Jungheinrich Marks 25 Years In Singapore, Leading APAC Strategic Hub And Electrification In The Market

Jungheinrich marks 25 years of presence in Singapore, as country’s backbone for material flow of goods and a driver of sustainable intralogistics solutions, with more than 7,000 machines in the market and over 100 warehouse solutions implemented

Jungheinrich Singapore established itself as one of the few full-liner suppliers of material handling equipment and solutions in the country, and the pioneer of electrification, with an estimate market share of 25% in electrified machines

Milestone marked with an anniversary dinner on 28 August 2026, attended by Guests of Honour: Thomas Motak, Deputy Head of Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to Singapore, and Nadine Despineux, Member of the Board of Management, Chief Sales Officer, Jungheinrich

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 August 2026 – Jungheinrich, a global leader in sustainable material handling solutions, celebrated 25 years of presence in Singapore as country’s backbone for material flow of goods and a driver of sustainable intralogistics solutions, with more than 7,000 machines in the market and over 100 total warehouse solutions implemented.

Jungheinrich Singapore celebrates 25 years of material flow excellence, marking the milestone with Managing Director, Singapore and Malaysia, Benedict Kothe; Guest of Honour Thomas Motak, Deputy Head of Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to Singapore; Jungheinrich Chief Sales Officer Nadine Despineux; and key industry leaders and guests.

On 28 August 2026, Jungheinrich celebrated this silver jubilee with an anniversary gala dinner at Pan Pacific Orchard Singapore, graced by Guests of Honour: Thomas Motak, Deputy Head of Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to Singapore, and Nadine Despineux, Member of the Board of Management, Chief Sales Officer, Jungheinrich, alongside key attendees such as, Manojit Acharya, Vice President – Asia Pacific & Managing Director, India, Benedict Kothe, Managing Director, Singapore and Malaysia, Jungheinrich, Jens Rübbert, President of the European Chamber of Commerce, Singapore, Soo Haw Yun, Vice President, Global Enterprises, Singapore Economic Development Board, and the various Jungheinrich teams, customers and partners in the APAC region.

A special toast was raised to mark Jungheinrich Singapore’s 25-year journey and its evolution into a strategic hub for Asia-Pacific (APAC). Established on 21 February 2001 as the first country unit in APAC, Jungheinrich Singapore is now part of a regional network spanning eight country units and 14 partner companies, supported by over 1,500 employees. The Singapore operation oversees key regional functions including training, automation, dealer management, sales, customer service and human resources, with the APAC spare parts distribution centre also based here.

Jungheinrich has also established itself as one of the few full-liner suppliers of material handling equipment and solutions in Singapore, offering warehouse trucks, racking, automation, digital solutions and customer service all under one roof. The Singapore team, comprising of 150 employees, works closely with Jungheinrich’s partners across APAC, supporting the company’s regional reach and market development.

Over the past 25 years, Jungheinrich Singapore has pioneered the adoption of electric material handling equipment in the country, with an estimated 25% share of the electrified machines market. Its team of 50 technicians strive to provide industry-benchmark service, supporting the logistics sector’s shift towards more efficient and professional operations. In recognition of its innovation and education initiatives, Jungheinrich Singapore was named Supply Chain Innovator of the Year (CSR) at the prestigious Supply Chain Asia Awards 2025, and has also achieved Great Place To Work® Certified™ status.

Notably, Jungheinrich Singapore was the first in APAC to open a Jungheinrich Experience Centre, established in May 2024, to showcase product innovation and illustrate how material flow interacts within a warehouse setting. The centre has since welcomed visitors including Kuehne & Nagel, Supply Chain Asia, the German Embassy in Singapore, and a slew of students from Republic Polytechnic (Singapore) and the University of St. Gallen (Switzerland).

Jungheinrich Singapore has also played an active role in supporting the local community, serving as the official logistics sponsor for the annual National Day Parade for 2 consecutive years in 2025 and 2026, deploying electric forklifts, pallet trucks and reach trucks to help distribute close to 250,000 fun packs to spectators. The organisation also donated warehouse trucks to support Willing Hearts and Food Bank Singapore in their operations, and provided pallet jacks and forklifts for the United Buddy Bears Exhibition at Gardens by the Bay in September 2025, which marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Germany.

Since 2024, Jungheinrich Singapore and Malaysia have jointly run the “The Environment Wins Twice” campaign with Animal Projects & Environmental Education (APE) Malaysia, planting a tree for every electric forklift sold, and as of 2025, 455 trees have been planted, turning each sale into a tangible contribution to reforestation while supporting Jungheinrich’s global sustainability commitments.

While Southeast Asia’s warehouse automation market is projected to nearly double from US$0.87 billion in 2025 to US$1.95 billion by 2032, and Singapore’s land and labour constraints driving to demand for smarter, space-efficient solutions, Jungheinrich sees significant opportunities for further growth in the region.

Looking ahead, Jungheinrich Singapore will focus on developing localised automation solutions, expanding the rollout of AntOn by Jungheinrich, and introducing sustainable material handling solutions tailored to customers across APAC. Building on the launch of its first electric van in July 2025, the organisation is also targeting a fully green-energy service fleet by 2030, supporting its commitment to Carbon Neutrality by 2030 for Scope 1 emissions.

“As we celebrate 25 years in Singapore, we are proud of the strong foundation we have built with 150 intralogistics experts who support our customers across industries. Our journey has been defined by innovation, partnership, and a commitment to improving material flow efficiency. Looking ahead, we remain focused on helping businesses enhance productivity, increase warehouse safety and quality, and achieve sustainable growth through advanced material handling solutions,” said Benedict Kothe, Managing Director, Singapore and Malaysia, Jungheinrich.

“We congratulate Jungheinrich on 25 years in Singapore. Over the years, Jungheinrich has grown its Singapore operations into a strategic APAC hub, driving initiatives such as automation, innovation, and sustainability. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Jungheinrich as it contributes to Singapore’s logistics sector and develops solutions for the region,” said Soo Haw Yun, Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board.

As Jungheinrich Singapore enters its next chapter, the organisation remains committed to supporting customers’ growth with innovative, sustainable and increasingly automated material handling solutions.Hashtag: #Jungheinrich #Manufacturing #Logistics

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Jungheinrich Singapore

As one of the world’s leading providers of material handling solutions, Jungheinrich has advanced the development of innovative, sustainable products and solutions for material flows for more than 70 years. The family-owned, listed business generated revenue of €5.5 billion in the 2025 financial year with a workforce of over 21,000, and service and sales companies across 42 countries. In APAC, the company has established eight country units and over 14 partner companies, supported by over 1,500 employees. Established in Singapore in 2001, Jungheinrich Singapore marks its 25th anniversary in 2026 as the company’s strategic hub for the region.

Find out more at www.jungheinrich.com.sg.