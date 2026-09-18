ICONSIAM Invites Global Travelers to Discover Why Bangkok Remains One of Asia’s Most Revisited Destinations This Golden Week

Best Things to Do in Bangkok This Golden Week: Discover Authentic Thai Cuisine, Luxury Shopping, Cultural Experiences and Iconic Chao Phraya River Attractions at ICONSIAM

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – As Golden Week inspires millions of travelers across Asia to embark on international journeys, ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the Chao Phraya River, is inviting visitors to discover why Bangkok continues to rank among Asia’s most revisited destinations, offering an unrivaled blend of luxury shopping, cultural immersion, world-class gastronomy and distinctive riverside experiences in one destination.

ICONSIAM_ A Global Landmark Along the Chao Phraya River

As travel trends shift from traditional sightseeing toward more immersive and experience-led journeys, destinations that offer a strong sense of place and a diverse range of experiences are increasingly capturing the attention of global travelers. In this landscape, ICONSIAM embodies The Best of Thailand Meets the Best of the World, bringing together the country’s cultural heritage, creativity and craftsmanship with international luxury, gastronomy and lifestyle. Set along the historic Chao Phraya River, ICONSIAM offers visitors a distinctive perspective on contemporary Thailand, where the country’s traditions and global influences come together in one iconic waterfront destination.

SOOKSIAM_ Thailand’s first co-creation space to empower local communities from all 77 provinces of Thailand across the nation’s four regions

“Today’s travelers are looking for destinations that offer a deeper connection to the places they visit—experiences that are authentic, memorable and meaningful,” said Mrs. Suma Wongphan, Executive Vice President and Division Head of Marketing at ICONSIAM Company Limited. “Bangkok has a unique ability to inspire repeat visits because there is always another side of the city to discover. As a Global Experiential Destination, ICONSIAM is proud to contribute to this appeal by creating a platform where visitors can experience the many facets of Thailand while enjoying the standards and diversity of a truly international destination. This Golden Week, we look forward to welcoming travelers from around the world and giving them even more reasons to make ICONSIAM a highlight of their Bangkok journey.”

A Culinary Journey Through Thailand and Beyond

Food remains one of the strongest motivations for travelers returning to Bangkok, and ICONSIAM offers a diverse culinary journey that reflects the city’s reputation as one of Asia’s leading gastronomic capitals. At SOOKSIAM on the G Floor, visitors can experience the atmosphere of Thailand’s floating market where visitors can explore the flavors of Thailand’s four regions through authentic cuisine. Beyond SOOKSIAM, ICONSIAM’s culinary offering extends from the acclaimed flavors of Nara Thai Cuisine and ThongSmith to beloved Thai favorites such as After You, Cha Tra Mue and Pang Cha, giving visitors the opportunity to discover the diverse tastes and culinary traditions that continue to make Bangkok a compelling destination for food lovers.

Complementing its retail and dining offerings are ICONSIAM’s signature riverside attractions along the legendary Chao Phraya River. Visitors can enjoy sweeping waterfront views, experience the spectacular ICONIC Multimedia Water Features Show (G Floor), marvel at the iconic Alangkarn Waterfall (6th Floor), and discover art exhibitions, cultural showcases and immersive attractions throughout ICONSIAM.

Discovering Thailand Through Creativity and Craftsmanship

For travelers looking to bring home a meaningful piece of Thailand, ICONCRAFT located on the 4th and 5th floors, offers a carefully curated showcase of contemporary Thai craftsmanship, artisan products and creative enterprises from across the country. The immersive retail concept celebrates local creativity while providing visitors with unique souvenirs and design-led products that reflect Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and evolving creative landscape.

Discover ICONLUXE, Home to Global Fashion Houses, Fine Jewelry and Prestigious Watchmakers

At the center of this offering is ICONLUXE, one of Southeast Asia’s premier luxury hubs, home to an extraordinary collection of internationally renowned luxury houses and flagship boutiques, including Bottega Veneta, Celine, Dior, Gucci, Hermès and Loewe, alongside prestigious jewelry and watchmakers such as Breguet, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chopard, Chaumet, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Omega and Patek Philippe. Complementing its luxury offering is an extensive selection of international lifestyle and fashion brands, including ALO, LOFT, MUJI, UNIQLO, ZARA as well as leading Thai wellness and fragrance brands such as Antidotes, PANPURI and THANN. Together, these offerings underscore ICONSIAM’s ability to curate an exceptional mix of international luxury, contemporary lifestyle and distinctive Thai brands, creating a destination that continues to elevate Bangkok’s position as a leading global shopping and lifestyle capital.

A destination of ‘firsts’ flagship store and ‘bests’ that brings immediate global attention to Bangkok

At the heart of Bangkok’s dynamic riverside lies ICONSIAM, a destination of “firsts” and “bests” that continues to attract global attention to Thailand. Recognized as Thailand’s Firstism Leader, ICONSIAM has introduced some of the world’s most sought-after first-to-Thailand brands and experiences, including the country’s first flagship Apple Store, Thailand’s first Blue by Alain Ducasse, a Michelin-starred restaurant by Alain Ducasse, and the POP MART BANGKOK ICONSIAM FLAGSHIP STORE, and HAUS NOWHERE Bangkok, the first HAUS NOWHERE destination in Southeast Asia, home to TAMBURINS’ first Southeast Asia store and Thailand’s largest Gentle Monster store. Together, these globally recognized brands and flagship experiences continue to reinforce ICONSIAM’s position as a leading destination where international culture, innovation, fashion and lifestyle converge on Bangkok’s iconic Chao Phraya River waterfront.

Exclusive Golden Week Privileges for Tourists visiting ICONSIAM

To make the Golden Week experience even more memorable, ICONSIAM is launching “Discover Thailand at ICONSIAM“, an interactive social media campaign taking place from 25 September to 7 October 2026 at the ONESIAM Global Visitor Lounge (1st Floor). International visitors are invited to share their favorite moments at ICONSIAM, from food and cultural discoveries to shopping finds, local craftsmanship and iconic riverside experiences, by posting at least 2 original photos or 1 video on social media. Participants who complete the challenge will have the opportunity to play a capsule machine and receive complimentary Thai-inspired souvenirs, including ICONSIAM’s exclusive scarf, ICONCRAFT’s Thai-Inspired Mini Bag, handheld electronic fan, bracelet and a Siam Gift Card voucher. The campaign is designed to encourage travelers to explore, experience and share the many dimensions of Thailand that come together at ICONSIAM.

As Bangkok continues to attract travelers seeking meaningful, experience-led journeys, ICONSIAM stands at the heart of the city’s appeal, offering an unparalleled blend of shopping, dining, culture and riverside experiences. This Golden Week, visitors are invited to discover why Bangkok remains one of Asia’s most beloved and revisited destinations, and to experience the very best of modern Thailand in one extraordinary destination.

For more information, please visit www.iconsiam.com.

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