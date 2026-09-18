Finding a Second Home: Indian Student Aashni Rungta Pursues Business Excellence at CUHK

Indian Student Aashni Rungta Pursues Business Excellence at CUHK

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – Hong Kong’s standing as a global financial centre is turning the city into a magnet for internationally minded business students. For Aashni Rungta, a second-year Integrated BBA student from India, that pull became a decision to study at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), where finance and data analytics sit at the core of her degree. Her story shows how a rigorous curriculum and a diverse campus can turn an unfamiliar city into a second home.

Hong Kong: A Gateway to Global Business

Aashni Rungta’s journey to The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) began with a clear vision: to study in the East’s most dynamic educational hubs. As a second-year Integrated BBA student from India, Aashni was drawn to Hong Kong’s unique position as a global financial centre. “I was always sure I wanted to study in the East—places like Hong Kong or Singapore,” she reflects. For Aashni, CUHK stood out not just for its academic reputation, but for its holistic approach to student development and its vibrant international community.

Balancing Academic Rigour with Personal Growth

Choosing CUHK meant embracing both comfort and challenge. Aashni found that the university’s environment pushed her beyond her comfort zone while providing the necessary support to thrive. Specialising in Finance and Data Analytics, she has quickly adapted to the rigorous curriculum. “CUHK has pushed me academically, but more than that, it has helped me grow as a person,” she notes. The transition from a close-knit family in India to independent life in Hong Kong was made easier by the supportive campus atmosphere, where every corner now carries a special memory of her first year.

Leading the International Student Community

Aashni’s impact extends far beyond the classroom. Recently elected as the President of the International Student Association (ISA), she has taken on a significant leadership role to give back to the community that welcomed her. “Being elected as the ISA President has been one of the most meaningful experiences,” Aashni shares. Through this role, she aims to foster a sense of belonging for international students, organizing events like BBQs and late-night campus walks that define the unique CUHK experience.

Building a Future in Finance and Analytics

Looking ahead, Aashni is eager to explore internship opportunities in Hong Kong’s thriving business and finance world. Her first year has already instilled a newfound sense of independence and confidence. “CUHK has made Hong Kong feel a little more like home,” she says. With a focus on finance and data analytics, she is well-positioned to contribute to the city’s tech-driven economy, carrying with her the friendships and challenges that have shaped her transformative first year.

Programme Details: CUHK’s Integrated BBA Programme

The Integrated BBA (IBBA) programme at CUHK is designed to equip students with a broad-based business education while allowing for deep specialisation. Key highlights include:

Flexible Curriculum: Students can choose from nine concentrations, including Finance, Data Analytics, and Marketing.

Global Recognition: Consistently ranked among the top business schools in Asia and the world.

Practical Training: Strong emphasis on internships, mentorship, and practical training with industry leaders.

Diverse Community: A vibrant international student body fostering global perspectives and networks.

For more information about CUHK’s Integrated BBA programme, visit: https://www.bschool.cuhk.edu.hk/programs/ibba/

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