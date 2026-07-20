logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Phancy’s Token Factory Shines at WAIC 2026, Accelerating AI 2.0 from Technology to Real-World Industrial Applications

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 July 2026 – The four-day World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2026 (WAIC 2026) concluded successfully in Shanghai. During the event, Phancy showcased its full-stack AI cloud service platform and real-world industry applications, highlighting its AI infrastructure, model platforms, and commercialization cases across multiple sectors.

At the heart of the showcase was Phancy’s “Token Factory”, which demonstrated a complete closed-loop from technological innovation and engineering implementation to industrial empowerment. The exhibit received widespread acclaim from industry leaders, government and enterprise representatives, international guests, and major media outlets. A number of high-profile guests visited the booth, sparking in-depth discussions on innovation opportunities and development trends in the AI 2.0 era.

Building the “Token Factory”: Full-Stack Capabilities Driving Scalable Industrial Adoption

ADVERTISEMENT

At WAIC 2026, Phancy centered its presentation on its full-stack AI cloud service platform, demonstrating the “Token Factory” and turning the vision of scalable, reusable and deployable AI productivity into tangible industrial capabilities.

At the infrastructure and foundational layer, Phancy’s HAMi (virtual heterogeneous GPU management and orchestration platform) and ModelHub XC (opensource model adaption and optimization platform) effectively addresses key industry pain points — including localized deployment of large models, efficient computing resource scheduling and large‑scale implementation. These solutions provide a solid foundation for industrialized AI production and strengthen the Token Factory’s core advantages in efficiency, stability, and scalability. Both technologies attracted significant attention at the event, drawing government officials, industry experts, and enterprise clients for demonstrations, consultations, and partnership discussions.

Core Production and Intelligent Applications

At the core production and application layer, Phancy highlighted its AGI platform Phanthy Pantheon and the self-evolving AI modeling tool PhanthyModel, both of which significantly lower the barriers to building advanced models. On the delivery side, the company introduced its cross-platform embodied agent framework PhanthyMotus, the AI coding agent PhanthyCode, and the AI-powered film production platform PhanthyMovie. These solutions enable seamless integration of AI capabilities into real-world operations across a wide range of industries.

From computing orchestration and model development to intelligent agent deployment, Phancy continues to connect computing resources, AI models, developers, and industry ecosystems, driving the stable and efficient transformation of AI technologies into practical, scalable industrial productivity.

Internationally Recognized as a Trusted Global Industrial AI Solution

In addition to its technology showcase, Phancy received significant international recognition at WAIC 2026. At the Global Industrial AI Cooperation Forum, in the presence of high-level guests including the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Brazil’s Minister of Public Service Management and Innovation, and academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Phancy was selected as a “Global Flagship Case in Industrial AI” and named among the first batch of “Trusted Global Industrial AI Solutions.”

This prestigious honor validates Phancy’s technological reliability, compliance and real‑world implementation capabilities in industrial AI, and marks strong international endorsement of the company’s AI engineering and commercialization strengths.

Building an Open Industry Ecosystem and Entering a New Era of AI 2.0

The successful conclusion of WAIC 2026 was not only a celebration of technological achievements but also a powerful platform for deep industry collaboration. As AI moves into the era of large-scale application, Phancy will continue to pursue technological innovation and open collaboration, further strengthening its full-stack AI cloud service system.

Looking ahead, Phancy will work closely with global developers, industry partners, and clients to bring the “Token Factory” into more real-world scenarios, making AI a true driver of industrial upgrading and high‑quality productivity.

Hashtag: #PhancyGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related news

Investment Insights by Nigel
Biz Tech
Latest Updates
Latest Updates
Latest Updates
AutoMotiv
Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Just in:
Dubai Investments moves to control Clemenceau hospital // Dubai’s tilted tower turns technology into architecture // Embracing an Intelligent Future: UnionPay Showcases AI Innovation at WAIC 2026 // WordPress patches critical flaw enabling site takeover // Four fault lines are cracking beneath this rally // Infrastructure Security Manager at Chainlink Labs // FAB gives dirhams a passport-free payment lane // Associate Product Manager – (12 Month Maternity Leave Contract) at Spexi // UAE buffers shield economy from regional shocks // Bin Sulayem assumes control of Malaysia port group // Head of Marketing at P2P. org // 7-Eleven Hits 1,000 CAFé Stores, Expands Airport Convenience Experience at KLIA // Dubai fund invests heavily in the future tense // UAE PASS promoted to world government’s password // German electric car prices fall in real terms // Site Reliability Engineer – Cloudflare & Ingress – Core Infrastructure at Kraken // Chip rebound restores Wall Street’s artificial confidence // VinFast partners with Bespoke Logistics to strengthen electric motorcycle logistics capabilities in the Philippines // Spanish Espadrille Maker Turns 80 as Gulf Demand Reshapes Its Retail Map // Imperial Harvest Unveils US$1.888 Million Mahjong Set in Singapore, With All Proceeds Pledged to Childhood Brain Cancer Research //