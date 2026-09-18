Bitcoin hashrate rebounds after prolonged mining slump

Bitcoin’s network hashrate is showing signs of recovery, prompting CryptoQuant analysts to flag a pattern that has historically coincided with stronger prices.

The improvement comes as Bitcoin trades back near $80,000 after a volatile week, while estimates of the computing power securing the network have moved higher from early-September lows. Trackers placed hashrate around 900 to 930 exahashes per second on Friday, with estimates varying because the measure is inferred from block production.

CryptoQuant’s interpretation centres on the relationship between miner activity, hashrate drawdowns and previous Bitcoin market recoveries. The analytics firm has previously noted that shrinking drawdowns from peak hashrate levels have tended to accompany sustained advances in Bitcoin prices, although the relationship is historical rather than predictive.

A rising hashrate means more computing power is being committed to mining and securing Bitcoin. It can reflect miners bringing machines back online, deploying more efficient hardware or finding conditions profitable enough to expand. Conversely, falling hashrate can indicate machines being switched off because of weak economics, power constraints or a shift of infrastructure to other uses.

Current data still point to a mining network operating below the record levels reached in late 2025. Industry estimates show Bitcoin has spent hundreds of days beneath that peak, an unusually long drawdown for the modern mining sector. Competition from artificial-intelligence and high-performance-computing projects has also encouraged some listed miners to redirect power and data-centre capacity away from Bitcoin.

The latest rebound therefore does not amount to a return to previous highs. CoinWarz data on Friday showed an estimated network rate of about 931 EH/s, up roughly 14 per cent over 30 days but still lower over a 90-day horizon. Other network dashboards put the rate closer to 909 EH/s, illustrating the normal variation between hashrate estimates.

Mining difficulty, which adjusts automatically roughly every 2,016 blocks to keep average block times near 10 minutes, remained around 127.45 trillion. A higher difficulty adjustment would generally indicate that more computing power has joined the network since the previous retargeting period.

The hashrate recovery has arrived alongside a sharp rebound in Bitcoin’s market price. Bitcoin rose above $80,000 during Friday trading after changing hands around $76,000 to $78,000 earlier in the week. The move followed several sessions of volatility tied to United States interest-rate expectations, cryptocurrency legislation and shifting demand for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

That price strength can itself improve the economics of mining. Miners receive a block subsidy of 3.125 Bitcoin, plus transaction fees, for successfully adding a block. A higher Bitcoin price raises the dollar value of those rewards, potentially allowing operators with higher electricity or financing costs to restart equipment that had become uneconomic.

Profitability remains constrained, however. Hashprice, a widely watched measure of expected miner revenue for each unit of computing power, has stayed at levels that leave less efficient operators under pressure. Transaction fees have also been subdued, meaning the block subsidy continues to account for most mining revenue.

That distinction matters when interpreting hashrate as a market signal. Rising computing power may indicate improving miner confidence and stronger operating economics, but it does not mechanically cause Bitcoin’s price to rise. Hashrate can respond to price with a lag because mining companies require time to procure hardware, secure electricity and bring capacity online.

Historical comparisons are also complicated by changes in the industry. Bitcoin mining is now dominated by industrial-scale operators, many of which have access to capital markets, long-term power contracts and alternative revenue opportunities from artificial intelligence infrastructure. Those factors can weaken relationships that appeared stronger in earlier market cycles.

CryptoQuant’s broader miner research treats hashrate alongside wallet flows, reserves, profitability and selling behaviour rather than as a standalone trading indicator. Large transfers from miner wallets can signal profit-taking or financial stress, while easing outflows can indicate reduced pressure to sell newly mined Bitcoin.