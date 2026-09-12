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Entrepreneur Nguyen Thi Nga conferred Labor Hero, BRG Group and SeABank awarded First-class Labor Medals

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HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 September 2026 – Entrepreneur Nguyen Thi Nga, Chairwoman of BRG Group and Standing Vice Chairwoman of SeABank’s Board of Directors, has been conferred the title of Labor Hero in the Renewal Period by General Secretary cum President To Lam, in recognition of her outstanding achievements in labor, creativity and service to the country. BRG Group and SeABank have each received a First-class Labor Medal for their outstanding contributions to the state budget and socio-economic development.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents the Labor Hero title to entrepreneur Nguyen Thi Nga.
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents the Labor Hero title to entrepreneur Nguyen Thi Nga.

At the ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man congratulated Labor Hero Nguyen Thi Nga, BRG Group and SeABank, expressing his hope that they would continue advancing their vision, determination and pioneering spirit in developing and contributing to Vietnam’s economic growth.

In response, Labor Hero Nguyen Thi Nga affirmed: “We will transform these prestigious honors into concrete actions to expand international relations, promote sustainable development and create greater practical value for our country.”

BRG Group is Vietnam’s leading private multi-sector economic and services group, founded by entrepreneur Nguyen Thi Nga. The Group provides high-quality products across key sectors, including real estate, golf, hospitality and tourism, retail, banking and finance, manufacturing and trading, and services, currently employing more than 22,000 people nationwide.

BRG Group partners with Hilton, Marriott International, IHG, Accor and Sumitomo Corporation to bring international governance and service standards to Vietnam. The Group also pioneers in the golf industry with 10 international-standard golf courses, collaborating with world-leading names such as Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus. BRG Group is also dedicated to preserving and promoting Chu Dau Ceramics, a nearly 600-year Vietnamese ceramic tradition with artifacts displayed at 46 museums across 32 countries.

SeABank is one of the earliest-established JSC banks in Vietnam. For many consecutive years, SeABank has been ranked among the best banks by the State Bank of Vietnam and among the Top 10 most reputable private JSC banks in Vietnam. SeABank currently serves more than 4.2 million customers and holds Ba3 credit ratings with a Positive outlook from Moody’s. To promote green finance and financial inclusion while supporting SMEs and women-owned businesses, SeABank has mobilized nearly US$1.1 billion in funding from international financial institutions, including IFC, DFC, AIIB, ADB and others.

Hashtag: #SeABank

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