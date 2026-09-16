US yen purchases target currency and Treasury risks

Washington’s rare purchase of Japanese yen has put currency intervention, US Treasury stability and global risk appetite into the same market equation, with implications extending to bitcoin and other digital assets.

The US Treasury joined Japan on July 31 in buying yen to counter what Tokyo described as excessive volatility and disorderly moves in the currency. Japan’s Ministry of Finance confirmed the coordinated operation on August 3, marking the first joint US-Japan currency intervention since 2011 and the first aimed at strengthening, rather than weakening, the yen in decades.

The operation followed a slide that had pushed the yen close to 164 per dollar, around its weakest level in 40 years. US authorities sold euros from official reserves and bought yen, an unusual structure that limited direct downward pressure on the dollar. The yen strengthened sharply after the intervention, reaching about 157 per dollar by August 3 and trading near 154 in mid-September. The recovery has coincided with expectations that the Bank of Japan will tighten policy further as imported inflation stays elevated.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the action was intended to limit disruptive currency movements and support financial stability. The intervention also addressed a wider US concern: Japan is the largest foreign holder of US government debt, with Treasury data showing holdings of about $1.12 trillion at the end of June.

A prolonged yen decline can complicate that relationship. Japanese investors have long used low domestic interest rates to fund purchases of higher-yielding foreign assets, including US bonds. If pressure on the yen forces authorities or private investors to repatriate capital, sales of Treasuries could push US yields higher at a time when Washington is already confronting elevated borrowing costs.

That risk helps explain why the July action was more than a gesture of support for an ally. The exchange rate sits at the centre of large cross-border capital flows linking Japan’s savings pool with US financial markets. A disorderly unwinding of yen-funded positions could affect bonds, equities and other risk assets simultaneously.

Japan’s weak currency has reflected a persistent interest-rate gap with the United States, as well as rising energy import costs. The Bank of Japan has lifted its policy rate to 1 per cent, but US rates remain substantially higher. That difference still gives investors an incentive to borrow yen and place money in assets offering stronger returns elsewhere.

The mechanism matters for crypto markets because the yen is a major funding currency for leveraged trades. When the yen strengthens rapidly, investors who borrowed it may have to reduce positions or buy back the currency, tightening liquidity and pressuring risk assets. The sharp global sell-off after Japan’s monetary tightening in August 2024 remains a reference point for traders assessing that danger.

Bitcoin’s response to the July intervention was initially negative, but the relationship has not been consistent. By September 16, bitcoin was trading near $76,000, with its latest moves also shaped by US interest-rate expectations and regulatory developments. That makes it difficult to isolate the yen as a single driver of crypto prices.

The broader transmission channel runs through global liquidity and US bond yields. A stronger yen can weaken the economics of carry trades, while higher Treasury yields raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bitcoin. Conversely, measures that ease longer-term US borrowing costs or improve dollar liquidity can support demand for higher-risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Washington has separately expanded Treasury bond buybacks as officials seek to improve market liquidity amid high long-term yields. Those operations are distinct from currency intervention, but both have drawn attention because they affect the financial conditions that influence speculative assets.