Putin holds talks with Pezeshkian in Bishkek

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek on Tuesday, opening bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit as Tehran confronts renewed military tensions with the United States.

The Kremlin confirmed that Putin was holding a meeting with Pezeshkian during the gathering in Kyrgyzstan, where leaders of the 10-member SCO assembled for the organisation’s 25th anniversary summit. The talks brought the Russian and Iranian presidents together for their sixth meeting, according to Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, Kazem Jalali.

The encounter came hours after Pezeshkian publicly offered to restore Iran’s commitments under a June memorandum of understanding with Washington if the United States returned to its own obligations. He said Tehran would take reciprocal action immediately if Washington complied with the framework.

The June framework was intended to halt fighting and establish reciprocal steps toward de-escalation. Its provisions included Iranian measures concerning mines in the Strait of Hormuz and US steps involving sanctions, the naval blockade and facilitation of Iranian oil exports. The arrangement unravelled quickly amid accusations from both sides that the other had failed to implement agreed commitments. Pezeshkian’s statement in Bishkek therefore carried weight as diplomatic contacts remained strained and military exchanges resumed after more than a month without attacks. Tehran has continued to argue that any settlement must include guarantees on shipping, sanctions relief and respect for Iran’s sovereignty.

Pezeshkian made the statement at the SCO summit following a renewed exchange of direct attacks between Iran and the United States. US forces struck Iranian positions on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, saying they had detected preparations to lay mines, while Iran subsequently targeted US bases in Jordan. Washington has warned that it will respond to the Iranian attacks, while indicating that the exchange does not necessarily mark a return to full-scale warfare.

The timing placed the conflict with Washington and wider regional security among the most immediate issues surrounding Pezeshkian’s meeting with Putin. Moscow has maintained close political, economic and defence ties with Tehran and has opposed Western pressure on Iran, while calling for disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme to be addressed through diplomacy.

Neither the Kremlin nor Iran’s presidency had immediately released a detailed account of the bilateral discussions as the meeting began. Officials had said beforehand that the leaders were expected to review bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Russia and Iran have expanded formal ties under a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Putin and Pezeshkian in Moscow in January 2025. The agreement covers political, economic, security and defence cooperation, although it does not contain an automatic mutual-defence clause requiring either country to intervene militarily if the other is attacked.

The Bishkek talks also followed Pezeshkian’s meetings with other regional leaders attending the SCO gathering. During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pezeshkian said continued war with the United States was not in Iran’s interest or that of the wider region and stressed Tehran’s preference for an agreement.

The SCO summit has given Moscow and Tehran an opportunity to coordinate with China and other Eurasian governments at a time when both countries face heavy Western pressure. China, Russia, Iran, India, Pakistan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan make up the organisation’s full membership.

Putin used separate meetings in Bishkek to discuss bilateral and international issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi. Xi said ties with Russia had become more solid despite growing uncertainty in the international system, while Putin said cooperation between Moscow and Beijing was developing across multiple areas.

At the formal SCO session, leaders focused on regional security, trade and cooperation. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov chaired the meeting, which marked 25 years since the organisation was founded by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan before later expansions brought in India, Pakistan, Iran and Belarus.