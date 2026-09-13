Kubernetes 1.37 strengthens security, scaling and scheduling

Kubernetes 1.37 has expanded the container orchestration platform’s security, autoscaling and workload-scheduling capabilities, with several long-running features reaching production maturity and new controls aimed at large enterprise and artificial-intelligence clusters.

The release, named Garhwal and issued on August 26, contains 67 enhancements: 16 graduating to stable status, 23 moving to Beta, 27 entering Alpha and one involving deprecation or removal. The changes span workload identity, admission control, autoscaling, storage, device management and scheduling.

A significant security change is the graduation of Pod Certificates and Cluster Trust Bundles to general availability. Pod Certificates provide a Kubernetes-native mechanism for issuing X.509 certificates to workloads, offering an alternative to relying solely on service-account JSON Web Tokens for workload identity. Cluster Trust Bundles provide a standard way to distribute certificate-authority trust information to Pods.

Kubernetes has also promoted its rootless node mode, controlled by the KubeletInUserNamespace feature gate, to Beta. When enabled, the kubelet, container runtimes, networking components and kube-proxy can operate as non-root users on the host through Linux user namespaces. The capability remains optional and is distinct from user namespaces used to isolate individual Pods.

Admission security has been strengthened through manifest-based admission control, which has moved to Beta and is enabled by default. Administrators can load validating and mutating admission policies and webhooks from files on the API-server host. Those controls are enforced from server startup, can continue operating when etcd is unavailable and can protect API-managed admission resources against modification.

The release also changes admission behaviour for non-persisted authentication and authorisation resources. TokenReview, SubjectAccessReview and related virtual API objects are excluded from admission webhooks by default, aligning webhook handling with admission-policy exemptions intended to avoid disrupting the cluster’s authentication and authorisation path.

Autoscaling receives one of the most visible operational changes. HorizontalPodAutoscaler support for scaling workloads to zero has advanced to Beta and is enabled by default. Workloads driven by object or external metrics can now fall to zero Pods while idle and scale back when demand returns, potentially reducing consumption for queue workers, batch processing and costly GPU-based applications.

The mechanism does not support scaling from zero using CPU or memory metrics because those measurements require running Pods. Kubernetes records a ScaledToZero condition so the controller can distinguish a workload it reduced automatically from one deliberately paused by an operator. The normal five-minute downscale stabilisation window continues to apply unless administrators change it.

Cluster Autoscaler integration with CSI volume-attach limits has also reached Beta. Scale-up simulations can use templated CSINode information to estimate how many nodes are needed for pending storage-backed Pods, reducing the risk that newly provisioned nodes are added without enough volume-attachment capacity. Operators can additionally prevent scheduling on nodes that have not yet published required CSI driver information.

Scheduling changes are centred on workloads that must run as coordinated groups. Native gang scheduling has graduated to Beta, allowing defined groups of Pods to be scheduled only when sufficient resources exist for the group. The release adds workload-aware pre-emption and PodGroup queueing, designed to reduce deadlocks, inefficient partial placement and interference between competing jobs.

That capability is especially relevant to distributed AI and high-performance computing workloads, where partially scheduled jobs may occupy resources without being able to start useful work. Kubernetes 1.37 also introduces an Alpha CompositePodGroup API for hierarchical workload groups and Alpha controller APIs intended to give JobSet, TrainJob, RayJob and other controllers a common scheduling framework.

Another Alpha feature allows scheduler pre-emption to assist in-place Pod resizing. If a higher-priority running Pod requests more CPU or memory than its node can provide, the scheduler can pre-empt lower-priority workloads to free capacity instead of leaving the resize indefinitely deferred. Administrators may disable that behaviour on selected nodes.

Dynamic Resource Allocation continues to mature, with extended-resource support reaching general availability. DRA drivers can satisfy traditional extended-resource requests, including accelerator-style resources, without requiring a separate device plugin. An Alpha scheduler optimisation also narrows DRA requeue processing to affected Pods, targeting better throughput during large scale-ups.