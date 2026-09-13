Ajman Municipality secures four 2026 Stevie honours

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department has secured four honours at the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, recognising work spanning government management, the circular economy, smart-city transformation and digital public services.

The awards were presented at the programme’s seventh annual gala in Istanbul on Friday, September 11, after winners from across the region were selected through an international judging process. The department’s results included a Gold Stevie for Innovative Management in Government for organisations with 100 or more employees.

It also received Silver Stevie awards for Most Innovative Circular Economy Practices and Most Innovative Urban Sustainability and Smart City Transformation. A fourth honour, a Bronze Stevie, was awarded in the Innovation in Government Services category for the municipality’s E-MAP Investing System, a digital mapping platform designed to help users identify investment opportunities through geospatial information.

Dr Engineer Khaled Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector at the department, received the awards on its behalf. He said the recognition reflected an institutional model built around data, knowledge, innovation and measurable results, linking municipal operations with sustainability and service development.

The department said its management approach places greater emphasis on scientific evidence, integrated environmental planning and the use of technology in decision-making. It also plans to expand the application of artificial intelligence and data analysis across municipal functions while strengthening circular-economy practices and smart environmental systems.

The Stevie Awards’ published results show Ajman’s Public Health and Environment Sector won the Gold award for its government-management transformation. The circular-economy entry, titled Ajman 360, was recognised for creating an integrated government ecosystem intended to reduce waste, improve resource efficiency and embed circular principles across operations.

Ajman 360 also received Silver in the urban sustainability and smart-city transformation category. The nomination described an approach aimed at making the emirate more climate-resilient and digitally intelligent by combining sustainability measures with data-led urban management.

The municipality said it has developed more than 30 strategic environmental and public-health projects. Among the outcomes it highlighted were the reuse of all treated wastewater and the addition of about 2.3 million square metres of green areas. Those figures form part of its wider environmental programme, which also covers monitoring, waste management, public health and urban greening.

Its environmental monitoring network has seven stations operating across the emirate. Municipality data released in July showed Ajman’s Air Quality Index reached 98.1 per cent in the first half of 2026, compared with 97.8 per cent in the same period of 2025. The department has said it intends to expand the network to 10 stations as urban development continues.

The fourth Stevie recognised the E-MAP Investing System, which the awards programme listed under Innovation in Government Services. The platform uses digital mapping and geospatial data to make information on investment locations and opportunities easier to access, supporting both municipal service delivery and investment-related decision-making.

The 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards covered organisations from 15 countries across the region. More than 1,400 nominations in Arabic and English were assessed, with winners chosen on the basis of scores submitted by international professionals serving on judging panels.

The competition recognises innovation across categories including management, technology, sustainability, customer service, human resources, public-sector services and artificial intelligence. The 2026 programme was sponsored by the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The awards programme is open to organisations operating across 18 Middle East and North African nations and is centred on workplace innovation. Its organisers announced the 2026 winners earlier in the year before conferring the trophies at the Istanbul gala, where successful nominations were recognised at Gold, Silver and Bronze levels.

Ajman Municipality’s two sustainability entries competed against projects from government bodies and companies across the region. In the circular-economy category, the municipality shared Silver-level recognition with other organisations, while the urban sustainability category also included entries focused on infrastructure, utilities and low-carbon urban systems.