GFH joins AlNassr as 2026–27 season partner

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

GFH Bank has signed a partnership agreement with AlNassr Club Company, making the Bahrain-headquartered bank a partner of the Saudi football club for the 2026–2027 season as it seeks to strengthen its profile in key regional markets.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by GFH Bank chief executive and board member Hisham Alrayes and AlNassr chief executive José Semedo, with senior representatives of both organisations attending the ceremony.

GFH said the partnership is intended to broaden its engagement with AlNassr’s large supporter base across Saudi Arabia and international markets. The bank described the agreement as part of its strategy to build strategic relationships and increase its visibility in markets considered important to its growth plans.

Alrayes said the sponsorship would bring GFH closer to communities and markets central to the bank’s expansion strategy. He described AlNassr as one of the leading sporting brands in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, linking the agreement to GFH’s efforts to deepen its regional presence through high-profile partnerships.

Semedo said AlNassr welcomed GFH as a partner for the season and highlighted the bank’s record in investment and wealth management. He said the club plans to work with GFH on activities aimed at engaging supporters in Saudi Arabia and abroad during the campaign.

Neither party disclosed the financial value of the agreement, the precise sponsorship inventory involved, or the range of branding and fan-engagement rights GFH will receive. The announcement also did not specify whether the arrangement carries options for renewal beyond the 2026–2027 season.

The deal gives GFH an association with one of Saudi Arabia’s highest-profile football clubs at a time when the kingdom’s domestic game continues to attract international attention, investment and commercial partners. For GFH, the agreement also complements an existing business presence in Saudi Arabia through Riyadh-based GFH Capital.

GFH Bank is headquartered in Bahrain and operates across wealth and investment management, commercial banking, real estate development, treasury and proprietary investments. The institution adopted the GFH Bank name this year after shareholders approved changing the commercial name from GFH Financial Group, reflecting a shift towards a more integrated banking and investment model.

The bank said in August that net profit attributable to shareholders for the first half of 2026 rose 13.33 per cent year on year to $76.20 million. Total assets stood at $12.44 billion at the end of June, compared with $12.20 billion at the end of 2025.

Its activities in Saudi Arabia have also included plans for investment platforms tied to logistics and industrial property. In June, GFH announced a memorandum of understanding with OCTO Management Consultancies to explore a $300 million logistics and industrial real estate platform spanning Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

GFH’s shift to the bank identity followed shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on April 1, with the new name taking effect across its listed markets from May 6 while its trading code remained unchanged. The bank said at the time that credit, financing and treasury activities represented about 60 per cent of its overall business, a factor it cited in explaining the change. That broader banking profile provides context for the AlNassr sponsorship, which is aimed at brand recognition and customer engagement rather than altering GFH’s operating structure or creating a new financial services venture with the club.

The AlNassr partnership, however, is primarily a brand and audience engagement arrangement rather than an investment transaction. GFH said it expects the relationship to provide opportunities for closer contact with supporters and to support its visibility across the kingdom and other markets where the club has a following.

AlNassr’s commercial strategy has increasingly focused on partnerships capable of extending the club’s reach beyond matchday activity. Semedo said the GFH agreement offered a basis for a relationship that could develop over time and create value for both organisations, though no additional commercial programmes were announced alongside the signing.