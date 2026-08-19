At Just 27, Hamdan Bin Turki Al Mehairi Is Building One of the Most Ambitious Business Groups

In a rapidly changing business environment where clients increasingly want, quick convenience, expertise, and reliability under one roof, Bin Turki Group has come up as a growing Emirati enterprise with plans that reach way beyond the old school business models.

The company was founded in 2025 by entrepreneur Hamdan Bin Turki Al Mehairi, and from the start the idea was pretty clear yet flexible: to build an integrated platform that brings together real estate, travel, legal advisory, residency solutions, and citizenship services. Right now Bin Turki Group is trying to act like a one-stop destination for individuals, investors, business starters, and families who want complete lifestyle support as well as practical business outcomes, together.

The story behind Bin Turki Group is closely linked to the entrepreneurial journey of its founder. Hamdan Bin Turki Al Mehairi was born in 1998, raised in a modest Emirati family. He entered the business scene in 2018 without those inherited networks, and without well set connections. He began with property investments, then slowly broadened his interests into real estate again, hospitality, land holdings, and even financial markets. What he saw and learned across these different sectors later contributed to the diversified structure of Bin Turki Group.

Few entrepreneurs build a presence across multiple industries before the age of 30. Hamdan Bin Turki Al Mehairi is among those exceptions. While most entrepreneurs tend to take, years to establish themselves in just one sector, he started shaping a more diversified portfolio in his early twenties, participating in real estate transactions, hospitality ventures, land investments, and other opportunities. Today, at an age when many professionals are still developing their careers, he is leading a growing business group with ambitions that extend across multiple industries and international markets.

Instead of giving services through different companies, Bin Turki Group brings everything together in one place , so clients can reach several solutions through a single point of contact. It just makes things feel more seamless, and less scattered. That idea shaped everything, and over time it resulted in the creation of several specialized divisions across the group, like real estate brokerage, travel and tourism, Golden Visa and residency services, legal consultancy, and international citizenship solutions.

The company’s real estate division has become one of its key pillars, offering residential and commercial sales, leasing, property management, investment advisory, and off-plan opportunities. Complementing it there are travel solutions, legal support, residency programs, plus global mobility services designed for both local and international clients.

Speaking about the company’s long-term vision, Founder and Chairman Hamdan Bin Turki Al Mehairi said:

“Our objective is not simply to build individual businesses, but to create an ecosystem where clients can access multiple services through one trusted platform. We believe the future belongs to companies that simplify complex processes while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and client support.”

Bin Turki Group’s strategic roadmap reflects this wider ambition. In the short term, the company intends to grow its property portfolio, tighten up partnerships with developers, keep clients more consistently engaged, and boost its presence across the UAE and GCC markets. Looking further ahead, the group also wants to launch its first real estate development project and establish international partnerships that support its expansion toward Europe, North America and other distant global markets.

What’s interesting is that the vision doesn’t stop at commercial momentum. Guided by values such as integrity, innovation, excellence, confidentiality, and client-centric service, Bin Turki Group seeks to contribute to the UAE’s position as a global hub for investment, entrepreneurship, and international mobility.

As the organization continues to evolve, its leadership remains focused on creating sustainable growth through diversification, strategic partnerships, and customer-focused innovation. With an evergrowing set of services and ambitious plans for expansion, Bin Turki Group stands out as a fresh wave of Emirati enterprises, trying to build lasting value while also reinforcing the UAE’s fast moving economic ecosystem.

Also published on Medium.