Singapore and Korean Clinicians Call for More Individualised, Evidence-Based Postnatal Care as Women Enter Motherhood Later in Life

DeRAMA Singapore’s Joint Postnatal Recovery Seminar explored how Singapore can strengthen postpartum support by combining professional care with established family and confinement traditions.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2026 – As more women enter motherhood later in life, postnatal care should be shaped around the individual and grounded in clinical evidence, medical experts said at DeRAMA Singapore’s Joint Postnatal Recovery Seminar. Held at The Singapore EDITION on 17 August 2026, the session brought together Dr Park Jeong-mi, Founder and Medical Director of Garden of Her Women’s Clinic in Korea, and Singapore based obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Ho Ping Ling of Ascensus Health @ Mount Alvernia. Together they examined how postpartum practices have evolved in both countries, and how professional support can sit alongside traditional confinement customs.

Dr Park Jeong-mi and Dr Ho Ping Ling discussing the evolving postpartum recovery needs of modern mothers at DeRAMA Singapore’s Joint Postnatal Recovery Seminar, held at The Singapore EDITION on 17 August 2026.

Supporting the Changing Needs of Modern Mothers

Singapore women are increasingly entering motherhood at a later age.

Dr Ho noted that mothers aged 35 and above may face a higher likelihood of pre-existing medical conditions, pregnancy complications and Caesarean delivery, each of which can affect how a woman recovers after childbirth. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach. All women deserve individualised care, regardless of whether they are younger or older mothers,” said Dr Ho.

Every mother’s needs, she added, should be assessed against her health, pregnancy journey, mode of delivery, family support and personal preferences. While the postpartum period is medically recognised as roughly six weeks, a full return to health may take longer from one woman to the next.

From Family-Based Care to a Professional Recovery System



Guests and members of the media at DeRAMA Singapore’s Joint Postnatal Recovery Seminar, which explored the Korean and Singapore approaches to postnatal care.

Dr Park shared that postpartum care in Korea, like Singapore, was traditionally provided at home by mothers, mothers-in-law and extended family members. However, the rise of nuclear families, greater workforce participation among women and reduced availability of family caregivers created a need for a more structured alternative.

This contributed to the development of the sanhujoriwon, or postpartum recovery centre, where mothers receive coordinated support for physical recovery, nutrition, breastfeeding and newborn care.

According to Dr Park, 85.5%1 of mothers in Korea now use a postpartum recovery centre after childbirth. While centres range from basic to premium facilities, they are generally regarded as an established part of the country’s postpartum journey rather than an occasional luxury service. Staff trained in maternal and newborn care are on hand around the clock.

Dr Park also shared that postpartum care in Korea has expanded beyond rest and nutrition. Modern recovery programmes may consider pain, swelling, musculoskeletal changes, sleep, breastfeeding and emotional wellbeing, with support adapted to the mother’s health and mode of delivery.

Singapore, by contrast, remains largely home-based in its approach, often drawing on relatives and confinement nannies. This offers valuable emotional and practical help, though the panel raised concerns about inconsistent training, uneven standards and the medical basis of certain confinement practices. Dr Ho observed that many long-held confinement rules stem from practices passed down over decades rather than medical evidence, pointing to the belief that mothers should avoid washing their hair or showering for long stretches, which she said runs counter to sound hygiene and infection control.

Making Structured Care More Accessible

A recurring theme was affordability, and how families might be better supported to access structured postnatal care. Dr Park noted that in Korea some centres are run with local government support at comparatively low cost, with maternal and newborn health vouchers helping to defray expenses. That model drew interest as a possible reference point for Singapore, where recovery centres began gaining acceptance only in recent years and remain out of reach for many families.

Dr Ho suggested there was room for local healthcare providers, public institutions and insurers to widen access, adding that stronger support for mothers could, in time, help lift Singapore’s birth rate. Both doctors also observed that families increasingly blend the two models, beginning at a centre before continuing recovery at home with trained or family support.

Looking Beyond the Delivery Room

The doctors concluded that postpartum care should not be viewed solely as a period of rest or a premium hospitality service. It is a critical stage of maternal and newborn health that can affect the wellbeing of the mother, child and wider family.

The seminar pointed to an opportunity for Singapore to weave professional, evidence-informed services into the family involvement and confinement traditions that mothers here already value, complementing them rather than pushing them aside.

By setting Korean and Singapore perspectives side by side, DeRAMA Singapore hopes to spark a broader national conversation, one that treats postnatal recovery not as an afterthought once a baby arrives, but as a stage where traditional practices, family involvement and professional care work together to support modern mothers.Hashtag: #DeRama

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About DeRAMA Singapore

DeRAMA Singapore is the first international expansion of Her Garden DeRAMA, South Korea’s leading ultra-luxury postpartum care brand established in 2008, brought to the market and managed by Sserenity. Located inside Artyzen Hotel on Orchard Road, DeRAMA Singapore offers expert-led, bespoke postpartum recovery programmes for high-net-worth mothers seeking the highest standard of postnatal care. With 20 years of clinical protocol development and a Seoul clientele that includes globally recognised K-celebrity families, Sserenity brings an uncompromising standard of care to Singapore’s most discerning mothers.

For more information, visit derama.sg