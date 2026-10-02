Modi honours pilot Machchhar after flydubai emergency

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Captain Smit Machchhar as a “hero” for his actions during a cockpit emergency aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, saying his courage helped avert a major tragedy.

Modi said on Thursday that Machchhar showed “immense courage” and an unwavering determination to protect others despite suffering serious injuries. “India is proud of Captain Machchhar,” he said, while wishing the pilot a speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health. PM India

Flydubai has confirmed that an altercation occurred in the flight deck of flight FZ1073 on Wednesday while the Boeing 737 MAX 8 was travelling from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport. The airline has not publicly endorsed more specific accounts about how the confrontation began or its motive, saying those questions remain under formal investigation.

The carrier said on-duty flydubai crew travelling aboard the aircraft secured the situation, diverted the jet and landed it safely at Tabuk in north-western Saudi Arabia. All passengers and crew were accounted for, and two replacement aircraft were sent to Tabuk to allow passengers to continue their journey.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said authorities responded to an emergency declared aboard FZ1073 and authorised it to land at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk. The ministry said the aircraft landed safely at 9.45am carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members, and that everyone aboard was provided with necessary care.

The airport said the captain and first officer sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Saudi authorities have not publicly detailed the circumstances of those injuries in their official account.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft transmitted emergency transponder codes during the episode. Flightradar24 recorded the jet broadcasting code 7700, the standard signal for a general emergency, before switching to 7500, the internationally recognised code for unlawful interference. It later returned to 7700 while approaching Tabuk.

Tracking data also showed a sudden loss of altitude during the emergency. The aircraft descended sharply before stabilising at about 15,000 feet and continuing towards Tabuk. Published accounts have given differing figures for the size and duration of the descent, making the tracking record the clearest publicly available measure of the aircraft’s movements.

More detailed accounts of the confrontation have alleged that Machchhar was attacked by the other pilot and was seriously wounded before the cockpit was opened, allowing others aboard to intervene. Those allegations have circulated widely, but flydubai has so far limited its public description to an “altercation” in the flight deck and has urged against premature speculation while investigators establish the facts.

The passenger manifest included 27 children, according to accounts of the flight. No passenger injuries were announced by the airline. Flydubai said replacement crew members who were travelling on board were able to secure the aircraft and take it to Tabuk, an important detail because the captain and first officer were both injured. The airline did not identify the replacement pilots or provide a detailed account of how control of the aircraft was transferred during the emergency that morning.

The airline said its immediate priority was the safety and wellbeing of the passengers and crew and supporting the official investigation. It also said the episode had not disrupted scheduled operations elsewhere across its network.

Machchhar’s actions drew praise beyond India. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commended the captain and passengers who intervened, while Israeli authorities began examining the circumstances surrounding the episode. Officials have stressed that the motive remains under investigation.

The flight’s diversion placed the aircraft at Tabuk rather than its scheduled destination at Ben Gurion Airport. Passengers were subsequently transferred to alternative flydubai aircraft to complete their journey to Tel Aviv.

The incident unfolded as FZ1073 was travelling westwards towards Israel. Tracking records show that after the emergency codes were transmitted near the Saudi-Jordanian border, the aircraft briefly entered Jordanian airspace, turned back and headed south-west towards Tabuk.