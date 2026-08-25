Empyrion Digital Closes Financing for TW1 Data Centre in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN & SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 August 2026 – Empyrion Digital has closed a significant financial package for TW1, its 7MW data centre in Neihu, Taipei, with E.Sun Bank.

The financing is a key milestone for TW1 Empyrion Digital’s strategy of developing high-quality digital infrastructure across Asia’s key markets.

Located in Neihu, Taipei, TW1 is a carrier-neutral colocation facility designed to meet Taiwan’s growing demand for reliable, scalable and well-connected digital infrastructure. The facility will offer colocation solutions to enterprise, cloud and digital infrastructure customers with the capacity and connectivity to support AI deployment alongside their evolving compute needs.

Teruo Iwamoto, Chief Financial Officer of Empyrion Digital, said:

“Closing this financing is another important step in our growth in Taiwan. It reflects the strong fundamentals of TW1 and our financing partner’s confidence in the project and Taiwan’s broader digital infrastructure market. We thank E.Sun Bank, our advisers and all our partners for their support throughout the financing process.”

E.Sun Bank, said:

E.Sun Bank is pleased to support Empyrion Digital in the financing of TW1. As AI, cloud computing and digital services continue to grow, resilient and high-quality digital infrastructure is becoming increasingly important to Taiwan’s digital economy. E.Sun Bank is committed to leveraging its financial expertise to support quality infrastructure projects with long-term development potential. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Empyrion Digital as TW1 progresses.”

The financing underpins the continued development of TW1 as Empyrion Digital advances its data centre portfolio across Asia. The company remains focused on delivering strategically located, high-quality colocation infrastructure to meet the region’s growing demand for AI, cloud, connectivity and data-intensive applications.

Empyrion Digital thanks E.Sun Bank, its advisers and the wider project team for their contributions to the successful completion of this financing.

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About Empyrion Digital

Empyrion Digital is a next-generation digital infrastructure platform committed to sustainable practices and operational excellence. Green-by-design, we develop and operate scalable, carrier-neutral AI-capable data centres for hyperscale and enterprise customers across Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, Empyrion Digital is a portfolio company of Seraya Partners, a leading Asia infrastructure fund with USD 2.7 billion of assets under management.

For more information, visit www.empyriondigital.com.