher. In our test, the same coverage rose from HK$859 to HK$1,153 across different booking scenarios, a difference of nearly HK$300. From a consumer perspective, pricing the same insurance coverage based on airfare is difficult to justify.”

10Life believes that when the same insurance plan is priced differently across fares or booking scenarios without a clear explanation, consumers may find it difficult to judge whether the premium is reasonable. This lack of transparency is unfair to consumers. The key question is simple: should travel insurance premiums be based on the coverage provided, or on the price of the flight ticket?

4. Three travel insurance tips from 10Life

Compare other purchase channels before adding travel insurance

Before confirming a one-click travel insurance add-on, consumers can take 30 seconds to open another tab and check similar products on insurer websites or insurance comparison platforms. Consumers may find plans with similar, or even better, coverage at a lower premium. In 10Life’s test, the premium difference could amount to several hundred Hong Kong dollars. A higher premium does not necessarily mean better coverage

When choosing a plan, consumers should compare key benefit limits, including medical expenses, trip cancellation, baggage and personal accident coverage. They should also read the claim conditions and exclusions carefully. A higher airfare does not necessarily mean more expensive travel insurance is needed

Trip cancellation cover is usually subject to a fixed benefit limit, meaning a higher airfare does not automatically result in a higher payout. Consumers should compare the actual benefit limit against their ticket cost, and review exclusions carefully, especially if the trip involves family travel, self-driving, diving, skiing, cruise holidays or other activities that may be subject to specific conditions.

Travellers who are unsure how to choose travel insurance may use the Travel Insurance Recommendation Tool for an initial comparison. By answering a few questions, the system can help match suitable travel insurance products based on destination, trip type and potential risks. Travellers may also use an insurance comparison platform to compare premiums, coverage scope, claim conditions and key terms across different products, helping them understand the coverage clearly before purchasing.

Travel insurance comparison: https://www.10life.com/en/products/travel

Travel insurance recommendation tool: https://www.10life.com/en/products/travel/recommend

About the Study

This test used the profile of one Hong Kong adult traveller and compared the same travel insurance plan recommended on the booking page of the same airline. Using a 14-day Hong Kong to New York trip as an example, the test covered two departure dates and three economy fare classes, resulting in six scenarios in total. All quotes were obtained based on one adult traveller taking a single return trip. 10Life did not test all airlines in the market. The results reflect only the airline, route and scenarios tested. Full data is available from 10Life upon request.

Reference Materials

Appendix 1: Comparison of key travel insurance benefit limits

Key benefit limit Airline booking page add-on plan Product A: MSIG iTravel Go Plan B Product B: HSBC TravelSurance Worldwide Basic Plan Medical expenses HK$1,000,000 HK$1,000,000 HK$1,000,000 Personal accident HK$500,000 HK$500,000 HK$800,000 Trip cancellation HK$20,000 HK$25,000 HK$25,000 Travel delay HK$2,500 HK$2,000 HK$2,000 Baggage delay HK$1,000 HK$500 HK$1,000 Personal belongings HK$10,000 HK$15,000 HK$8,000

Note: The above table sets out only the maximum benefit limits for selected key coverage items and does not represent the full coverage of each product. Coverage scope, claim conditions, exclusions, item sub-limits and compensation calculation methods may vary between products. Consumers should read the policy terms carefully before purchasing. Benefits such as travel delay and baggage delay may be subject to delay duration, per-incident limits or specific claim conditions, and may not be directly comparable based solely on the total benefit limit. All amounts are in Hong Kong dollars. The information was compiled based on publicly available product information and test results. Data update date: 6 August 2026. Actual coverage, premiums and final underwriting results should be subject to the information shown on the purchase page, the relevant policy terms and the insurer’s final approval.

Notes

Test conditions: one adult traveller, single return journey, destination New York, John F. Kennedy International Airport, with a trip duration of 14 days. The test covered two departure dates and three economy fare classes, resulting in six scenarios in total. Data from the airline booking page test was collected and updated on 6 August 2026. Comparison data for products purchased directly through insurer websites and insurance comparison platforms was also collected on 6 August 2026. Airline travel insurance premiums and plan information were obtained from tests conducted on the airline booking page. The airfare referenced in this release includes fuel surcharges, taxes and other charges. The comparison products purchased directly through insurer websites and insurance comparison platforms. Product A refers to MSIG iTravel Go Plan B; Product B refers to HSBC TravelSurance Worldwide Basic Plan. Quotes from the insurance comparison platform were obtained from the 10Life platform. All amounts are in Hong Kong dollars. Premium amounts and percentages are calculated based on the relevant premiums and rounded to the nearest whole number. The comparison was made based on products with similar coverage. However, coverage scope, benefit limits, claim conditions and exclusions may vary between products. Consumers should read the policy terms carefully before purchasing. The premiums, discounts and quoted prices above may change from time to time and may vary depending on purchase time, purchase channel, trip details and policy terms. Actual prices and final coverage should be subject to the information shown on the purchase and booking pages, the relevant insurer’s published information and final approval. This study was conducted by 10Life’s Research and Data Analytics team.

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About 10Life

10Life is a one-stop insurance comparison platform committed to bringing fair insurance to life. Founded by insurance professionals, 10Life combines technology with a human-centered approach to bring fair products, fair sales and fair claims to Hong Kong.

10Life pioneered insurance product ratings, enabling consumers to compare premiums, coverage scope, key terms and actuarial ratings across different insurance products, and purchase selected plans online according to their needs. The 10Life team also includes insurance advisers who provide professional advice based on customer needs, while independent claims specialists focus on claims support, helping policyholders obtain fair compensation.

10Life’s services cover insurance comparison, purchase and claims support, with the goal of helping consumers “buy right insurance and get fair payout”.

For more information about 10Life, or to compare different types of insurance, please visit: 10life.com