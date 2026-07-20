Phancy’s Token Factory Shines at WAIC 2026, Accelerating AI 2.0 from Technology to Real-World Industrial Applications

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 July 2026 – The four-day World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026 (WAIC 2026) concluded successfully in Shanghai. During the event, Phancy showcased its full-stack AI cloud service platform and real-world industry applications, highlighting its AI infrastructure, model platforms, and commercialization cases across multiple sectors.

At the heart of the showcase was Phancy’s “Token Factory”, which demonstrated a complete closed-loop from technological innovation and engineering implementation to industrial empowerment. The exhibit received widespread acclaim from industry leaders, government and enterprise representatives, international guests, and major media outlets. A number of high-profile guests visited the booth, sparking in-depth discussions on innovation opportunities and development trends in the AI 2.0 era.

Building the “Token Factory”: Full-Stack Capabilities Driving Scalable Industrial Adoption

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At WAIC 2026, Phancy centered its presentation on its full-stack AI cloud service platform, demonstrating the “Token Factory” and turning the vision of scalable, reusable and deployable AI productivity into tangible industrial capabilities.

At the infrastructure and foundational layer, Phancy’s HAMi (virtual heterogeneous GPU management and orchestration platform) and ModelHub XC (opensource model adaption and optimization platform) effectively addresses key industry pain points — including localized deployment of large models, efficient computing resource scheduling and large‑scale implementation. These solutions provide a solid foundation for industrialized AI production and strengthen the Token Factory’s core advantages in efficiency, stability, and scalability. Both technologies attracted significant attention at the event, drawing government officials, industry experts, and enterprise clients for demonstrations, consultations, and partnership discussions.

Core Production and Intelligent Applications

At the core production and application layer, Phancy highlighted its AGI platform Phanthy Pantheon and the self-evolving AI modeling tool PhanthyModel, both of which significantly lower the barriers to building advanced models. On the delivery side, the company introduced its cross-platform embodied agent framework PhanthyMotus, the AI coding agent PhanthyCode, and the AI-powered film production platform PhanthyMovie. These solutions enable seamless integration of AI capabilities into real-world operations across a wide range of industries.

From computing orchestration and model development to intelligent agent deployment, Phancy continues to connect computing resources, AI models, developers, and industry ecosystems, driving the stable and efficient transformation of AI technologies into practical, scalable industrial productivity.

Internationally Recognized as a Trusted Global Industrial AI Solution

In addition to its technology showcase, Phancy received significant international recognition at WAIC 2026. At the Global Industrial AI Cooperation Forum, in the presence of high-level guests including the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Brazil’s Minister of Public Service Management and Innovation, and academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Phancy was selected as a “Global Flagship Case in Industrial AI” and named among the first batch of “Trusted Global Industrial AI Solutions.”

This prestigious honor validates Phancy’s technological reliability, compliance and real‑world implementation capabilities in industrial AI, and marks strong international endorsement of the company’s AI engineering and commercialization strengths.

Building an Open Industry Ecosystem and Entering a New Era of AI 2.0

The successful conclusion of WAIC 2026 was not only a celebration of technological achievements but also a powerful platform for deep industry collaboration. As AI moves into the era of large-scale application, Phancy will continue to pursue technological innovation and open collaboration, further strengthening its full-stack AI cloud service system.

Looking ahead, Phancy will work closely with global developers, industry partners, and clients to bring the “Token Factory” into more real-world scenarios, making AI a true driver of industrial upgrading and high‑quality productivity.

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