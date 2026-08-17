Saudi Arabia brings global water leaders to Riyadh

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia will host more than 2,200 participants from 100 countries in Riyadh for the 21st IDRA World Congress on Desalination and Water Reuse, placing water security, desalination technology and reuse at the centre of an international policy and investment gathering.

The congress, scheduled for November 1-5, will be held in Saudi Arabia for the first time and hosted by the Saudi Water Authority under the patronage of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture. More than 400 experts and specialists are expected to take part alongside policymakers, utility executives, researchers, technology developers and investors.

The event comes as governments face mounting pressure to secure water supplies against population growth, urbanisation, climate stress and competing industrial and agricultural demand. Desalination and wastewater reuse have consequently moved beyond their traditional role in arid economies and are becoming increasingly important elements of national infrastructure planning.

Saudi Arabia is using the congress to showcase its own transformation of the water sector. The country has built desalination infrastructure on a large scale and is expanding water reuse, digital monitoring, renewable-energy integration and more efficient treatment technologies. Its National Water Strategy 2030 puts secure supply, demand management, environmental protection, private-sector participation and innovation among its core objectives.

The five-day programme will examine advanced desalination, large-scale reuse, integrated water systems and digital intelligence. Discussions will also explore how stronger water systems can support economic growth, industrial competitiveness, agriculture and community resilience.

Organisers have planned 25 scientific sessions, more than 200 technical presentations and over 240 peer-reviewed papers across four parallel tracks. The agenda spans research and innovation, circular water systems, climate adaptation, artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, regulation and project implementation. Specialist forums, workshops, an exhibition and a desalination hackathon are also included.

One of the central issues is the energy cost of producing fresh water. Conventional thermal desalination has historically required substantial energy inputs, prompting utilities across the Gulf to move increasingly towards reverse-osmosis systems. Membrane-based plants generally use less energy and can be paired more readily with solar and other renewable power sources.

Environmental pressures are another major concern. Desalination produces concentrated brine that must be managed carefully before discharge, while large plants can affect marine ecosystems through seawater intake and disposal practices. Research is therefore focusing on improved brine treatment, mineral recovery, energy-efficient membranes and systems designed to reduce environmental impact.

Water reuse is emerging alongside desalination as a major investment theme. Treated wastewater can be redirected towards agriculture, landscaping and industrial applications, reducing demand for potable water and pressure on groundwater reserves. Saudi policy increasingly treats reuse as part of a circular water economy rather than simply a wastewater-management measure.

Digitalisation will receive particular attention at the Riyadh gathering. Utilities are deploying sensors, automated control systems and artificial intelligence to detect leaks, forecast demand, optimise treatment plants and manage large transmission networks. Such systems are becoming more significant as cities expand and operators seek to reduce water losses without relying solely on additional production capacity.

Saudi Arabia’s water demand continues to rise alongside population and economic growth. Authorities are expanding desalination, wastewater treatment, strategic storage and transmission networks while seeking greater participation by private developers. Plans envisage desalinated water supplying a dominant share of national requirements by 2030.

The congress also provides suppliers and engineering groups with access to a sizeable project pipeline. Opportunities extend beyond desalination plants to pipelines, storage, wastewater treatment, pumps, smart meters, leak-detection technologies and renewable-powered water systems. Capital expenditure across these areas is being driven by urban expansion and the wider infrastructure programme associated with Vision 2030.

Riyadh’s selection reflects Saudi Arabia’s effort to position itself as a centre for international water diplomacy as well as technology development. The Kingdom announced plans in 2023 for a Global Water Organization headquartered in Riyadh, intended to strengthen cooperation between governments and institutions and support priority water projects.

IDRA’s congress will also bring regulators together through a dedicated Water Regulation Forum, reflecting growing recognition that technology alone cannot resolve water scarcity. Investment frameworks, tariffs, standards, procurement structures and rules governing reuse can determine how rapidly new systems move from pilot projects into commercial deployment.