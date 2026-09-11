Ramco Systems Marks Three Decades in Malaysia at Ramco Now & Next Celebration, Previews New AI-Native Platform

The third rebuild of Ramco’s platform in thirty years, moving enterprise software from a system of record towards a system of intelligence and action

– 11 September 2026 – Ramco Systems , a global enterprise software company offering next-generation SaaS-enabled platform and products, celebrated three decades of powering enterprise transformation in Malaysia. To mark this milestone, Ramco hosted Ramco Now & Next , an event that traced its regional journey, showcased its vision for the future of enterprise software, and brought customers and industry leaders together for forward-looking discussions. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire

From left to right: Tarun Devasia, Chief Marketing Officer, Subbaraman Ramaswamy, Chief Customer Success Officer (Global Enterprise), Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Mathur, Executive VP & SBU Head (Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems)

At the event, the company provided a preview of its upcoming AI-native enterprise platform, built to move enterprise software from a system of record to a system of intelligence, and ultimately a system of action. The first two shifts in Ramco’s platform changed how enterprise software was delivered; this one changes what the software is.

The new platform is designed to move away from software that people must log into and interpret, towards a system that surfaces what needs attention and drafts the resulting action for a human to approve. A walkthrough during the keynote showed how the platform would identify a projected stock shortfall across multiple warehouses and prepare the corresponding replenishment requests for approval.

Abinav Raja, Managing Director, Ramco Systems, said, “Nobody running a business today is short of information. They are short of the time to go and assemble it into something they can act on. What we are building is meant to do that assembly for them, and bring the next step with it, while leaving the judgement where it belongs.”

Payroll offers one example of what this looks like in practice: a monthly processing cycle gives way to continuous validation, with anomalies flagged as they arise rather than surfacing at the end of the period. The AI and Machine Learning technology carries out the processing while payroll teams retain the review and the sign-off.

Ramco has operated in Malaysia since 1996 and today processes payroll for more than 100,000 employees every month across more than 50 Malaysian organisations in over 15 industries. Kuala Lumpur serves as one of Ramco’s regional support hubs for HR and Global Payroll, with Singapore as its Asia headquarters.

Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said, “We have spent thirty years in Malaysia solving problems our customers could not afford to get wrong. Some of the organisations we recognised today started with us decades ago. They have been part of our journey and been with us as our platform transformed and modernized over the years. Thirty years is not the achievement. Those relationships are.”

At the event, Ramco recognised its Malaysian clientele, including:

Valiram Group, the Kuala Lumpur headquartered luxury retail specialist with more than 600 stores across Southeast Asia and Oceania, was Ramco’s first retail customer in the region. Ramco provided an integrated solution that could replace the disparate HRIS systems in each country, which were working in silos.

Hitachi Energy used Ramco to build a unified payroll model spanning 20 countries and 8,000 employees. Ramco enabled Hitachi Energy to supplement and empower its retained payroll resources and amplify its expertise across countries.

Aurecon, an Asia Pacific engineering consultancy, went live on Ramco Payce this year, replacing legacy payroll processes across seven Asian markets, including Malaysia, with a single consolidated service. The service covers gross and net pay calculations, retroactive pay and increments, and payslip generation, alongside country-specific statutory compliance. The shift improved payroll accuracy and timeliness and delivered cost efficiencies across payroll and other teams.

Ramco expects the domain knowledge and experience built over three decades in Malaysia to reinforce how the new platform reaches customers across the region.

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Ramco Systems

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 30 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with 2 million+ users, and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco’s key differentiator is its innovative approach to develop products through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA and Blockchain, amongst the others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/

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