Harry Potter land takes shape at Warner Bros World

Abu Dhabi’s Warner Bros. World is moving ahead with its long-planned Harry Potter-themed land on Yas Island, with construction under way and new project details pointing to Hogwarts Castle, Diagon Alley and at least three rides and attractions.

The development, announced by Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery in 2022 as the Middle East’s first Harry Potter-themed land, is being built as part of a substantial expansion of the indoor theme park. Warner Bros. World’s official website now lists the attraction as “under development” and shows categories for three rides and attractions, dining and shopping, while withholding names and operating details.

Planning and construction material examined in 2026 indicates that Hogwarts Castle and Diagon Alley are expected to form major elements of the new land. The combination would distinguish the Abu Dhabi project from existing Harry Potter attractions elsewhere, where the two locations are generally presented across separate themed areas or parks. The permit material has also been associated with plans for Hogsmeade and a Forbidden Forest environment, although Miral and Warner Bros. Discovery have not formally confirmed those elements.

The official project description remains deliberately broad. Warner Bros. World says the land will allow visitors to enter “iconic locations” from the Wizarding World in a new way, but it has not disclosed ride systems, attraction names, restaurant concepts, retail brands or a full site plan. The lack of detailed announcements means elements appearing in permit documentation may still be altered before completion.

The Harry Potter land is part of a wider second-phase expansion of Warner Bros. World. Industry procurement information has put the additional built area at about 40,000 square metres, with the main construction package estimated at between Dh2 billion and Dh3 billion. That scale would increase the park’s footprint by roughly 26 per cent. Early and enabling works have already been undertaken, while construction activity is visible around the existing complex.

Enabling works were assigned to NSCC International, with Emirates Electrical & Instrumentation Company handling early works and Canadian firm EllisDon serving as project consultant. Procurement for the main construction package began in 2025. Miral has not publicly identified the principal contractor or disclosed how the three planned attractions will be divided between Hogwarts and other settings.

Miral has separately confirmed that Warner Bros. World is expanding beyond Harry Potter. Kryptonite Collider, a DC-themed attraction, opened in July, while Superman Up and Away, described as a next-generation flying roller coaster, is scheduled for construction completion in 2028. The company has presented those projects as part of the park’s next phase of story-driven attractions.

No opening date has been announced for the Harry Potter land. Warner Bros. World continues to ask visitors to register for updates, and neither Miral nor Warner Bros. Discovery has published a timetable. An expected 2029 opening has circulated after Entertainment + Culture Advisors, a consultancy connected with the project, referred to that year in a recruitment advertisement, but the date remains unofficial and should not be treated as a confirmed launch schedule.

The project was first announced in November 2022, when Miral chairman Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak described the planned land as a first for the Middle East. Warner Bros. Discovery said at the time that its themed-entertainment team would work with Miral to expand the Abu Dhabi park with a new destination based on the Harry Potter stories.

Warner Bros. World currently operates six immersive lands, including Warner Bros. Plaza, Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City and Metropolis. Miral describes the venue, which opened in 2018, as the world’s largest indoor theme park, covering about 1.65 million square feet and featuring 29 rides, shows and attractions.

The expansion also fits into a broader wave of large entertainment investment on Yas Island. Abu Dhabi has confirmed plans for a Disney theme park resort on the island, while Sphere Abu Dhabi is scheduled to open by the end of 2029. Yas Island already includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, Yas Marina Circuit and the Warner Bros.-themed hotel next to the park.