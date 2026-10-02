Pentagon expands Gulf force with Roosevelt deployment

The Pentagon is sending the USS Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group and thousands of additional sailors and Marines towards the Middle East, expanding US military options as President Donald Trump considers whether to intensify attacks on Iran.

The Roosevelt departed its San Diego home port on Sunday, September 27, and is expected to enter the US Central Command area of operations. The deployment, combined with a separate amphibious force, will move roughly 9,000 additional sailors and Marines towards the region, US officials said.

The carrier is travelling with Carrier Air Wing 11 and elements of Carrier Strike Group 9. The additional force also includes the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group, which sailed from California on Monday carrying about 2,000 Marines from the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and supporting sailors.

Together, the formations comprise more than 7,000 sailors and about 2,000 Marines. Some accounts put the potential increase at up to 10,000 personnel once accompanying vessels and support elements are included.

The deployment could temporarily place three US aircraft carrier strike groups in the Middle East, depending on decisions over ships already operating there. The USS George H. W. Bush and USS George Washington are currently in the region, while the Roosevelt is making the lengthy transit from the US West Coast.

US Central Command has declined to discuss detailed unit schedules, citing operational security. Officials have also indicated that final force arrangements could change, including whether the Roosevelt overlaps with existing carriers or replaces one of them.

The concentration would give commanders a larger pool of carrier-based aircraft, missile-capable surface ships and other assets at a time when Washington and Tehran remain locked in an eight-month conflict punctuated by periods of reduced fighting and unsuccessful diplomatic efforts.

Trump said in an interview published on Thursday that it was “possible” the United States could increase bombing of Iran after the November 3 midterm elections. He also said he had rejected Tehran’s latest ceasefire proposal, including terms concerning the Strait of Hormuz, saying the overall offer was not sufficient.

The deployment does not by itself signal that Trump has decided to order a new round of strikes. Moving the Roosevelt and the Makin Island group gives Central Command additional capacity while preserving the option to rotate ships and crews that have spent extended periods deployed.

The Makin Island group includes the amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha and amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage. Such formations can support Marine aviation, amphibious operations, evacuations and other missions, adding capabilities distinct from those of a carrier strike group.

The Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class carrier, normally carries about 5,000 sailors and embarked air-wing personnel. It serves as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9 and can operate combat aircraft alongside escort vessels equipped for air and missile defence and long-range strikes.

The Navy’s existing Middle East posture has already required unusually long deployments and the diversion of ships from other theatres. The George Washington, normally based in Japan, was moved into the region after the USS Abraham Lincoln’s extended Middle East deployment. The Boxer amphibious readiness group has also been operating in the area.

The Roosevelt’s departure from San Diego had been confirmed earlier as the beginning of a planned deployment, with naval reporting indicating that the ship was expected to proceed towards Central Command. Its movement follows training in the Pacific during 2026, including participation in the Rim of the Pacific exercise.

The enlarged naval presence comes as the United States maintains tens of thousands of military personnel across the Middle East. Carrier strike groups add fighter aircraft, surveillance and electronic-warfare capabilities, while their escorts provide missile defence and strike capacity.

The timing of the ships’ arrival will depend on transit requirements and operational decisions. Officials have indicated the additional forces could reach the region later in October or during November, creating a period in which several major naval formations may operate simultaneously.