Ingdan, Inc. (400.HK) Announces 2026 Interim Results

Benefiting from sustained strong chip demand across the AI data center (“AIDC”), storage and robotics sectors, the Group’s revenue increased by approximately 98.4% year-on-year to approximately RMB13,249.2 million;

The Group recorded gross profit of approximately RMB799.7 million and net profit of approximately RMB373.0 million. Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to approximately RMB278.9 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 111.1%;

The Group has strategically upgraded from an “AI hardware distributor” into a “Token computing power operator”, opening up a second growth curve; and

The Group has formally entered into Token computing power services contracts worth more than US$1 billion, with delivery expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 August 2026 – Ingdan, Inc. (“Ingdan” or the “Company”; Stock Code: 400.HK, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an ecosystem services platform anchored in artificial intelligence (“AI”) chips and principally engaged in the businesses of “Comtech” and “Ingdan” today announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the “First Half of 2026” or the “Period”).

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2026

During the Period, benefiting from sustained strong chip demand across the AIDC, storage and robotics sectors, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB13,249.2 million, representing an increase of approximately 98.4% from approximately RMB6,676.5 million for the corresponding period in 2025.

The Group’s gross profit amounted to approximately RMB799.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 36.5%. Operating profit was approximately RMB517.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 87.7%. Net profit after tax amounted to approximately RMB373.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 96.3%.

Business Review

Strategic Upgrade Milestone: Token Factory Order Formally Secured, Opening Up a Second Growth Curve

During the First Half of 2026, the Group achieved a landmark breakthrough in its AI-driven strategic upgrade. The previously disclosed intent service orders exceeding US$1 billion have now been formalized into services contracts. Delivery is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the contracts expected to generate aggregate service revenue of more than US$1 billion over the next five years. This milestone signifies a fundamental evolution in the Group’s growth model—from “selling chips” to “selling computing power”—and its formal upgrade into an “Token computing power operator”, presenting a compelling new value proposition to the capital markets.

Three Growth Drivers for Rapid Expansion

The Group’s performance growth is supported by three core drivers:

AI computing power: The accelerating development of global data centers continues to drive strong demand for GPUs and CPUs. The Group provides full-stack computing power support, from chips to application solutions, and is deeply involved in the development of cloud-based intelligent computing centers;

The accelerating development of global data centers continues to drive strong demand for GPUs and CPUs. The Group provides full-stack computing power support, from chips to application solutions, and is deeply involved in the development of cloud-based intelligent computing centers; Storage cycle: Surging demand for AI foundation model training and inference is driving expansion in the memory chip market. Leveraging the resources of leading global suppliers, the Group ensures a reliable supply of memory chips and complementary solutions; and

Surging demand for AI foundation model training and inference is driving expansion in the memory chip market. Leveraging the resources of leading global suppliers, the Group ensures a reliable supply of memory chips and complementary solutions; and Embodied intelligence and robotics: As humanoid robots enter the mass-production stage, the Group is strengthening its full-stack deployment, from edge AI computing solutions built around platforms such as NVIDIA Jetson to enterprise-level computing clusters.

Full-Chain Technology Services Platform

As a technology services platform based on AI chips, the Group connects upstream AI chip technologies with the needs of downstream innovative enterprises. Leveraging the resources of leading global chip manufacturers, including NVIDIA, Intel, AMD and SanDisk, the Group has established a comprehensive product portfolio covering GPUs, CPUs, FPGAs, ASICs, memory chips and software ecosystems. With chip distribution serving as its entry point, the Group provides customers with integrated, full-chain services encompassing technology solutions, supply chain management, technical training, and after-sales operation and maintenance. Its services cover a broad range of application scenarios, including cloud-based intelligent computing centers, edge AI, robotics, drones and enterprise-level computing power services.

Global Computing Power Network Deployment

To support the large-scale delivery of its Token factory business, the Group is accelerating the development of a global computing power network. In the near term, it plans to expand its computing centers footprint into multiple Asian countries, with total planned computing capacity exceeding 100 megawatts. Through its proprietary Token computing power scheduling platform, the Group provides one-stop services encompassing computing power scheduling, cluster operation and maintenance, and Token computing power services. Its customers include leading internet cloud service providers and market-leading enterprises in vertical robotics segments, demonstrating the commercial viability of the Group’s business model.

Outlook

Mr. Jeffrey Kang, Chairmanand CEO of Ingdan, Inc., commented: “As demand across AIDC, storage, robotics and AI Token services continue to grow, the Group’s strategic positioning as a ‘Token computing power operator’ has been further strengthened. We expect robust customer demand in the second half of the year, while the AI Token factory business is expected to become the Group’s second growth curve. This will further enhance the capital market’s recognition of the visibility of the Company’s growth and its long-term development potential.”

Cautionary Statement

The information contained in this document has not been independently verified. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives makes any express or implied representation, undertaking or warranty as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained herein. No person should rely on this document as a basis for any decision.

The information contained in this document should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time and is subject to change without notice. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained herein to reflect any developments occurring after the date of this document. This document is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon as providing, a complete or comprehensive analysis of the Company or its financial or operating condition or prospects. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any obligation or accept any liability, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

This document may contain statements reflecting the Company’s current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding the future as of the relevant dates indicated herein. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain assumptions concerning the Company’s operations and on factors beyond the Company’s control, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives has any obligation or undertakes to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or unforeseen circumstances arising after the relevant date.

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https://ingdangroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ingdan, Inc.

Ingdan, Inc. (Stock Code: 400.HK) is an ecosystem services platform anchored in artificial intelligence (“AI”) chips. The Group captures the rapidly growing demand across numerous industries, from AI computing centers to AI-powered intelligent terminals, by converting AI chip resources into a broad range of rapidly deployable application solutions that provide the core driving force for customers’ intelligent upgrade. Through its proprietary AI technologies, large models and specialized industry knowledge bases, the Group provides customers with advanced chip application technology solutions and efficient supply chain management services.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Group operates offices and branches across major cities in China, including Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou , Suzhou, Wuhan and Chengdu, as well as operations in Singapore and Japan. The Group’s core businesses are Comtech — a technology services platform for the chip industry; and Ingdan — a platform providing Artificial Intelligence of Things (“AIoT”) technology and services.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s website at www.ingdangroup.com