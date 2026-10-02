MSIG Malaysia Reinforces Long-Term Commitment to Community Resilience Through Partnership with Epic Homes

Initiative combines housing support with fire insurance protection to provide greater financial security for Orang Asli families

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2026 – MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”), the country’s third largest fire insurer, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to strengthening community resilience through its continued collaboration with EPIC Homes. The initiative reflects the joint effort of MSIG Malaysia and EPIC Homes to support Orang Asli families through housing initiatives and fire insurance protection.

As part of this long-standing collaboration, MSIG Malaysia continues to provide fire insurance protection for homes built by EPIC Homes for the Orang Asli families. This insurance coverage helps families manage the financial impact of unforeseen incidents while reinforcing the long-term resilience of the Orang Asli community, reflecting the company’s continued efforts to protecting communities beyond traditional insurance solutions.

This year, MSIG Malaysia supported Orang Asli families in Simpang Pulai with the completion of two new homes. In July, 31 employees, including Chief Executive Officer Ms. Ang Yien Chia, worked alongside EPIC Homes volunteers over three days to complete the first home. In September, another 25 employees came together for the second build. Through these efforts, MSIG Malaysia helped provide beneficiary families with improved living conditions and a stronger sense of stability.

Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd, Ms. Ang Yien Chia, said:

“We aim to give Orang Asli homeowners greater confidence that they have financial support, should unforeseen events occur. The value of this protection has already been demonstrated, such as in 2025, a home covered under the programme was damaged during a storm, and the insurance claim helped fund the necessary repairs.”

“This reinforces the important role insurance can play in helping families recover more quickly and protecting the homes they have worked so hard to build. Through our continued collaboration with EPIC Homes, we remain committed to strengthening the resilience of underserved communities.”

As of August 2026, MSIG Malaysia has contributed towards the protection of over 300 homessince partnering with EPIC Homes in 2018. The collaboration supports Orang Asli families by pairing sustainable housing initiatives with fire insurance protection, reinforcing the long-term resilience of these communities.

Mr. John-Son Oei, Founder and CEO of EPIC Homes, said:

“We are grateful to continue our partnership with MSIG Malaysia, whose unwavering commitment has helped transform the lives of families through safe and dignified housing. Building a home is about much more than constructing walls and a roof—it creates the foundation for families to live with security, stability and hope for the future.

What makes this collaboration especially meaningful is MSIG Malaysia’s commitment to extending insurance protection beyond the build itself through its fire insurance coverage. This thoughtful addition provides beneficiary families with greater financial security while highlighting the importance of long-term resilience and financial preparedness. Together, we are creating sustainable impact that will benefit not only individual families but the wider community.”

The continued collaboration with EPIC Homes translates MSIG Malaysia’s commitment to championing inclusive and community-empowering initiatives into meaningful action through funding, employee volunteerism and insurance protection for the Orang Asli communities.

Hashtag: #MSIG

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About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd

MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd (“MSIG Malaysia”) is one of the leading general insurers in Malaysia, providing a comprehensive range of insurance protection for both personal and business needs. With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches, MSIG Malaysia offers strong capabilities across key classes including Fire, Engineering, and Motor, and is the No.1* in Marine Cargo.

The company continues to strengthen its market presence through ongoing investment in digital innovation, customer focused service enhancements, and the development of insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of Malaysians. It has also developed exclusive B2B business tools for its business partners to support more efficient collaboration and service delivery. As part of its ongoing sustainability journey, MSIG Malaysia remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen community resilience.

MSIG Malaysia is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Inc. (MS&AD), an insurance group with operations across Asia and various international markets. The Group manages a diverse portfolio of insurance companies worldwide and is recognised for its longstanding presence in the industry.

For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.

*As of Dec 2025

About EPIC Homes

EPIC (Extraordinary People Impacting Communities) is a multiple award-winning social enterprise. Its flagship movement, EPIC Homes, builds relationships across the urban-rural divide through the act of building homes for underprivileged communities, with a current focus on the indigenous Orang Asli of Peninsular Malaysia.

Since 2010, EPIC Homes has mobilised 9,000+ individuals and 200+ organisations to provide safe homes for over 350 families in need. EPIC Homes team building programmes foster empathy, leadership, and cross-functional collaboration – enabling companies and organisations to forge stronger teams while contributing to long-term community development.