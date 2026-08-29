Myla blast claims 27 lives after Russian drone strike

At least 27 people were killed and 42 injured after a Russian drone struck a warehouse in Myla, west of Kyiv, triggering a powerful detonation and large fire, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

Kyiv regional governor Tymur Tkachenko said four children were among the injured and warned that the death toll could rise as rescuers continued searching damaged buildings and clearing debris in the Bucha district. More than 380 people were evacuated from the affected area.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the warehouse was hit late on Friday and that the subsequent detonation caused significant damage to nearby infrastructure, including homes and a care facility for elderly people and people with disabilities. He said criminal proceedings had been opened over possible official negligence.

Zelenskyy said regulations prohibit ammunition from being stored near homes or other residential areas and called for those responsible for allowing unsafe storage conditions to be held accountable. Ukraine’s National Police and Security Service were conducting a pre-trial investigation, he said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General said preliminary information indicated that an unmanned aerial vehicle struck or fell on the premises of a business in Myla at about 8.10pm on Friday. A large fire then broke out, followed by repeated detonations. Investigators were examining the circumstances of the incident and the storage of explosive material at the site.

Among those killed was Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community, which includes Myla. Tkachenko said Didych had been among the first people to reach the scene to help residents after the attack.

Emergency crews were still extinguishing fires, inspecting surrounding property and searching for victims on Saturday. Regional authorities said around 50 residential buildings were damaged to varying degrees, while the fire also affected homes and a restaurant. Traffic was disrupted on the Kyiv-Chop highway as emergency operations continued.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had carried out group strikes overnight on Ukrainian logistics centres and seaports used by the military. It said facilities in Kyiv and the surrounding region had been targeted, including warehouses that it claimed stored components for long-range missiles and drones. Moscow did not immediately comment on the civilian casualty figures reported by Ukrainian authorities.

The attack came during another night of heavy Russian aerial operations across Ukraine. Ukraine’s military said Russia launched 267 drones as well as an Oniks anti-ship missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile overnight into Saturday. Air defences said they shot down or suppressed 233 drones across northern, southern, eastern and central parts of the country.

Air raid alerts in Kyiv and surrounding areas stretched into a third consecutive day, with drones repeatedly approaching the capital and nearby districts. The sustained attacks have disrupted transport, businesses and emergency work while striking warehouses and other infrastructure around the city.

Separate strikes were reported in several other regions overnight. Ukrainian authorities said attacks caused damage and injuries in parts of the south and east, while emergency services responded to fires and infrastructure damage. The casualty figures outside the Kyiv region were still being updated.

Officials said secondary explosions complicated the emergency response and forced authorities to widen the evacuation zone. Residents from nearby homes were moved away while firefighters worked to contain the blaze. The regional administration said inspections were continuing to determine whether additional structures had become unsafe.

The strike followed sustained Russian drone activity around Kyiv on Thursday and Friday that damaged commercial and residential property. Ukrainian officials said warehouses had been among the sites hit during those attacks. Russia has increasingly used large waves of drones, including faster jet-powered models, to pressure air defences and strike logistics and industrial facilities.

Authorities said the M-06 highway near Myla remained subject to restrictions while emergency and investigative teams worked at the scene. Saturday

The Myla strike also renewed scrutiny of the storage of ammunition and other explosive material close to residential areas. Zelenskyy said the investigation would determine who authorised the arrangements and whether established safety rules had been breached.