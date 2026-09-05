Macao Union Medical Center Deepens Healthcare Cooperation with Southeast Asia, Leverages Advantages in Critical and Complex Disease Treatment to Expand International Space for “ Healthcare + Tourism” Development

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 September 2026 –(hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”)joined the delegation led by Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, on a visit to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia from 29 August to 5 September to conduct friendly exchanges and field studies. The visit aims to strengthen ties between Macao and healthcare institutions in Southeast Asia, conduct in-depth research into the development of regional medical services, clinical research and biomedical industries, and showcase the professional capabilities and international cooperation potential of Macao Union Medical Center to local stakeholders.

The delegation visited high-end private general hospitals including Raffles Hospital in Singapore and Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri in Indonesia, as well as clinical research institutions under the Ministry of Health of Malaysia. In-depth exchanges were carried out on core topics covering hospital operation and management, specialty development, clinical services and medical research. Through on-site visits, Macao Union Medical Center has fully drawn on the mature experience of leading Southeast Asian medical institutions in internationalized services, modern equipment application, refined clinical management and patient service experience. Meanwhile, it has established extensive industry communication networks, laying a solid foundation for subsequent specialty collaboration, talent training, research achievement transformation and the implementation of cross-border medical services.

Leveraging the Union Brand Advantage to Serve Patients in Southeast Asia

Backed by the profound technical heritage, expert resources and rich clinical experience of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Macao Union Medical Center boasts prominent advantages in the diagnosis and treatment of critical, complex and rare diseases, early precise disease diagnosis and multi-disciplinary comprehensive treatment. Supported by expert guidance and professional training from Peking Union Medical College Hospital, the Center continuously improves its capacity for treating critical and complex diseases and performing high-difficulty surgeries, delivering high-quality and standardized international medical services for residents in Macao, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Southeast Asia.

During the exchanges, Macao Union Medical Center conducted multi-dimensional discussions with medical institutions of the three countries on cross-border referral of critical cases, tele-consultation, mutual visits and exchanges of medical talents, and customized services for international patients. Capitalizing on Macao’s unique geographical advantages, multicultural environment and mature international service system, the Center will serve as a key hub connecting China’s top-tier medical resources with the Southeast Asian market, providing a new option for high-end regional medical needs.

Focusing on Clinical Research to Drive the Transformation of Biomedical Achievements

The study tour also focused on biomedical innovation and the transformation of clinical research outcomes. The delegation visited Clinical Research Malaysia under the Ministry of Health of Malaysia, focusing on researching the construction of Southeast Asian biobanks, biopharmaceutical research and development, and the implementation model of clinical trials. It gained in-depth insights into its operational mechanism linking pharmaceutical enterprises, scientific research institutes and medical institutions, as well as advanced experience in precise tumor treatment and clinical screening of new drugs. The visit provides an important reference for Macao Union Medical Center to optimize its research platform, advance the development of key disciplines and standardize the management of international clinical trials.

Building a Regional Medical Platform and Expanding “Healthcare + Tourism“ Development

According to Macao Union Medical Center, Macao boasts broad prospects for health industry cooperation with the three Southeast Asian countries. Moving forward, the Center will continue to benchmark against world-class medical standards, deepen cooperation in clinical diagnosis and treatment, scientific research innovation and talent training, and give full play to Macao’s unique advantage of connecting inland China and the outside world. It will integrate resources from all sectors to deepen cross-domain cooperation, and actively explore the integrated development model of “medical care + tourism” to attract international patients to seek medical treatment in Macao. This will help Macao build a regionally influential high-end healthcare platform and empower the appropriate and diversified economic development of the city.

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