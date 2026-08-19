Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum 2026 AI Reimagining Entertainment with Infinite Wonders

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – The annualorganised by Cyberport, will be held fromat Cyberport. Under the themeDELF 2026 brings together creators, experts and industry leaders to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is unleashing boundless creativity and redefining digital entertainment and content creation experiences.

Over the three-day event, more than 60 distinguished leaders and professionals from the technology, entertainment and creative sectors in Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and around the world will discuss how AI, immersive technologies and cutting-edge innovations are reshaping content creation and entertainment experiences. As AI continues to lower the barriers to creation, the content industry is rapidly evolving from content production toward the development of the IP economy. This year’s forum will focus on how AI empowers creators and enterprises to build globally competitive original intellectual properties (IPs), while examining how Cyberport’s AI infrastructure, innovation ecosystem and international network can help transform innovative ideas into commercialised products, brands and globally recognised IPs, further strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a leading digital entertainment and IP innovation hub in Asia.

Dr Rocky Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport, said: “Artificial intelligence is reshaping the cultural and creative industries, opening up unprecedented opportunities for creators, businesses and society. DELF 2026 brings together technology, creativity and business to foster cross-sector collaboration, advance original content creation, support IP incubation and accelerate commercial applications. Leveraging its AI infrastructure, industry ecosystem and global partnership network, Cyberport will continue to support innovative enterprises and original IP creators in seizing the opportunities of the AI era and expanding into international markets.”

Today, Cyberport also hosted a special panel discussion titled “From AI Creation to Global IP: New Opportunities for the Entertainment Industry,” bringing together industry experts to explore emerging opportunities in content creation, IP incubation and commercialisation in the age of AI. Moderated by Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport, the discussion featured Mr Frankie Tam, Creative Director of Ultra Instinct Limited; Ms Polly Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Gudo Inc.; and Ms Louie Cheng, Director of AI Education and OPC Entrepreneurship Incubation at FizzDragon. Panellists agreed that AI is not only significantly enhancing content creation efficiency but is also accelerating the transition of the content industry into the era of the IP economy, creating broader commercial and international development opportunities for Hong Kong’s original IPs.

Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport, said: “AI is unlocking unprecedented creative possibilities and injecting fresh momentum into Hong Kong’s cultural and creative industries. As the industry enters a new phase of transformation, our focus should go beyond encouraging the creation of original content. We must also help promising IP develop long-term value, progressing from creative ideas to practical applications, and from individual works to recognised brands. Cyberport will continue to advance its public mission by connecting technology, creativity, talent and industry resources, empowering more local creators and enterprises to harness AI and turn Hong Kong’s creativity into market-ready outcomes with international potential.”

Over the three days, the forum will feature discussions on a wide range of topics, including AI collaboration, IP ecosystem development, the cultural and creative economy, smart cities, and future living. Speakers and representatives from organisations such as the University of Southern California (USC), The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, TVB Plus, GGWP, Mei Ah Entertainment, and Xi’an XR Film Industry Base will share insights on how AI is driving innovation, commercialisation and globalisation across the creative industries.

In addition, the interactive experience zone will feature four themed areas and more than 35 experiential activities, showcasing diverse digital entertainment and smart living scenarios powered by AI, immersive technologies and other advanced innovations.

The four themed zones include:

Arts & Culture – featuring the immersive interactive art exhibition Another World: RADIANCE , Cyberport’s original immersive cultural exhibition The Reveries of Ancient Egypt , Hong Kong’s first XR 6D experience Harbour Dreams: Hong Kong XR Adventure , and the complete VR experience Versailles: The Lost Gardens of the Sun King VR experience.

– featuring the immersive interactive art exhibition , Cyberport’s original immersive cultural exhibition , Hong Kong’s first XR 6D experience , and the complete VR experience VR experience. Digital Entertainment – showcasing innovative projects including Nikopicto’s interactive skateboard experience SkateAway Circus , TVB Music Money Monster System , and the FizzDragon AI Short Drama Creation Platform.

– showcasing innovative projects including Nikopicto’s interactive skateboard experience , TVB , and the FizzDragon AI Short Drama Creation Platform. Smart Living & Business – featuring products such as Genesis One’s 3D & AI Smart Fashion Platform , allowing visitors to experience how technology is transforming everyday life.

– featuring products such as Genesis One’s , allowing visitors to experience how technology is transforming everyday life. Robotics & Drones – presenting consumer robotics innovations such as combat robots and AI interactive smart vehicles developed by Jin Technology, alongside the “Charting the Future: eVTOL Inaugural Test Flight,” highlighting the latest developments in interactive technology, the low-altitude economy and smart mobility.

To encourage visitors to explore the diverse digital entertainment experiences, DELF 2026 will launch a special “Play-to-Earn” campaign that combines gamification and rewards. Participants can collect stamps by completing designated tasks across the four themed zones and redeem gifts, while those who complete all challenges will have a chance to receive limited-edition merchandise from the Hong Kong original animation IP Another Worlds.

The event will also feature AI interactive workshops under the Cyberport Academy: DELF 2026 – AI Cultural & Creative Micro-Academy, where participants can learn creative skills such as concept art design and video production. In addition, the event will feature a special movie screening programme showcasing a Mars-themed AIGC sci-fi short drama from Singapore, selected works from the 3rd AI-assisted animation production support scheme, and 2nd HKUST AI Film Festival. Complemented by a live performance from popular K-pop band XODIAC and an indoor drone cirque, the programme will deliver an immersive experience that brings together artificial intelligence, digital entertainment and creative technology.

For more information about DELF 2026 and the speaker lineup, please visit: https://delf.cyberport.hk.

Please click HERE to download the high-resolution press photos.

Photo 1: Dr Rocky Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport (centre); Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport (third from right); Mr Terence Leung, Curator of the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum at Cyberport (second from left); Mr Frankie Tam, Creative Director of Ultra Instinct Limited (second from right); Ms Polly Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Gudo Inc. (first from right); and Ms Louie Cheng, Director of AI Education and OPC Entrepreneurship Incubation at FizzDragon (first from left), posed for a group photo at the DELF 2026 press conference, previewing the forum to be held at Cyberport from 28 to 30 August and highlighting a series of exciting upcoming programmes and activities. Photo 2: Dr Rocky Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport, said that AI is reshaping the cultural and creative industries, opening up unprecedented opportunities for creators, businesses and society. Leveraging its AI infrastructure, industry ecosystem and global partnership network, Cyberport will continue to support innovative enterprises and original IP creators in seizing the opportunities of the AI era and expanding into international markets. Photo 3: Ir Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of Cyberport (first from left), moderates the panel discussion “From AI Creation to Global IP: New Opportunities for the Entertainment Industry,” joined by Mr Frankie Tam, Creative Director of Ultra Instinct Limited (second from left); Ms Polly Yeung, CEO of Gudo Inc. (second from right); and Ms Louie Cheng, Director of AI Education and OPC Entrepreneurship Incubation at FizzDragon (first from right), discussing how AI is reshaping content creation and driving the growth of the IP economy. Photo 4: Mr Terence Leung, Project Curator, Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum, Cyberport, introduces the key highlights of DELF 2026 to the media. Photo 5: Mr Terence Leung, Curator of the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum at Cyberport (second from left); Mr Frankie Tam, Creative Director of Ultra Instinct Limited (first from right); Ms Polly Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Gudo Inc. (first from left); and Ms Louie Cheng, Director of AI Education and OPC Entrepreneurship Incubation at FizzDragon (second from right), posed for a group photo with “Gudo” (centre), a character from Another World, at the DELF 2026 press conference. Photo 6 – 11: Multiple booths on display at the DELF 2026 press conference, including Genesis ONE (photo 6), HTC HK Limited (photo 7), Jin Technology Limited (photo 8), Gudo Inc (photo 9), FizzDragon (photo 10) and Hong Kong Blind Union (photo 11).

Hashtag: #DELF #Cyberport

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About Hong Kong Cyberport

Wholly owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, Cyberport is Hong Kong’s digital tech hub and AI accelerator, with a vision to empower industry digitalisation and intelligent transformation, to promote digital economy and AI development, and to foster Hong Kong to be an international AI, innovation and technology (I&T) hub. Cyberport gathers over 2,400 companies, including 29 listed companies and 10 unicorns. One-third of onsite companies’ founders come from 28 countries and regions, while Cyberport companies have expanded to over 35 global markets.

Cyberport, with Hong Kong’s largest AI Supercomputing Centre and AI Lab as the engine, has been building the AI ecosystem with industry-leading AI companies and over 500 AI and data science start-ups. Through development of tech clusters, namely AI, data science, blockchain and cybersecurity, Cyberport empowers industries across smart city and government, banking and finance, digital entertainment, culture and tourism, healthcare, education and training, property management, construction, transportation and logistics, green environment and more, while hosting Hong Kong’s largest FinTech community. Commissioned by the HKSAR Government, Cyberport has implemented proof-of-concept and sandbox schemes, subsidisation for digital tech adoption, industry tech training and start-up incubation, to drive technology R&D, translation and commercialisation, thus propelling digital transformation and intelligent upgrade across industry and society.

Also as “State-level Scientific and Technological Enterprise Incubator” and Hong Kong’s key incubator, Cyberport supports entrepreneurs with funding and office space, extensive networks of enterprises, investors, technology corporations and professional services for business growth and expansion to Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, all-round facilitation for landing in Hong Kong, talent attraction and cultivation, ready as a launchpad to take start-ups in any stages of development to the next level.

For more information, please visit https://www.cyberport.hk/en.