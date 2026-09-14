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Verdant Rock Secures 30% Quota Share Reinsurance Treaty with A+ Rated Panel, Expanding Emerging Market Guarantee Capacity

Reinsurance panel carries an average A+ financial strength rating from AM Best or S&P; treaty deepens security behind each financial guarantee Verdant Rock issues and unlocks capacity for future growth

HAMILTON, BERMUDA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – Verdant Rock Limited (“Verdant Rock”), a Bermuda‑based Class 3B insurer and financial guarantor focusing on emerging markets, has closed a 30% quota share reinsurance treaty with a panel of leading global reinsurers. The panel carries an average financial strength rating of A+ from either AM Best or S&P, marking a significant milestone for the company less than a year after receiving its Class 3B insurance license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

The treaty supports Verdant Rock’s portfolio of irrevocable, unconditional and on-demand financial guarantees on private corporate, structured and project finance exposures across emerging markets. By sharing 30% of risk with highly rated capacity providers, Verdant Rock further strengthens its balance sheet, diversifies its capital base and enhances scalability for future growth.

“Securing a reinsurance panel of this caliber, rated A+ on average, at this stage of our development is a strong validation of our underwriting framework and our approach to governance. Every guarantee Verdant Rock issues now carries an additional layer of security from counterparties that have spent time understanding and believing in what we are building. We are grateful to each panel member for their confidence in us.” Tolga Uzuner, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Verdant Rock Limited

This announcement is (i) for information only; (ii) not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security, insurance product, or financial guarantee; and (iii) not for distribution in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, and Verdant Rock undertakes no obligation to update them. A credit rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating agency.

Hashtag: #VerdantRock

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT VERDANT ROCK

Verdant Rock Limited is a Bermuda‑based insurance company regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 3B Insurer. The company currently holds a BBB+ Long‑Term Insurer Financial Strength Rating with a Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings. It provides Basel and ICS-family Solvency regimes compliant, investment‑grade financial guarantees on private credit exposures in emerging markets, designed to qualify as eligible credit protection under Basel and major insurance solvency regimes for banks, insurers and institutional investors globally. The company focuses on private liabilities and does not cover sovereigns, municipalities or provinces. Its remit covers bonds and loans issued by emerging market corporations and banks, structured financings, asset-backed (ABS) and mortgage-backed (MBS) exposures in securities or loan format, and project finance.

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