Lake America order puts digital maps in bind

President Donald Trump has ordered Lake Ontario to be renamed Lake America for United States federal purposes, creating an unusual cartographic problem for technology companies mapping a single body of water shared with Canada.

The executive order signed on August 27 directs the Interior Department and the US Board on Geographic Names to change the federal designation within 30 days and update the Geographic Names Information System, or GNIS. Federal agencies will then be expected to use Lake America on maps, documents, contracts and official communications.

Canada is under no obligation to recognise the change, leaving Lake Ontario as the name on the northern side of an international boundary that runs directly through the lake. Prime Minister Mark Carney has rejected the new designation, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford and political leaders in New York have also objected.

That split presents Google Maps, Apple Maps and other digital mapping services with a problem substantially different from renaming a landmark entirely within one country. The lake cannot practically be divided into two separately labelled water bodies. Its international boundary crosses the water while both countries continue to treat it as a single geographical feature.

Google had not announced by Friday how it would display Lake America following the executive order. The company and Apple did not immediately provide a position when asked whether their maps would adopt the designation. MapQuest has already taken a different approach, saying publicly that it will continue calling the waterway Lake Ontario.

Google’s handling of the Gulf of Mexico offers one possible model. After Trump ordered that feature renamed the Gulf of America in 2025, Google adopted Gulf of America for users in the United States, retained Gulf of Mexico for users in Mexico and displayed both names to many users elsewhere. The company based its US treatment on the federal geographic database once the designation was formally updated.

Applying the same localisation principle to Lake Ontario could mean American users eventually seeing Lake America, Canadian users continuing to see Lake Ontario and users elsewhere receiving both designations. Such an arrangement has not been confirmed by Google, however, and the geography creates additional complications because the United States and Canada have an undisputed international boundary inside the lake.

Google’s mapping documentation identifies the US-Canada boundary as an undisputed international border and displays such boundaries with solid lines. Digital mapping systems can vary names by user location and language, allowing one physical feature to carry different labels without changing its underlying coordinates or border data.

Trump’s order describes Lake Ontario as an important American economic and historical resource and argues that the United States has played a central role in protecting and developing the Great Lakes. It says the United States provides nine of the 11 icebreaking vessels operating on the Great Lakes and has invested nearly $4 billion in protecting the freshwater ecosystem over the past decade.

The move comes amid escalating trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa. Trump had signalled the change two days before signing the order, linking the proposed name to deteriorating commercial relations with Canada and saying the United States did not expect to conduct much business with Ontario.

Lake Ontario is the easternmost of the five Great Lakes and forms part of the boundary between New York and the province of Ontario. The St Lawrence River carries its waters towards the Atlantic, making the lake an important link in the seaway connecting the industrial interior of North America with global shipping routes.

Its established name also carries Indigenous origins predating the formation of both Canada and the United States. Carney cited that history while rejecting Trump’s decision, saying the name was rooted in Indigenous languages and had been used for centuries. Indigenous representatives have argued that replacing it risks diminishing a cultural identity embedded in the region’s geography.

Opposition has also emerged within the United States. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has said her state will continue recognising Lake Ontario, while Democratic lawmakers are preparing legislation aimed at reversing or limiting the federal change. Republicans control Congress, making passage of such legislation difficult without bipartisan support.