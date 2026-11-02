Gulf governments warn against renewed strikes on Iran

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Gulf governments are pressing for a diplomatic settlement with Iran amid fears that renewed US-Israeli attacks could trigger a wider and more destructive regional war.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, told the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain on Sunday that Gulf countries were seeking a negotiated escape from a confrontation they had tried to prevent.

“We find ourselves drawn within a crisis that we worked diplomatically very hard to try to avert,” Gargash said. “We are clearly seeking a political off-ramp.”

His warning reflected concern among Gulf governments that another military campaign against Iran could provoke stronger retaliation, particularly against energy installations, airports, shipping routes and other infrastructure across the region. The extent of Iran’s preparations for another confrontation remains uncertain.

Gargash said military action would complicate an already difficult situation rather than produce a swift settlement. He acknowledged that Washington and Tehran remained far apart, leaving governments preparing for the possibility that mediation might fail.

“We don’t really want to see another round of confrontation in the region,” he said, emphasising the UAE’s preference for a political resolution while maintaining its readiness to defend its territory and population.

Qatar is mediating efforts to narrow differences between the United States and Iran, with negotiations focused partly on restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for international energy shipments.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iranian negotiators were in Qatar discussing proposals that could allow the waterway to reopen. He maintained that no direct negotiations with Washington were taking place and that progress depended on American responses to Iranian questions.

The proposals involve competing demands over restrictions on Iranian oil exports, the American blockade of Iranian ports and access to frozen Iranian assets. The sequence of concessions remains contested, complicating efforts to secure an agreement acceptable to both sides.

The UAE regards the restoration of normal trade and energy flows through Hormuz as essential. Gargash argued that countries uninvolved in initiating the conflict should not continue bearing the economic costs of disrupted shipping.

The waterway has faced severe disruption since the war began, affecting Gulf exporters and international customers. Restrictions on maritime traffic have added to uncertainty surrounding oil deliveries and commercial transport, while the American counter-blockade has constrained Iranian exports.

President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of further military action if diplomacy fails, although he has ruled out new strikes before Tuesday’s US midterm elections. Iranian officials have warned that another attack would draw retaliation.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also cautioned delegates in Bahrain against renewed hostilities, warning that a second round of escalation would be more dangerous and destructive without resolving the underlying dispute.

The confrontation began on 28 February with joint American and Israeli strikes against Iran, followed by Iranian attacks on Gulf countries hosting strategic facilities. Subsequent efforts to halt fighting have not produced a durable political settlement.

The UAE faced more than 3,000 incoming drones and missiles during the conflict, according to figures presented by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Most were intercepted, but the attacks demonstrated the vulnerability of civilian and strategic infrastructure.

Gulf governments have consequently invested heavily in strengthening air defences. Their concern extends beyond direct physical damage to the interruption of aviation, trade, investment and energy production that another prolonged confrontation could cause.

Gargash also criticised the Gulf Cooperation Council’s collective response during the fighting. Individual countries had defended themselves, sometimes with bilateral assistance, but the six-member organisation had failed to deliver a sufficiently coordinated regional effort, he said.

“We have not collectively risen to the challenge,” he said, calling for renewed confidence in Gulf security cooperation rather than relying solely on national capabilities.

Despite that criticism, Gargash described the UAE’s security relationship with Washington as central to its defence arrangements, indicating that the push for diplomacy does not signal a withdrawal from established strategic partnerships.

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani advocated a regional security framework based on sovereignty, freedom of navigation and opposition to the use of force. He said Iran could participate if it accepted common rules and responsibilities.

The Manama Dialogue, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, concluded on Sunday after three days of discussions involving officials, military representatives and security specialists from across the region and beyond.