logo
0 likes

Hatta’s Hydropower Surges into Dubai Grid

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai has begun trial operations of its pumped-storage hydroelectric plant in Hatta, delivering electricity into the city’s grid. The facility, which has already generated more than 17,900 MWh during testing, will free up surplus power beyond Hatta’s 39 MW local demand for export. Emirates 247 cites HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, confirming the start of electricity exports from the plant during his site visit.

The Hatta plant boasts a 250 MW generation capacity, 1,500 MWh of storage, and is designed to last up to 80 years—backed by a Dh1.42 billion investment. Underground construction includes two 110-tonne water valves, a command-and-control centre and an upper dam spanning 210,000 sqm, built with compressed concrete walls measuring 72 m and 37 m high.

DEWA’s scheme aligns closely with emirate-wide initiatives under the Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim for 100 percent clean energy supply by mid-century.

Trial operations of this pioneering project began earlier in the year, with operational tests launched in January 2025. DEWA confirmed the plant was 96.82 percent complete around that time and anticipated beginning energy exports in April 2025.

The hydropower station employs a cyclic system: during off-peak hours, clean electricity from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is used to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper dam. When demand spikes, water flows back through a 1.2 km tunnel, converting stored potential energy into kinetic energy to drive turbines. The conversion process delivers electricity to the grid in as little as 90 seconds, with a turnaround efficiency of 78.9 percent.

Hatta lies roughly 140 km south-east of central Dubai in the Hajar Mountains. The project includes an innovative design featuring two 125 MW Francis-type pump turbines capable of reversible operation—a technical solution by a consortium led by ANDRITZ Hydro, STRABAG and ÖZKAR, contracted in 2019.

This pumped-storage facility is the first of its kind in the Gulf region and a flagship example of how heat-resistant hydropower systems may outperform large-scale battery storage in desert climates.

During his visit, Al Tayer toured the station’s subterranean power station, inspected the upper dam’s compressed concrete walls, and oversaw functional tests of the pumping and generation mechanism. The station’s speedy response time and storage efficiency are designed to bolster Dubai’s grid resilience while reducing reliance on fossil fuel generation.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
WisPaper Introduces TrueCite to Help Researchers Verify AI-Generated Academic References // US-Iran strikes revive confrontation across Hormuz and Jordan // SCX Corporation Accelerates SC Group’s Recurring-Income Businesses // InnoHK R&D Centres Establish Base at Science Park to Drive Emerging Industries and Pioneer Future Innovation // Apple raises evidence-destruction claims against OpenAI // Russia brings cryptocurrency market law into force // Haldwani purification row: Caste back on political centre-stage // Chinese researchers engineer self-contracting muscle grafts // Putin holds talks with Pezeshkian in Bishkek // Dubai hotel provides free public co-working space // Jungheinrich Marks 25 Years In Singapore, Leading APAC Strategic Hub And Electrification In The Market // XcanMow Mix 2000 Robot Mower Makes Its European Debut at IFA Berlin 2026 // Qatar economy contracts 7% as energy output slumps // Apical Provides Free Health Screenings and Treatment for Lubuk Gaung Residents // What Shein’s $27bn IPO means for Mubadala // India plans own orbital space outpost, second after China // Jordan downs eight missiles as Iran targets US bases // Adobe widens Saudi AI access with $4 billion programme // Gulf AI uptake outpaces measurable returns // Amicura X1 Max Smart Cat Litter Box:AliExpress France Official Warehouse, Litter Box at One Click //